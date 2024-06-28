James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father’s shock cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father’s shock cancer diagnosis

The former BrewDog boss, who is originally from Gardenstown, has always credited his fisherman dad for his success.

By Ross Hempseed
James Watt reveals his father has cancer. Image: James Watt.

Former BrewDog chief James Watt has revealed his father has been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional post on social media.

James Watt described the past week as “incredibly difficult” following his father Jim’s shock cancer diagnosis, via an update on LinkedIn.

According to Watt, the news of his condition has hit the entire family like a “sledgehammer” as his father has been a fit and healthy man all his life.

Jim, who brought his son up in Gardenstown, has spent his life as a north Atlantic fisherman.

James spent seven years working alongside him on a fishing boat before he co-founded BrewDog.

James wrote: “Up until three weeks ago my dad was working full time on his lobster fishing boat, hauling 300 lobster pots every single day.

“Lobster fishing is incredibly hard and manual work, and the North Atlantic is an infamously difficult and dangerous place to work.

“I still can’t quite wrap my head around the fact that he went from exceptionally strong, fit and healthy to facing such an arduous health challenge in such a short space of time.

“I have always been extremely close with my father. From the tender age of 6, I would spend all my school holidays stowed away in his fishing boat and we have pretty much been joined at the hip ever since I entered the world.”

Previously, the businessman said that “all of my work ethic comes from my dad.”

James Watt says he is ‘action focused’ on supporting his father

The family has a long history of lobster fishing in the North Sea – Watt’s grandfather was also a fisherman and called James Watt, known better as Jimmy.

After having scans done in Aberdeen, James brought his father down to London for more tests.

Last week, the diagnosis was confirmed as stage four pancreatic cancer.

James confirmed his father has already started treatment, and he and his partner, Georgia Toffolo, have barely left his side for the past 10 days.

James Watt, his father Jim and his partner Georgia Toffolo enjoy a meal after his father got out of hospital. Image: James Watt.

Following the initial shock of the diagnosis, he says they are keeping “resilient, positive and very action focussed” on helping his father battle cancer.

Accompanying the social media post was a picture of James, his father Jim and his partner Georgia together.

It shows the smiley trio after they decided to dress up and take his father out for some good food after being in hospital for so long.

It comes as just recently, James launched his new business, Social Tip, after leaving BrewDog after 17 years at the helm.

He has since had a boost from Dragons’ Den star, Steven Bartlett, who has decided to invest in the new start-up venture.

