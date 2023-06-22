Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local communities

The political force of nature that was Winnie Ewing first crossed my path in 1979 or 1980 when, some time after her election to the European parliament, her travels brought her to Islay.

Whether at the invitation of the headmaster or at her own invitation (either was quite possible with Winnie), the entire school was brought into the assembly hall at Islay High School to hear her talk about her work in Europe.

She and I were both in the room because we had a passion for politics. The remaining 300-odd pupils were there because they were told to be. Even so, Winnie’s passion and commitment won her a hearing.

For Winnie, no audience was ever too daunting to be turned down. Four years later, it was an approach that ensured her re-election, with a greatly increased majority, against a strong challenge from my party colleague and, later, friend, Russell Johnston.

Winnie was a formidable campaigner for the SNP and for her cause of independence, but also for the people and communities who voted for her. Whether they agreed with her on the constitutional question, farmers, fishermen, hoteliers and people of all sorts knew that if the prosperity or security of their community was at threat, then Winnie would be on their side.

Her final attempt to return to the House of Commons came when she stood unsuccessfully in Orkney and Shetland, after Jo Grimond had stood down. Although they preferred to stay loyal to the liberal cause rather than switch to nationalism, Winnie made many friends amongst Orcadians and Shetlanders.

Both in the European parliament and, later, in the Scottish parliament, she retained a close interest in the isles, where she commanded respect and affection, if not necessarily agreement.

We may never see her like again. Our politics is poorer for her passing.

Alistair Carmichael is Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland