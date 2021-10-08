Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Drink drivers continue to selfishly destroy more families like mine – it has to stop

By Lindsay Bruce
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 11:53 am
Darcy's 21st birthday balloons, placed at her grave

“Six times over the limit.” Forgive my rage, but reading that phrase this week prompted feelings painfully close to home.

As a journalist, I’m well used to handling the spectrum of all that’s newsworthy, every day. Whether it’s school dinner stories or breaking news; seagull rants or sports reports… It’s all there, and I love every inch of it.

But then, of course, there’s the hard stuff.

Sometimes you get the unique honour of capturing a rare moment of justice served. But sometimes, like this week, you find yourself so incredulous it’s almost hard to breathe.

And, so, here I am: out of breath and (almost) out of words, not being able to believe what I’m seeing.

Because four times this week already, I’ve been smacked in the face with drink driver headlines. And extreme ones at that.

Painful reality for my family

See, for me and mine, it’s personal. Let me run you through some numbers.

Forty. That was the big birthday I drove to Glasgow for to celebrate with my kids.

11:50. That was the time my phone rang that same night, 833 days ago. It was my husband crying – no, wailing – telling me his sister and her daughter had been in a serious accident.

Darcy Bruce Lawrence, who was just 20 when a drink driver ploughed into the car she was in, killing her at the scene

Fifteen was the number of minutes I sat in stunned silence next to my sleeping sons, wondering how I was going to tell them their cousin had been killed and their aunt was fighting for her life.

Four. That’s how many times over the legal blood alcohol level the other driver was when he also broke the speed limit and ploughed into my sister-in-law’s car. By Scottish standards, he would have been more than six times over.

And 7,655 is how many days my 20-year-old niece was on this planet for before a remorseless man thought it would be funny to drive his car too fast, too drunk and without insurance around a town centre.

Nine, is how many years he was jailed for. And it’s yet to be determined the number he’ll actually serve.

Never-ending pain

With a toddler at home, we watched my sister-in-law fight back from a broken pelvis, crushed sternum, shattered bones and internal bleeding. Only to then wake up in a hospital miles from home to be told by a stranger that her daughter had been killed.

She had to learn to walk again while learning to live without a child.

Donna Bruce, Lindsay’s sister-in-law, with her baby daughter, visiting her in hospital after the crash

She had to comfort her sons, partner and baby daughter while giving statement upon statement to police.

On what would have been Darcy’s 21st birthday, my sister-in-law needed a walking frame to place balloons on her grave. It hurts me to even write about it.

And instead of making favours and flower arrangements for her wedding, I was adding finishing touches at her funeral.

We can’t determine our own limits

For all those drunk drivers who manage to get to court without killing someone: that’s just luck.

The same audacious selfishness occurred, whether a life was taken or not. And, quite simply, it disgusts me.

I can’t bring myself to even call these things accidents. It’s a deliberate act to get behind the wheel of a car knowing you’ve consumed alcohol.

Lindsay Bruce on her wedding day with flower girl, Darcy

I have a lot of compassion for those among us struggling with addiction.

I was relieved that one half of my favourite Geordie double act didn’t kill anyone when, at crisis point, he drove when he shouldn’t have. But, just because the vast majority don’t irreparably tear apart families, doesn’t mean we should be any less furious.

Any fool knows that a pint on an empty stomach and one after dinner will hit different.

So, with that many variable factors, we surely know we can’t determine our own limitations. That’s what the law is there for.

Why don’t we just agree to either drink (any amount) and not drive, or drive and not drink?

Why would you risk it?

I really don’t get why it’s such a weighty choice.

Take you, Mr Six-times-over. Why? Why would you play human roulette? Why would you place no value on your own life, and even less on others?

Darcy was 20 years old when she was killed by a drunk driver

I struggle to understand it. And I’m angry this scenario is repeated time and again. We need to do better.

If seized cars and sizeable fines don’t change it, then maybe me reliving my family’s collective agony and calling out this for the despicable crime – committed by uncaring, reckless individuals – that it is will edge us nearer to seeing headlines about drunk drivers disappear for good.

Lindsay Bruce is a journalist, author and speaker

Read more by Lindsay Bruce:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]