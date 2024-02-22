Is the Gaelic language dying and should we be doing more to save it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Is the Gaelic language dying and should we be doing more to save it?

We spoke to Highland step dancer Sophie Stephenson and passionate Gaelic speaker Shamus MacDonald in Nova Scotia

A lady holding two signs promoting World Gaelic Week
This week is Seachdain na Gàidhli - World Gaelic Week. Image: Innes and Campbell
By Lottie Hood

Growing up in Fort Augustus, Sophie Stephenson remembers tales of her great-grandpa getting belted at school for speaking Gaelic.

The step dancer and Gaelic speaker said thankfully that is not the case these days.

“It’s amazing how far we’ve come, and in a couple of generations,” Sophie added.

“To be honest I felt almost the language was a right that I felt denied growing up.

“But I did persevere.”

Sophie Stephenson smiling at the camera, highland countryside behind her
Sophie Stephenson. Image: Sophie Stephenson

More than 20 years on, after learning some Gaelic at university and becoming fluent at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on the Isle of Skye, Sophie has made a career in the language.

A Gaelic officer for creative projects at Fèis Rois, Sophie has also worked with CBeebies Alba to help pass on the language and traditions to the next generation.

And while this historic suppression of Gaelic has been said to have a lasting damaging impact, the 33-year-old said she is keen to do her part for the next generation.

‘Doing my bit for the next generation’

She added: “When people say it’s a dying language, that just motivates me more.

“And it’s true, with older people when they die, they take with them all their lore and their knowledge unless it’s recorded or passed on. We have to take that very seriously.

“We just have to be even stronger and certainly my motivation for learning Gaelic as a Gaelic learner is I’m doing my bit for the next generation.

“The fact that it’s supported now and taught through formal and formalised education is really fantastic.”

Sophie Stephenson dancing with a colourful mural behind her
Sophie Stephenson is also a step dancer, teacher and musician. Image: Sophie Stephenson.

Seachdain na Gàidhli

Although she admitted it is not an easy feat.

For anyone interested in learning, Sophie suggested viewing the learning process as a “mountain” and suggested building friendships with Gaelic speakers to help.

One of the events which helps connect learners and speakers is Seachdain na Gàidhli – World Gaelic Week.

The week-long event is dedicated to promoting and preserving the Gaelic language.

From February 19 to 25, a series of events are being hosted across Scotland aimed at offering people an immersion in the Gaelic language and heritage.

Sophie Stephenson on set for Beathaichean CBeebies with a green screen behind her
Sophie Stephenson on set for Beathaichean a’ Bocadaich.

Sophie added: “It’s one of the few events which really makes you all feel together on an international level which I think is really lovely.”

She added it is events like these which help to build a more positive future for the language where every child can access Gaelic and there is more “cultural confidence” to use it across all sectors.

Sophie added: “I think we’re on the right track. People are seeing the value of Gaelic as a language across sectors. I’m excited for the next generation.”

Gaelic reveals so much about culture and history

However, there is one other region outside of Scotland where Gaelic is spoken regularly: Nova Scotia, Canada.

Around 100 years ago, it was still spoken as the majority language, but the 20th Century caused a big change.

While native speakers are “few and far between” these days, it is a language and culture that remains very much alive for many.

For Gaelic speaker Shamus MacDonald, he remembers his grandma speaking it with her siblings when he would visit her in Cape Breton.

Shamus MacDonald with his two sons visiting Anna MacKinnon, a native Gaelic speaker from Sight Point, Inverness County
Shamus MacDonald with his two sons visiting Anna MacKinnon, a native Gaelic speaker from Sight Point, Inverness County. Image: Shamus MacDonald

However, he only started to learn the language when he went to university as an 18-year-old.

Specialising in Celtic studies and folklore, Shamus admitted it was originally his passion for history that encouraged him to study Gaelic.

He added: “But it draws you in at the same time. I started visiting a lot of people who had it as their first language and learnt a lot from them.

“You realise there’s so much richness to it and there’s so much it can tell you about other aspects of culture, history and heritage. You can’t help but delve deeper.”

‘It’s about reclaiming heritage and community’

Now manager of culture and language at Baile nan Gàidheal, also known as the Highland Village Museum in Iona, near Cape Breton, the 44-year-old said the museum is doing a few activities for Seachdain na Gàidhli.

This includes the museum’s weekly online Pop-up Gàidhealtachd where language speakers from Scotland, Canada, USA and even Australia can connect from all over the world.

A view of Baile nan Gàidheal (Highland Village Museum) in Nova Scotia.
Baile nan Gàidheal (Highland Village Museum) in Nova Scotia. Image: Shamus MacDonald

While a lot of people argue the language is “dying”, he said in the last 20-30 years, there has been a resurgence and interest in the language in Nova Scotia.

“People have been saying it’s dying for 100 years,” he said.

“It’s alive right now. I can pick up the phone, I can talk to friends in Gaelic, I can go down the road and talk to a native speaker, it’s alive in my life.

“That’s not to say we have blinders on and we’re not aware of the precarious state of language. At the same time, we’re focusing on the ways that people are making it alive in their lives today.

“For a lot of people, this is also about reclaiming something that’s been lost in their family and their community.

“As has often been the story of Gaelic in this part of the world as in Scotland, the language was pushed out of people’s lives. This is about reclaiming it.”

More from What's On

The cast of Twelve Angry Men sitting around a table
Review: Outstanding performance of Twelve Angry Men is a must-see at Aberdeen
Two bar tender shaking cocktails at The Terrace at His Majesty's Theatre (HMT).
Nine highlights and must-sees at this year's Granite Noir festival in Aberdeen
Berriedale funeral home director in Aberdeen FC box
The surprising story of the funeral home promoting random acts of kindness
Jurassic Live the musical adventure with a ranger and dinosaur puppet on stage.
How Jurassic Live musical adventure went from Tesco inspiration to monster of a show
The Cast of 'Life of Pi' take their opening night bows, New York, USA - 30 Mar 2023
The best shows heading to Aberdeen theatres and venues in 2024
A kids yoga session is on the agenda. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Candlelit concert and kids yoga in Aberdeen
Les Misérables is one of the shows appearing in P&J Live this year.
Check out all the biggest shows coming to P&J Live in 2024
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen
A roller disco awaits. Image: Shutterstock
5 things to do this weekend: New Year's Ceilidh and Breakfast Club
Spectra festival of light.
Spectra 2024: All you need to know as Aberdeen's festival of light returns for…

Conversation