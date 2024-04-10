Hairy Biker Si King to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2024

Celebrity chef Hairy Biker, Si King is the latest talent to be announced for this year’s highly-anticipated Taste of Grampian.

Si is making his return to the in-person event – taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live near Dyce – after headlining the 21st edition in 2022 alongside James Martin.

He had already signed up to attend Taste of Grampian 2024 before the sad passing of his dear friend and co-star, Dave Myers, who died in February at the age of 66.

Si will be hosting two cooking demonstrations, two book signings, and running a Q&A session on the main stage.

The cooking masterclasses will take place upstairs in the atrium area at noon and 2pm.

Hairy Biker, Si King joins Nadiya Hussain MBE in talent line-up

This year, the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 1. Marks and Spencer are the proud title sponsor.

Hairy Biker, Si King will join celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE in headlining the 2024 event.

Nadiya confirmed her attendance last month, and will also be hosting two masterclasses along with a book signing and Q&A session.

The one-day food and drink event will offer a taste of the north-east (and further afield) from local businesses and a feast of activities for all ages at every corner.

It attracted more than 5,500 people in 2022 alone.

Alongside Hairy Biker, Si King and Nadiya, there will be a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs with fantastic tasting experiences for customers once again.

This line-up will be revealed soon.

A host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products and sharing their brand stories, too.

For many businesses, it is their biggest event of the year.

Taste of Grampian 2024 ticket information

Early bird tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee) and children under 12 go free.

The chef demonstrations are £20 (plus a £1.50 booking fee).

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

