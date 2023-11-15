Mary Forbes: Aberdeen Second World War veteran dies aged 101

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mary Forbes: Aberdeen Second World War veteran dies aged 101

By Chris Ferguson
Mary Forbes of Aberdeen with a photo of her in the RAF next to her
Mary Forbes of Aberdeen, who served with the RAF during the Second World War, has died aged 101.

In 1942 she volunteered to serve with the Royal Air Force and was initially based at Lossiemouth.

She was later posted to Liverpool and worked as a wireless operator until the end of the war in 1945.

Apart from her war service, this was the only period Mary had lived away from her native Aberdeen.

She was born in the city in May 1922 to bootmaker George Rennie and his wife, Gertrude. Mary had two brothers and a sister as well as an identical twin who died when they were both young.

Mary was educated at Rosemount School and after leaving school began work at at a card making firm in Rose Street.

Athletics prowess

In her youth she was an accomplished runner at 220 and 440 yards with Aberdeen Athletics Club and took part in competitions around the country including in London.

At the age of 20 she enlisted in the RAF. She enjoyed her time in uniform which allowed her to experience a new way of life and meet new friends.

In 1946 she met her future husband, turf accountant John Forbes, and the couple married at St Mary’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, in November 1947.

They began married life living with Mary’s parents in Rosemount before getting their own home in Mastrick. The couple had two children, Jim in 1948 and Maryrose in 1953.

After the family had grown a little, Mary joined the domestic team at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, and worked part-time at the Glen Gordon knitwear and glove factory at Berryden.

Mary was predeceased by her husband in 1983 and lived independently until moving into Summerhill care home aged 99.

Enduring fitness

Her family attributed Mary’s longevity to a strong will and a love of walking and she was known to keep fit by walking her son’s Staffies, Rabbie and Groucho, for miles.

Mary had two granddaughters though her son Jim and daughter-in-law Hilda: Nicky who lives in Aberdeen and Natalie who lives in Australia. She was also a great-grandmother of five.

In May 2022, Mary celebrated her 100th birthday with a special lunch and cake in her care home, coincidentally on the same day her great-granddaughter, Emily marked her 16th birthday.

