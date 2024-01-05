Obituary: Aberdeen-born David Grant became international oil company lawyer

David Grant, a retired senior international lawyer with BP, has died aged 70.

He was educated at Aberdeen Grammar School before holding executive positions in London, the United States and Asia.

David was raised in Northfield, Aberdeen, the only child of engineering draughtsman William Grant and his wife, Margaret, a legal secretary.

At Aberdeen Grammar School he won a medal for geography and showed an aptitude for languages.

David then went on to graduate in law from Aberdeen University in 1973 and commenced his legal apprenticeship with John Laurie and Company in Keith.

Marriage

He met his future wife, Patricia, at a party in 1976 and the couple married three years later at King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen University. They went on to have three of a family; Stephen born in 1983, Helen in 1985 and Anne in 1989.

In the early 1980s David joined the British National Oil Corporation, which evolved into Britoil before being taken over by BP with whom he spent the rest of his career.

After being based in the company’s Aberdeen office, David spent three years in Anchorage, Alaska, from 1995 until 1998.

North America

From there he had a two-year spell in Houston, Texas, before being appointed legal manager in Calgary, Canada, a post he held from 2001 until 2004 when he returned to the UK and worked from the London office for four years.

His son, Stephen, said: “His final posting was in Baku, Azerbaijan, until 2014 where he served as legal manager for BP in the Caspian region: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia. He returned to Aberdeen when he retired in 2014.

“He survived a brain tumour in 2018 and welcomed grandchildren Freya in 2020 and Maeve in 2023, with another one on the way.”

David enjoyed golfing with friends at Hazlehead and was a season-ticket holder at Pittodrie, latterly sitting in the main stand.

A member of Mannofield Cricket Club, he still met up up with former school friends for a pint on a Saturday night.

