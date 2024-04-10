Hairy Biker Si King to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hairy Biker Si King to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian 2024

Hairy Biker, Si King last headlined Taste of Grampian in 2022.

By Karla Sinclair
Hairy Biker, Si King. Image: Neil Ferry
Hairy Biker, Si King. Image: Neil Ferry

Celebrity chef Hairy Biker, Si King is the latest talent to be announced for this year’s highly-anticipated Taste of Grampian.

Si is making his return to the in-person event – taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live near Dyce – after headlining the 21st edition in 2022 alongside James Martin.

He had already signed up to attend Taste of Grampian 2024 before the sad passing of his dear friend and co-star, Dave Myers, who died in February at the age of 66.

Hairy Biker, Si King hosting a cooking demo at Taste of Grampian 2022.
Hairy Biker, Si King hosting a cooking demo at Taste of Grampian 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Si will be hosting two cooking demonstrations, two book signings, and running a Q&A session on the main stage.

The cooking masterclasses will take place upstairs in the atrium area at noon and 2pm.

Hairy Biker, Si King joins Nadiya Hussain MBE in talent line-up

This year, the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 1. Marks and Spencer are the proud title sponsor.

Hairy Biker, Si King will join celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE in headlining the 2024 event.

Nadiya Hussain.
Nadiya Hussain.

Nadiya confirmed her attendance last month, and will also be hosting two masterclasses along with a book signing and Q&A session.

The one-day food and drink event will offer a taste of the north-east (and further afield) from local businesses and a feast of activities for all ages at every corner.

It attracted more than 5,500 people in 2022 alone.

The main stage during a Q&A session at last year's Taste of Grampian.
The main stage during a Q&A session at last year’s event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alongside Hairy Biker, Si King and Nadiya, there will be a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs with fantastic tasting experiences for customers once again.

This line-up will be revealed soon.

A host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products and sharing their brand stories, too.

For many businesses, it is their biggest event of the year.

Taste of Grampian 2024 ticket information

Early bird tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee) and children under 12 go free.

The chef demonstrations are £20 (plus a £1.50 booking fee).

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.

Taste of Grampian
Taste of Grampian will return in June.

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Conversation