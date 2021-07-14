Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion: Becoming independent is a huge part of growing up but each child is different

By Adeniyi Alade
July 14, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:13 am
Spending time at home alone when ready allows children to build up their confidence and independence
Deciding if your children are ready to stay at home or go out alone can be tricky and will differ from child to child.

Adeniyi Alade

For this reason, the NSPCC has launched its Home or Out Alone campaign, which aims to help parents make the right decision about leaving their children at home safely or letting them go out of the house unsupervised.

With children in Scotland currently on their school holidays, the new resources aim to provide families with helpful advice on how to keep their children safe.

Between work, appointments and other family commitments, every parent will have to leave their child home alone at some point.

And, as children get older, it’s common for them to want more freedom and learn to be independent – it is an important part of growing up. But there can be a lot to think about for parents.

How to encourage independence safely

The NSPCC’s new guide is designed to reduce any worry by helping parents make the right decision for them and their child.

The new guide includes things for parents to think about before they decide if their children are ready to be independent or not, including if they’re old enough, whether they can deal with the risks and how they feel about being left alone.

Children should know who to go to for help if required when they are left unsupervised

It also provides checklists to help keep children safe when others are not around, which include making sure they have a parent or carer’s phone number when home alone and ensuring there is a trusted adult they could go to in person, in an emergency.

There is also advice on leaving children under another trusted adult’s supervision and some resources to provide extra support to help parents make decisions.

A child who doesn’t feel comfortable shouldn’t be left alone

There’s no legal age at which a child can be left home alone, as everyone matures differently, but it’s against the law to leave a child alone if it puts them at risk.

A child who doesn’t feel comfortable shouldn’t be left alone. And a baby or young child should never be left alone, not even for a few minutes – whether they’re asleep or awake.

The campaign also gives advice to parents and carers on issues surrounding safety, boundaries and building trust.

For advice and help deciding if your child can stay at home or go out alone, visit nspcc.org.uk/safe-alone. The NSPCC’s helpline is available for advice and support on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk

Adeniyi Alade is the head of Childline in Scotland

