Mary Forbes: Aberdeen Second World War veteran dies aged 101

Second World War veteran Mary Forbes of Aberdeen has died aged 101.

In 1942 she volunteered to serve with the Royal Air Force and was initially based at Lossiemouth.

She was later posted to Liverpool and worked as a wireless operator until the end of the war in 1945.

Apart from her war service, this was the only period Mary had lived away from her native Aberdeen.

She was born in the city in May 1922 to bootmaker George Rennie and his wife, Gertrude. Mary had two brothers and a sister as well as an identical twin who died when they were both young.

Mary was educated at Rosemount School and after leaving school began work at at a card making firm in Rose Street.

Athletics prowess

In her youth she was an accomplished runner at 220 and 440 yards with Aberdeen Athletics Club and took part in competitions around the country including in London.

At the age of 20 she enlisted in the RAF. She enjoyed her time in uniform which allowed her to experience a new way of life and meet new friends.

In 1946 she met her future husband, turf accountant John Forbes, and the couple married at St Mary’s Cathedral, Aberdeen, in November 1947.

They began married life living with Mary’s parents in Rosemount before getting their own home in Mastrick. The couple had two children, Jim in 1948 and Maryrose in 1953.

After the family had grown a little, Mary joined the domestic team at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, and worked part-time at the Glen Gordon knitwear and glove factory at Berryden.

Mary was predeceased by her husband in 1983 and lived independently until moving into Summerhill care home aged 99.

Enduring fitness

Her family attributed Mary’s longevity to a strong will and a love of walking and she was known to keep fit by walking her son’s Staffies, Rabbie and Groucho, for miles.

Mary had two granddaughters though her son Jim and daughter-in-law Hilda: Nicky who lives in Aberdeen and Natalie who lives in Australia. She was also a great-grandmother of five.

In May 2022, Mary celebrated her 100th birthday with a special lunch and cake in her care home, coincidentally on the same day her great-granddaughter, Emily marked her 16th birthday.

