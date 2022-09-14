Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers on ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers on ankle injury

By Jamie Durent
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy.

Peterhead are awaiting the results of a scan to get to the bottom of midfielder Andy McCarthy’s ankle injury.

Influential midfielder McCarthy has been missing since the pre-season friendly against Dundee in July and it is not known yet when he can make a comeback.

The Blue Toon initially thought McCarthy would be absent for six weeks but it is now approaching 11 since he sustained the injury in a challenge with former Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan.

He was a key player last season for manager Jim McInally and extended his Balmoor stay in the summer.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

However Peterhead are no clearer as to when the 23-year-old will be able to make a first-team return.

“We’ve got him a scan so we should find out one way or another,” said McInally. “It all depends on what the outcome of the scan is. It’s a hard one to say (when he’ll be back).

McCarthy must be fully healed before return

“It needs to be one that whatever is wrong – we’re at 10 or 11 weeks now – has to be fully healed before we bring him back.

“I’m pretty sure Scott Hooper while he was here had a similar type of injury and kept trying to come back.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Russell McLean and Ola Adeyemo remain out but Chris Kisuka, who would have missed the weekend’s game against Edinburgh had it gone ahead, will be available for the home game against Kelty Hearts.

Midfielder Ramez Hefzalla is away on international duty with the Egypt youth squads and defender Max Gillies will also be missing, after sustaining a concussion in training on Saturday.

“He got hit in the face with a ball and on the way home, started to feel sick,” added McInally. “Davie (Nicholls, assistant manager) took him to hospital and he’s got a bad concussion.

“He’ll be out until a week on Thursday but the main thing is he will be OK.”

Defender Andy McDonald is available again but Peterhead are still awaiting a work permit for Ugandan defender Enock Walusimbi.

