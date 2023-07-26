Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Maggie Ritchie: Never underestimate the power of lipstick

Why is the Taliban so afraid of a little bit of lipstick and a few hair and beauty treatments?

Sales of lipstick grew 48% in the first quarter of this year (Image: Maksimov Andrey 1984/Shutterstock)
Sales of lipstick grew 48% in the first quarter of this year (Image: Maksimov Andrey 1984/Shutterstock)
By Maggie Ritchie

Beauty salons in Afghanistan will be closed down this week on the orders of the Taliban, despite women taking to the street in protest, braving tear gas and water cannons.

It’s the latest restriction imposed on their freedom – the right to secondary school and university education and to work has already been taken away, and they are only allowed out of the home if they are veiled from head to toe, and chaperoned by a man.

It is desperate, and this latest ban defies even the Taliban’s skewed logic. They argue that money is wasted in these salons, which employ more than 60,000 women, with some of them the sole breadwinners in their families. Beauty salons, they say, are against Sharia.

Why are these men so afraid of a little bit of lipstick and a few hair and beauty treatments?

It’s not the first time that religious fundamentalists have clamped down on the dangerous power of make-up. In her latest book, Three Fires, author Denise Mina recounts how 15th century Florence priest Girolamo Savonarola ordered the original “bonfire of the vanities”, in which wigs, mirrors and make-up were burned as sinful.

We may congratulate ourselves on living in a more enlightened society that respects women’s rights, but my grandfather, an otherwise kind and gentle man, came home from his work one day to find my gran had put on make-up. He gripped her in a headlock and scrubbed her face with a flannel.

You could dismiss this attitude as belonging to a different era, but not so long ago a male relative described my new lipstick as “whore red”. Women are regularly told they look “nicer and more natural” without make-up – or it’s the opposite, and they are denigrated for not wearing any.

A colleague at a national newspaper was criticised by a man in a senior position for not wearing make-up – she looked unprofessional, he said. I wasn’t aware that female journalists had to follow the same rules of wearing make-up and high heels to work that, until as recently as last month, applied to female flight attendants.

Lipstick miracles

While early feminists decried make-up as pandering to the male gaze, liberal or “lipstick” feminists have reclaimed it as empowering.

At my all-girls school leavers’ ceremony, the guest speaker was the headmistress of St Paul’s Girl’s School, who advised us to wear red lipstick when speaking in public as it makes people pay attention to what you are saying.

Then there was the “lipstick miracle” of Bergen-Belsen, when an unrequested batch of red lipstick arrived at the clinic where allied doctors were desperately trying to save the newly liberated concentration camp survivors, who were too weak to eat and were dying in their hundreds every day.

‘At last, they could take an interest in their appearance. That lipstick started to give them back their humanity’

The doctors, needing medical supplies, were at first infuriated when they opened the parcels. Until, that is, the women patients discovered the lipstick.

Lieutenant Colonel Mervyn Willett Gonin DSO witnessed the lipstick miracle that saw the starved and traumatised women paint their lips scarlet.

“I believe nothing did more for those internees than lipstick,” he wrote. “Women lay in bed with no sheets and no nightie but with scarlet red lips, you saw them wandering about with nothing but a blanket over their shoulders, but with scarlet red lips.

“At last, someone had done something to make them individuals again, they were someone, no longer merely the number tattooed on the arm. At last, they could take an interest in their appearance. That lipstick started to give them back their humanity.”

The ultimate morale booster

During World War Two, the Red Cross distributed lipstick to women serving in the army, while cosmetic companies produced bright lipsticks like Regimental Red and Victory Red. No wonder lipstick is known as warpaint, and the waxy pigment is called a bullet. Lipstick might seem like a frivolity, but it’s a morale booster.

The charity Look Good Feel Better sends beauty therapists into hospitals to help women being treated for cancer “put on a brave face” and feel feminine again, despite the effects of chemotherapy.

During downturns the “lipstick effect” or “lipstick index” is the beauty industry’s leading economic indicator – an affordable treat that makes you feel better, and recently discussed in relation to the cost-of-living crisis on Radio 4’s Money Box.

Women seem to be choosing brighter and more dramatic lipstick shades lately (Image: Androlia/Shutterstock)

Sales of lipstick grew 48% in the first quarter of this year, according to global marketing trend firm NPD, which also said women are picking brighter and more dramatic colours rather than muted, natural looks. “Lipstick is super powerful because it can immediately transform your face unlike anything else,” says NPD’s Larissa Jensen.

This is a simple pleasure that Afghan women can no longer indulge in – and there are few women more in need of a morale booster. It seems to me that controlling what a woman should and should not wear, whether on her face, body or feet, is all about controlling her, full stop.

Maggie Ritchie is an award-winning author and journalist