7 must-visit food and drink stalls to visit at Turriff Show this weekend – plus the best products to try…

I have no doubt that the Turriff Show 2023 programme will impress visitors of all ages. However, there is one attraction that I would urge you to stop by – the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion.

The Pavilion will be the heart to some of the best local food and drink producers in the region.

This year, it has been extended to welcome more than 40 exhibitors – this Sunday (July 30) and next Monday (July 31) – showcasing the finest fare.

Ranging from meats, chutneys, fruit and vegetables, home bakes, ice cream and sweets to honey, jams, spirits, cider and cocktails, there will be something to suit all tastes.

Here is a list of the must-visit stalls for a taste or tipple at Turriff Show 2023.

Wark Farm

Recommendation: Beef and cheese pie

The mouth-watering pie range from Wark Farm is sold at various farmers’ markets, deli shops and cafes across the north-east.

If you’re heading to Turriff Show and find yourself feeling peckish, the craft pies will prove the perfect pick me up – and leave you wanting to go back for more.

Beef and cheese, lamb and wild garlic, pork, wild venison and juniper and vegan spring pea are among the flavours that may be available.

From Bakery Lane

Recommendation: Raspberry, white chocolate and almond granola

I adore From Bakery Lane granola. There’s no denying that it stands out from the crowd – particularly when paired with Rora Dairy natural yoghurt and honey.

However, the business’ chutneys, jams and home bakes should be celebrated too.

From salted caramel brownies to rhubarb and ginger jam, you’ll struggle to whittle down which item(s) to bag.

Aberdam

Recommendation: Crispy halloumi Dutch fries

Fans of dirty fries are sure to be thrilled about this one. Yes, Aberdam will be paying the show a visit on both days, as well.

Choose from several different Dutch fries options, such as garlic butter chicken and buffalo blue, and remember to top them with your favourite sauce.

If I were you, I’d be requesting the truffle and parmesan mayo.

Portsoy Ice Cream

Recommendation: Raspberry ripple ice cream

The ice cream from family-run business Portsoy Ice Cream can be enjoyed whatever the weather, in my opinion.

Even if the sun fails to make an appearance during the two-day event, I would still encourage you to secure a scoop (or two).

With more than 100 flavours in its portfolio, you’ll have to wait and see which ones owner Alex Murray and his team decide to offer at Turriff Show 2023.

Col’s Baking Kits

Recommendation: Buttery making kit

Founded by former oil and gas worker Colin Morgan, Col’s Baking Kits has grown exponentially since its launch in April 2021.

I purchased my very own product from the brand some time ago, a buttery making kit. They came out superbly, which was a surprise considering my lack of baking skills.

However, other kits that may on offer include all the essentials to create muffins, granola bars, cookies, softies and scones.

Ogilvy Spirits

Recommendation: Ogilvy Scottish Potato Vodka

One firm which has put vodka on the map in Scotland is Ogilvy Spirits, based in Hatton of Ogilvie near Forfar. Better still, the potato farmers use their own tattie crops to do so.

Caroline Bruce-Jarron and her husband Graham are the duo behind the popular brand, which has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Be sure to secure a bottle of their smooth and creamy vodka if you get the chance.

The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

Recommendation: Caramel slice

Do you have a sweet tooth? Well, The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery will prove your favourite stall at Turriff Show 2023.

The list of products and flavours that owner Karen Dalgarno has whipped up over the years is extensive, to say the least.

Expect brownies, blondies, stuffed cookies, rocky roads and cupcakes galore.

What else to expect in the Pavilion at Turriff Show 2023…

Over the course of the two days, there will be cooking and butchery demonstrations from local talent in the Pavilion.

This includes Craig Wilson – otherwise known as The Kilted Chef – experienced skipper and owner of Amity Fish, Jimmy Buchan, Ross Cochrane and Gary Raeburn of Huntly butcher Forbes Raeburn.

Food expert and chef, Catriona Frankitti, will also be sharing stories and recipes whilst cooking up tasty meals.

For more information, visit www.turriffshow.org.