Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers on ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead are awaiting the results of a scan to get to the bottom of midfielder Andy McCarthy’s ankle injury.

Influential midfielder McCarthy has been missing since the pre-season friendly against Dundee in July and it is not known yet when he can make a comeback.

The Blue Toon initially thought McCarthy would be absent for six weeks but it is now approaching 11 since he sustained the injury in a challenge with former Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan.

He was a key player last season for manager Jim McInally and extended his Balmoor stay in the summer.

However Peterhead are no clearer as to when the 23-year-old will be able to make a first-team return.

“We’ve got him a scan so we should find out one way or another,” said McInally. “It all depends on what the outcome of the scan is. It’s a hard one to say (when he’ll be back).

McCarthy must be fully healed before return

“It needs to be one that whatever is wrong – we’re at 10 or 11 weeks now – has to be fully healed before we bring him back.

“I’m pretty sure Scott Hooper while he was here had a similar type of injury and kept trying to come back.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Russell McLean and Ola Adeyemo remain out but Chris Kisuka, who would have missed the weekend’s game against Edinburgh had it gone ahead, will be available for the home game against Kelty Hearts.

Midfielder Ramez Hefzalla is away on international duty with the Egypt youth squads and defender Max Gillies will also be missing, after sustaining a concussion in training on Saturday.

“He got hit in the face with a ball and on the way home, started to feel sick,” added McInally. “Davie (Nicholls, assistant manager) took him to hospital and he’s got a bad concussion.

“He’ll be out until a week on Thursday but the main thing is he will be OK.”

Defender Andy McDonald is available again but Peterhead are still awaiting a work permit for Ugandan defender Enock Walusimbi.