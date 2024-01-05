Obituary: Aberdeen-born David Grant became international oil company lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Aberdeen-born David Grant became international oil company lawyer

By Chris Ferguson
David Grant, Aberdeen-born lawyer has died.

David Grant, a retired senior international lawyer with BP, has died aged 70.

He was educated at Aberdeen Grammar School before holding executive positions in London, the United States and Asia.

David was raised in Northfield, Aberdeen, the only child of engineering draughtsman William Grant and his wife, Margaret, a legal secretary.

At Aberdeen Grammar School he won a medal for geography and showed an aptitude for languages.

David then went on to graduate in law from Aberdeen University in 1973 and commenced his legal apprenticeship with John Laurie and Company in Keith.

Marriage

He met his future wife, Patricia, at a party in 1976 and the couple married three years later at King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen University. They went on to have three of a family; Stephen born in 1983, Helen in 1985 and Anne in 1989.

In the early 1980s David joined the British National Oil Corporation, which evolved into Britoil before being taken over by BP with whom he spent the rest of his career.

After being based in the company’s Aberdeen office, David spent three years in Anchorage, Alaska, from 1995 until 1998.

North America

From there he had a two-year spell in Houston, Texas, before being appointed legal manager in Calgary, Canada, a post he held from 2001 until 2004 when he returned to the UK and worked from the London office for four years.

His son, Stephen, said: “His final posting was in Baku, Azerbaijan, until 2014 where he served as legal manager for BP in the Caspian region: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia. He returned to Aberdeen when he retired in 2014.

“He survived a brain tumour in 2018 and welcomed grandchildren Freya in 2020 and Maeve in 2023, with another one on the way.”

David enjoyed golfing with friends at Hazlehead and was a season-ticket holder at Pittodrie, latterly sitting in the main stand.

A member of Mannofield Cricket Club, he still met up up with former school friends for a pint on a Saturday night.

