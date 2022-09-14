Peter Clark: The Queen’s passion for Aberdeenshire countryside never wavered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Her Late Majesty the Queen’s love of Scotland and our countryside was enduring.

Royal Deeside has provided, for generations, the most beautiful setting, possessing the finest fishing, shooting and stalking opportunities in Scotland. It is where the Queen felt most at ease, some say where she was at her happiest and, ultimately, with great sadness, where she died last week.

Throughout her incredible 70-year reign, she witnessed remarkable social change, from the emergence from the devastation of the Second World War to the joyous Platinum Jubilee celebrations of this summer.

With her unparalleled and unwavering selfless duty came a passion, love and strong support for the countryside and conservation. She was undoubtedly a firm advocate of gundogs, equestrianism and field sports. Her passion for field sports was passed down from her father and grandfather, King George VI and King George V, both of whom were famous shots and sportsmen.

The late Queen was often found working her dogs on shoots. It was a marvellous antidote to the pressures of royal duties. Historic and rare photos show a monarch at ease out in the field, and a happy woman plainly loving the outdoor life at Balmoral, amongst the majestic hills, straths and forests.

In 2017, it was revealed that, for two years, the Queen had been walking dogs belonging to one of her gamekeepers, who had recently been bereaved

Of course, many will remember her with her iconic corgis, yet she held labradors very dearly in her heart. Many of her dogs became field trial champions, and the Sandringham strain of labrador, originating in 1911, found fame as a reputable breeding line.

The Queen showed gratitude and kindness to others

The Queen’s dogs rose to success in competitions over the years. Her abiding love of country sports and dogs also allowed Her Majesty to show her gratitude and kindness towards those who served her.

She was a firm supporter of rural workers. Recently, it was revealed that she donated an undisclosed sum to the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust, which looks after gamekeepers, gillies and other country workers who find themselves in difficult financial circumstances, and supports those living with mental health problems.

Robert Burns’s poem, My Heart’s In The Highlands, in my opinion, beautifully mirrors the late monarch’s wonderful admiration of Royal Deeside. Balmoral arguably solidified her deep and lasting connection with nature, wildlife and field sports.

Her love and admiration for this land has been inherited by, and will endure, through His Majesty King Charles III for many decades to come.

Unequivocally, Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a loyal and fervent ambassador for the countryside.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland