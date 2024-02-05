‘This is a brilliant appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Neil Warnock’s arrival at Pittodrie

Neil Warnock, one of football’s more colourful characters, has long spoken of his desire to work in Scotland.

He has had to bide his time but the 75-year-old has finally been given the chance to sample life north of the border.

The Englishman has been confirmed as the Aberdeen manager until the end of the season.

The appointment has prompted plenty of reaction from the Red Army on social media – and it has been overwhelmingly positive.

Gives club time to find right man

Kris Bauer wrote: “Brilliant news. We need a safe pair of hands and this is a brilliant appointment. Welcome to Aberdeen Football Club boss.”

Scott Wilkinson agreed, writing: “A very wise and positive appointment. We needed experience to see us through to the end of the season, and Neil certainly has that.

“It’ll allow the club plenty of time to get the right man in for next season and of course means we’re not relying on inexperience again. I’m looking forward to seeing what Neil brings to the team.”

David Douglas believes the Dons board deserve credit for giving Warnock the role until the end of the season.

He wrote: “Welcome aboard Neil. Let’s all enjoy some good times again.

Let’s give a wee bit of credit to the board as well. Us Dandies are a bit quick to slate folk when things are not going our way.”

The experienced Warnock succeeds Barry Robson at Pittodrie who was sacked following last week’s 1-1 draw against Dundee.

Jason Valley said: “Probably the combined age of the last three managers (Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass). If nothing else, he’s funny so look forward to his interviews.”

Win a cup to gain legendary status

John Esslemont believes Warnock will be a hit with the Dons squad.

He said: “I think the players are going to love this guy. About the same age as me so I’m thinking this new manager is a very clever and inspiring appointment. Wishing you a truly enjoyable time in Aberdeen, Neil.”

Gary Smith hopes Warnock can make an impact in his short spell in Scottish football, writing: “Welcome aboard! Get the Scottish Cup and you’ll be a legend up here.”

David Spark admitted he still had reservations about the appointment, writing: “Still very unsure about this but I will get behind him and the team. So welcome to Aberdeen Neil. Let’s get these players fired up and start winning games again.”

Adrian Ochai reckons Warnock’s arrival in Scottish football will help bring more attention to the league.

He wrote: “I understand Neil has always had ambitions of managing in Scotland. I remember him being linked with Hearts during the Romanov era. Think this appointment will send shockwaves throughout British football. Great appointment for Aberdeen.”

Charlie Laing feels the Dons are right to take their time before appointing a permanent successor to Robson in the summer.

He wrote: “Good interim appointment. From watching Saturday’s game some of these players are clueless on marking, etc.

“Hopefully, he will sort them out and we can finish the season well. Then the review will set us up for appointing the right management team in plenty of time for next season.”

Darren Douglas is excited about the next few months with Warnock at the helm.

He wrote: “Actually happy with this.

“He has bags of experience at a level much higher than where we have been playing.

“The players will respect him and he will get the best put of him.

“His preferred formation is also 4-2-3-1, the same as Leven played against Celtic and we know how that worked in the second half.

“Seen people moan that he is 75, but we are not asking him to play. With the young squad, we need guidance and he has bags off it.”