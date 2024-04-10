Retired Kintore gardener and butcher, Sandy Mitchell, dies age 74

Culsalmond-born Sandy Michell, Master Butcher and landscape gardener has died aged 74.

Raised on a croft, Sandy – who later moved to Kintore – retained an affinity for land and livestock for his entire life.

Early years

Until the age of eight Sandy lived in Hillside Croft, Culsalmond, close to his maternal grandparents, Alexander and Mabel Thomson of Logie Newton, near Fisherford.

Particularly influenced by his grandfather, Alexander Thomson – known as Auld Kebbie – Sandy didn’t just get his name from Alexander. As a shepherd for 47 years, and a man who “forgot more about sheep and lambing than most people ever knew”, his skills with rubbed off on his grandson.

Culsamond to Kintore

Sandy’s father was James Morrison Mitchell, also a farm worker, who specialised in the care of horses. His mother Alexina (Lena) worked hard on the croft looking after hens and dairy cows which provided staples for the family.

The youngest of four children Sandy’s siblings were Jimmy, born in 1934, Jessie in 1936 and Mary in 1945.

He started his schooling in Culsalmond but when his mother developed rheumatoid arthritis and could no longer work on the croft the family moved to Kintore which felt like a metropolis compared to Culsalmond.

Learning his trade

Sandy completed both his primary and secondary education in Kintore while his father began work as a landscape operative with Aberdeen County Council.

On leaving school Sandy became a butcher’s apprentice during the typhoid outbreak of 1964. He worked with several firms in Aberdeen, and Sinclair Mackintosh of Kintore.

A spell in the Royal Navy followed, which meant training in Plymouth. Although he enjoyed service life he returned home to Kintore to continue his vocation as a butcher.

Falling in love

Sandy enjoyed a great social life with his pals from The Crown Hotel in Kintore and often ventured to dances at the Railway Hall in Inverurie.

During one of these Saturday nights he met his future wife, Alice Lumsden of Blairdaff. She was the daughter of Bill and Mary Lumsden who ran the Post Office, general store, and fuel station in the parish.

The couple married at Blairdaff Church in August 1972. Their son David was born in 1975, followed by daughter Diane, in 1977.

After the birth of David, the family moved to a new home at Brandsbutt, Inverurie, where Sandy later worked as manager of William Wyness butcher on the High Street, owned by Ralph Green.

Business success

He enjoyed the responsibility of running the business and when the shop was put up for sale in 1982, Sandy and Alice bought and renamed it A&A Mitchell.

Two years later they moved to Middlemuir Road, Inverurie, and in 1994 to the croft at Westerton of Braco, Chapel of Garioch. There they realised their ambition of raising their own sheep and cattle.

In 1998, after 16 years of running A&A Mitchell, it was time for a change. Following in the footsteps of his father Sandy set up a landscape gardening business. He thoroughly enjoyed this work and regretted not starting it earlier.

Beloved granda

Outside of work, Sandy was a devoted family man who doted on his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Alexander, who were born in 2008 and 2015 respectively.

Mackenzie had a close bond with her granda, and the pair were known within the family as being “thick as thieves”.

Speaking at her grandfather’s funeral, which took place on Friday March 15 at St Andrew’s Church, Inverurie, Mackenzie recalled how Sandy was always there for her and never let her down.

Alexander’s memories of his granda involve them playing “goalie” in the living room and trips to the driving range.

Proud of both grandchildren who were “the apples of their granda’s eye”, Sandy would talk of them readily to customers and friends.

He is survived by his wife Alice, his children David and Diane, and his grandchildren Mackenzie and Alexander.

