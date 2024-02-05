Colin Thain: Managing-director of Macduff Diesels dies aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Thain: Managing-director of Macduff Diesels dies aged 74

He also took a close interest in motorsport and sponsored young drivers to give them a start.

By Chris Ferguson
Colin Thain of Macduff Diesels has died.
Colin Thain, one of the founding partners and managing-director of Macduff Diesels, has died suddenly aged 74.

Together with business partners, Colin formed the company in 1997 and worked in the engine specialist 12 hours a day until his death.

“Macduff Diesels was his life,” said Colin’s son, Gary. “He never retired and was still working from 8am until 8pm because he really enjoyed his work.

“He was a man who would always go out of his way to help people whether it was people through work or family and friends. He was obliging and independent.”

Colin was born in 1949 to Bill Thain, a mechanic with MacLennan’s Transport of Aberdeen, and his wife, Margaret, who gave up nursing to raise her family.

Education

As a child, he lived at the Toll House at Auchintoul and went to Aberchirder Primary School.

In 1960 the family moved to a croft which Colin helped work.

“Everyone who passed their 11-plus exams went to Banff Academy so my dad and his pals decided to fail them so they could stay on at Aberchirder,” said Gary.

“He then served his time with Shearer’s Transport and did his City and Guilds at Aberdeen College, staying with his aunt and uncle, June and Bert Fiddes.”

Colin then joined the AEC in Glasgow a manufacturer of lorries and vans.

He lived in Glasgow during the week and returned to work on the croft at weekends, travelling back early on Monday mornings.

Marriage

In 1971, he met his future wife Carol at an event at Forgue Hall. He returned to work in Aberdeen just before getting married at Huntly registrar’s office in 1974 and then had a brief spell working at MacLennan’s Transport while his grandfather still worked there.

The couple lived for a few years in a caravan while Colin, with the help of family and friends, built his own house. During this time, the couple had two of a family; Colin in 1975 and Gary in 1977.

Colin then began work with Duncan Rogers engineering before being invited by John Watt to help start Macduff Diesels in 1997.

Sadly, Carol died in 1998. He never remarried and devoted his time to his business and hobby of motorsport.

“He enjoyed stock-car racing and sponsored and helped young people get a start in the sport,” said Gary.

“He travelled at weekends to Cowdenbeath, often towing a car on a trailer, and was a regular at Crimond races.

Motorsport

“My father also followed Formula One and would get up in the night to watch races if they were taking place abroad. Following rugby and snooker were among his other interests.

“Losing dad has left a huge hole in our lives but hearing stories of dad from work colleagues past and present, friends and family have brought us great comfort. He will be remembered by many for his kindness, quick wit and sense of humour.”

Bill Barrack, a director of Macduff Diesels for the last 20 years said fellow directors and staff were deeply saddened by the death of Colin who undertook the day-to-day management of the company.

The two had worked together from 1985 until 1997 before Bill became a partner of Macduff Diesels in 2004.

They both shared a love of stock-car racing and often travelled together to the track at Cowdenbeath at weekends.

Sponsorship

Bill said: “Many years ago Colin used to race when there was a track in Turriff and then at Crimond.

“When I used to race Escorts and Sierras at Cowdenbeath, Colin used to come with me to spectate. He also took a great interest in encouraging youngsters to get involved in the sport.

“He sponsored quite a few and one driver who he had sponsored for many years under the name Macduff Diesels was Fraser Clark who travelled from the Falkirk area to attend Colin’s funeral which shows how well he was thought of.”

