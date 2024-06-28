James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father’s shock cancer diagnosis

Former BrewDog chief James Watt has revealed his father has been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional post on social media.

James Watt described the past week as “incredibly difficult” following his father Jim’s shock cancer diagnosis, via an update on LinkedIn.

According to Watt, the news of his condition has hit the entire family like a “sledgehammer” as his father has been a fit and healthy man all his life.

Jim, who brought his son up in Gardenstown, has spent his life as a north Atlantic fisherman.

James spent seven years working alongside him on a fishing boat before he co-founded BrewDog.

James wrote: “Up until three weeks ago my dad was working full time on his lobster fishing boat, hauling 300 lobster pots every single day.

“Lobster fishing is incredibly hard and manual work, and the North Atlantic is an infamously difficult and dangerous place to work.

“I still can’t quite wrap my head around the fact that he went from exceptionally strong, fit and healthy to facing such an arduous health challenge in such a short space of time.

“I have always been extremely close with my father. From the tender age of 6, I would spend all my school holidays stowed away in his fishing boat and we have pretty much been joined at the hip ever since I entered the world.”

Previously, the businessman said that “all of my work ethic comes from my dad.”

James Watt says he is ‘action focused’ on supporting his father

The family has a long history of lobster fishing in the North Sea – Watt’s grandfather was also a fisherman and called James Watt, known better as Jimmy.

After having scans done in Aberdeen, James brought his father down to London for more tests.

Last week, the diagnosis was confirmed as stage four pancreatic cancer.

James confirmed his father has already started treatment, and he and his partner, Georgia Toffolo, have barely left his side for the past 10 days.

Following the initial shock of the diagnosis, he says they are keeping “resilient, positive and very action focussed” on helping his father battle cancer.

Accompanying the social media post was a picture of James, his father Jim and his partner Georgia together.

It shows the smiley trio after they decided to dress up and take his father out for some good food after being in hospital for so long.

It comes as just recently, James launched his new business, Social Tip, after leaving BrewDog after 17 years at the helm.

He has since had a boost from Dragons’ Den star, Steven Bartlett, who has decided to invest in the new start-up venture.