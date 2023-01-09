Len Ironside: Politicians refusing to help the NHS should hang their heads in shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Len Ironside: Politicians refusing to help the NHS should hang their heads in shame

By Len Ironside
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 12:18 pm
Nurses and ambulance workers recently took part in strike action across England (Image: Velar Grant/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Decision-makers must communicate and make difficult decisions in order to restore our health service to greatness, writes Len Ironside.

Here we are in 2023, and I wish you all a happy new year.

It has the prospect of being a much better year than last, although the previous issues are not wiped. It’s not a clean sheet.

Sadly, we are still suffering from political ignorance and stubbornness over our National Health Service.

This wonderful institution, created in 1948 and used as a template all round the world, looking after people from the cradle to the grave, is being systematically destroyed. Everyone in the UK has relied on the NHS, and we all will again, at some point during our lifetimes.

No one would dispute the commitment and compassion shown by our dedicated nurses, doctors and specialists. However, the system is creaking at the seams. It’s been like this, through political complacency, for at least a decade – long before Covid overtook us.

Remember, the Red Cross declared a state of emergency within the NHS in 2017, over the same issues we face today. It’s a humanitarian crisis which has now reached breaking point.

I find it unbelievable that both the UK and Scottish Governments refuse to negotiate a pay and condition settlement with NHS staff.

In any industrial dispute, the unions put forward their request, and the employers put forward what they feel is appropriate. Both sides then sit down and discuss a suitable compromise that everyone is willing to accept. But refusal to communicate is creating a serious problem.

Agencies are profiteering from the NHS crisis

Full marks to the senior clinicians who have spoken out over the crisis. They recognise the pressure under which staff operate, at every level, because they see it day in, day out. It’s unsustainable, and needs an equally compassionate response from both governments – perhaps, for once, actually working together!

Both Humza Yousaf, Scottish health minister, and Steve Barclay, his Westminster counterpart, are completely cloth-eared, refusing to sit down and settle the dispute. And, at the same time, appearing to be unavailable, thus avoiding any media appearances to discuss their intransigence.

NHS pay disputes have still not been resolved. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the NHS is forced to pay out extreme amounts for agency staff. The current hourly rate for a general NHS Band 5 nurse is around £13.35 per hour. Yet, some agency staff are charging £26.92, and up to £46 for a nurse practitioner.

It’s estimated that around £3 billion is spent by the NHS on using agency workers. Agencies are profiteering from the NHS crisis, and both governments can do something about that, if they choose.

My life was saved by NHS staff

It makes me so angry when Conservative politicians, like Vicky Ford and James Cleverly, appear on TV and patronisingly tell us their family members are doctors or nurses – yet they resist any attempt to allow this dispute to be settled, and simply follow the government line. They should hang their heads in shame.

It’s easy for MPs to collect their almost £90,000 a year salaries, plus expenses, paid for with our taxes, whilst the public and our medical staff suffer, both physically and mentally.

Admitted as an emergency, I lapsed into a coma. But nurses, consultants and specialist worked on me and helped me recover

Nurses are ending 12-hour shifts in tears because they are unable to provide the level of care necessary for their patients. They all live in a state of constant anxiety and pressure. Medical staff are facing burnout, for heaven’s sake.

Despite all the warm words, it’s clear the people running our governments haven’t personally experienced and understood the value of our health service, and are incapable of listening and acting on the advice of those who work tirelessly in that field.

Several years ago, my life was saved by NHS staff. Admitted as an emergency, I lapsed into a coma. But nurses, consultants and specialist worked on me and helped me recover. I am eternally grateful for all that they did. I will always support and defend frontline medical staff.

Politics is about priorities

I cannot understand those who put themselves forward for election allegedly to improve the lives of ordinary people, then systematically ignore any difficult decision that comes along after being voted in. That’s an abdication of their responsibility – and a lack of compassion.

Three health boards wanted the Scottish Government to declare a critical incident between Christmas and New Year. The request was refused. Well, it’s happening, whether you accept it or not. It’s no longer a choice – it’s now a reality.

Holyrood did not declare a critical incident recently, despite requests from NHS health boards. Image: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his own family involved in pharmacy, has pledged to reduce hospital waiting times, totally misunderstanding that you cannot do that without enough qualified staff. The reality is that the NHS is haemorrhaging employees due to pressure, workload and poor wages.

All of this is so callous and insensitive. It is also unnecessary.

Politics is about priorities. For the sake of our country, negotiate a settlement, improve their working conditions, and encourage others to seek future employment in our beloved NHS.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

