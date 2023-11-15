Voice of Shinty Hugh Dan MacLennan awarded honorary degree by Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Voice of Shinty Hugh Dan MacLennan awarded honorary degree by Aberdeen University

The shinty star graduated from there a quarter of a century ago.

By John Ross
Hugh Dan MacLennan has been a shinty broadcaster for 40 years
Hugh Dan MacLennan has been a shinty broadcaster for 40 years

The man known as the Voice of Shinty is to be awarded an honorary degree by Aberdeen University.

Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan, a leading authority on the game, is retiring after 40 years working with the BBC.

He graduated from Aberdeen 25 years ago.

He will receive an honorary doctorate on November 22. After that, he will be delivering a talk on an historic shinty trophy and book.

The Littlejohn Trophy and Album of Shinty are held by the university’s special collections. They will be on display ahead of the talk in the Elphinstone Institute.

Shinty’s ‘lost’ work of art to go on display

Dr MacLennan will also present a copy of the book to Glasgow University.

The story starts five years ago, when the book was discovered behind a wardrobe in the Black Isle.

The Littlejohn Album contains details of the origins of the game and terminology still used today.

Alexander Littlejohn, a Londoner of Scottish origins, donated the Littlejohn of Invercharron Challenge Vase to Aberdeen University in 1905.

It was to be used for competition with other universities in Glasgow, St Andrews and Edinburgh.

The Littlejohn Album is regarded as a ‘truly magnificent piece of work’

Its valuable contents include the historical description of shinty and its Gaelic vocabulary by the famous scholar Alexander MacBain of Inverness.

It includes ‘caman’, the name for the shinty club, derived from ‘cam’, or crooked, a reference to the shape of the stick.

A facsimile copy of the album is held by the Gaelic Society Inverness and other copies were presented to the other ancient universities.

However, Glasgow University’s version went missing for several years until 2018.

Following a talk he delivered to the Royal Celtic Society (RCS) which referenced the ‘lost’ Littlejohn Album, Dr MacLennan was contacted by a woman from the Black Isle.

Her late husband, who was a sports fan primarily interested in cricket, bought a copy of the album at a sale in Dingwall.

She found the book behind a wardrobe and didn’t know what it was about, nor what to do with it.

Book will be available for research

Dr MacLennan said: “The Littlejohn of Invercharron trophy and album are works of national significance and not just in sporting terms.

“They are significant national assets.

Alexander Littlejohn.

“The album is a work of art which merits much closer inspection and its contents are important at many levels – the artwork, the historical content and the calligraphy.

“I regard the trophy and the album as the most precious artefacts I have worked with over the years. I hold them as of equal significance to the Camanachd Cup.

“They are a fine example of intelligentsia meeting philanthropy.”

The honorary degree will recognise Dr MacLennan career as a writer, broadcaster and shinty historian.

He is also known to football, rugby and curling fans who follow his commentary in Gaelic.

More from Highlands & Islands

Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
Breaking news image. Cults incident
Two people taken to hospital following 'serious' two-vehicle crash on major Orkney road
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her
Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road. A96 crash Nairn
Three people taken to hospital following crash on A96 between Inverness and Nairn
Blue train carriages operating on the funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
Return of Cairngorm funicular uncertain as winter season approaches
Commuters have been affected by the works at Bunchrew level crossing. Image: Google Maps.
Highland community trapped in traffic for hours as only road out closes for a…
A seven bedroom house is up for sale on the outskirts of the world-famous Glenlivet distillery
Fancy living next to a world-famous distillery? Seven bedroom house in Glenlivet goes on…
AberNecessities volunteers after the announcement that they've won the King's Award for volunteering. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
All the region's organisations recognised in King’s Award for Voluntary Service list
Finstown traffic
New speed limit zones agreed for Orkney's Finstown
bench by barra airport where barra karma camera thief struck
Arrest made in bizarre Barra ‘karma’ stolen camera case

Conversation