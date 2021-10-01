Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Opinion / Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Things aren’t as bad now as during the dark and cold Three-Day Week

By Moreen Simpson
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 11:54 am
The UK is no stranger to fuel crises, writes Moreen Simpson, but in the 1970s it was electricity that the public had to learn to go without.

Are you in a petrol panic? I am – and I dinna even hae a car!

Just as well because Sister Stress here would probably be tourin’ aboot fae Cults to Clatt on the hunt for a tiny top-up.

Fit a funk I was in 21 years ago when truckers and farmers blockaded refineries in protest at Prime Minister Tony Blair’s fuel duty hike. With the soaring cost of oil, it looked like the price of a gallon might rocket to – wait for it – £4.

With no petrol getting to the pumps, motorists were rationed to a pucklie gallons each, but one-by-one the filling stations ran dry. A scary feeling, until Blair ordered the army to drive the tankers through the barricades.

Lights out for the Three-Day Week

Worst of all was the fuel crisis in 1974 – not petrol, but electricity. In the face of galloping inflation, miners boycotted overtime in their bid for a 35% pay rise. Most of our electricity came from coal-fired stations, so in December 1973, PM Edward Heath announced his draconian, power-saving plan: a three-day working week from the New Year.

Former prime minister Edward Heath brought in the Three-Day Week

The nation was as stunned as when Boris Johnson announced lockdown in March last year. Only hospitals, supermarkets and newspapers could work the full week. We also had to endure regular neighbourhood evening blackouts; periods of, as I remember, five hours when the electricity went off in scheduled parts of the area.

Like all local papers, the Evening Express printed the daily rota of cuts, so everyone knew when they’d be plunged into darkness.

To begin with, it really was a terrifying time, with no way of knowing how long it would last, Heath desperate to win the face-off with the bitterly determined miners’ leaders. All this during the freezing months of January and February.

Life in a siege situation

If you folk who didn’t live through it think we’ve got shortages and panic buying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ like the desperate rush for candles, paraffin lamps and oil heaters. Anything to keep us warm and lit during the blackouts.

To add an extra frisson of personal stress to the story, I was due to get married in just a few weeks – April 8. Mummy-daddy, still-ma-breestie. Could we or couldn’t we? Would King’s College Chapel be on the rota for power that afternoon? Ditto the hotel, the dear old Amatola? The guests literally didna ken if they were comin’ or goin’.

It was a fuel crisis of a different kind in 1974 – electricity (Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media)

Strange as it may seem, we gradually got used to life in this siege situation. Knowing when our flat was going to be cut off meant we could move to somewhere which had heat and light; usually a pub or hotel outwith the blackout area. We’d eat, drink and enjoy the comfort until we knew we’d be switched on again back home.

I dread to think how young families or old folk who had to stay put coped. A general election called for in February resulted in a hung parliament.

Eventually Labour’s Harold Wilson took over a minority government and the miners got their 35%. But, holy moly, how near those power cuts got to my wedding – they didn’t end until March 8.

Read more by Moreen Simpson:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]