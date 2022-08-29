David Knight: Give the spotlight to women who bravely speak out about abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Give the spotlight to women who bravely speak out about abuse

By David Knight
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 1:42 pm
Journalist Isla Traquair was stalked by her neighbour (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Journalist Isla Traquair was stalked by her neighbour (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

I seem to have every satellite TV subscription known to man, but struggled to find anything to watch after searching across some pretty barren terrain during summer.

To top it all, Sky quietly withdrew discounts it gave me as a “valued VIP customer” and my bill shot up £30 a month without any warning.

I don’t feel special anymore, but I noticed that Asda smoked bacon has a £1.60 “price lock” for 10 slices to ease the cost of living. That’s some consolation.

Anyway, my nomadic journey around channels led me into the footsteps of Marco Polo on Netflix. Polo’s travel problems – staying alive on a daily basis in 13th century Mongolia – made our rail and air chaos look pretty inconsequential.

Netflix’s colourful drama based on his adventures in the Mongol kingdom ruled by Kublai Khan – grandson of Genghis – is a sumptuous epic.

The first series also overflows with female nudity.

I’m no prude; I am all for daring artistic expression without unnecessary censorship. In case of doubt, please allow me to place on record that I have no objections to female nakedness.

We’ve come a long way since clean-up TV campaigner Mary Whitehouse tried to ban Pan’s People on Top of the Pops.

But the important thing is context, and there were a couple of things bothering me about the amount of female flesh on show in Marco Polo.

Weinstein’s influence makes for uncomfortable watching

I couldn’t distinguish between what was supposed to be a serious depiction of female enslavement and domination, or what might be simply gratuitous titillation.

We expect bawdiness and nudity in swords-and-robes dramas these days – and we love it, I hear you say. After all, there was a fairly graphic orgy in the new House of the Dragon follow up to Game of Thrones, which began on Sky just days ago. Maybe it’s worth the extra monthly payment after all.

What really made me feel uncomfortable about Marco Polo was that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s name was emblazoned all over it.

“Netflix” and “Weinstein Company” filled the screen in the opening shot of every episode, released before the scandal broke.

Harvey Weinstein’s name was also featured prominently as one of the executive producers. This means his hands were all over it – a phrase I use with some trepidation.

But some scenes were far more unpleasant than a mere naked romp. It’s heavy on the female subjugation element, which reminded me of the behaviour of jailed sexual predator, Weinstein.

Were some of these naked actresses employed as extras being exploited, or was it artistically justified?

For example, naked women enslaved as prostitutes were lined up, with lingering full-frontal shots in some scenes.

They were trapped in an exclusive brothel for powerful men. But, now, they were being inspected closely, like market cattle, so some could be selected for “promotion” – as personal sex slaves to emperor Kublai Khan himself.

Courageous women inspired others to fight back

I squirmed a little, because I began to wonder if Weinstein had fantasies about being Kublai Khan. How much influence did he have, I wonder?

Were some of these naked actresses employed as extras being exploited, or was it artistically justified? Should it be banned because his name is on it?

Maybe not, because the show did win awards – despite mixed critics’ reviews – and a lot of decent, talented people worked hard to make it.

People like Alexandra Canosa, an associate producer for Weinstein on Marco Polo. She later accused him of sexually abusing her over a five-year period, around the same time as Marco Polo was being made.

I discovered her name was 13th in alphabetical order on a list of 107 women who came forward and said they were Weinstein’s victims. Some were famous, and all were very brave. Their legacy was that women in all walks of life could fight back.

Isla Traquair’s bravery gave hope to stalking victims

This support filtered down to others, through all levels of harassment and abuse, such as stalking and threats, even if no sexual assault actually took place. Cases like that of north-east woman Isla Traquair, a former Press and Journal reporter. Her life was ruined by a neighbour who stalked her.

I worked with Isla at The P&J at the start of her career. She was a wonderful colleague, with a steely resolve to confront potentially dangerous journalistic assignments.

So, I can confirm what she told the media afterwards: she wasn’t the type to crumble at the first sign of trouble.

Isla Traquair outside Salisbury Magistrates Court, where she gave evidence against her stalker (Photo: Solent)

Isla’s bravery also gave hope to other stalking victims.

On the same day as her P&J story, something else caught my eye.

It was about another north-east woman, who turned the tables on a cruel abuser after his terrifying anonymous calls threatening rape. She managed to unmask him by using technology to discover his phone number.

She’s another woman who fought back.

So, maybe we should leave TV’s Marco Polo to travel far and wide – as a constant warning about Weinstein-style behaviour.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

