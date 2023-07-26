7 must-visit food and drink stalls to visit at Turriff Show this weekend – plus the best products to try…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 must-visit food and drink stalls to visit at Turriff Show this weekend – plus the best products to try…

The EQ Food and Drink Pavilion will be open this Sunday (July 30) and next Monday (July 31).

Turriff Show is returning this weekend. Image: Supplied by Becca Rainnie
By Karla Sinclair

I have no doubt that the Turriff Show 2023 programme will impress visitors of all ages. However, there is one attraction that I would urge you to stop by – the EQ Food and Drink Pavilion.

The Pavilion will be the heart to some of the best local food and drink producers in the region.

Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza paid the show a visit in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

This year, it has been extended to welcome more than 40 exhibitors – this Sunday (July 30) and next Monday (July 31) – showcasing the finest fare.

Ranging from meats, chutneys, fruit and vegetables, home bakes, ice cream and sweets to honey, jams, spirits, cider and cocktails, there will be something to suit all tastes.

Here is a list of the must-visit stalls for a taste or tipple at Turriff Show 2023.

Wark Farm

Recommendation: Beef and cheese pie

The mouth-watering pie range from Wark Farm is sold at various farmers’ markets, deli shops and cafes across the north-east.

If you’re heading to Turriff Show and find yourself feeling peckish, the craft pies will prove the perfect pick me up – and leave you wanting to go back for more.

Beef and cheese, lamb and wild garlic, pork, wild venison and juniper and vegan spring pea are among the flavours that may be available.

Wark Farm pie flavours include pork, and lamb and wild garlic. Image: Supplied by Sabrina March

From Bakery Lane

Recommendation: Raspberry, white chocolate and almond granola

I adore From Bakery Lane granola. There’s no denying that it stands out from the crowd – particularly when paired with Rora Dairy natural yoghurt and honey.

However, the business’ chutneys, jams and home bakes should be celebrated too.

From salted caramel brownies to rhubarb and ginger jam, you’ll struggle to whittle down which item(s) to bag.

Granola by From Bakery Lane – one of the businesses setting up shop at Turriff Show 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdam

Recommendation: Crispy halloumi Dutch fries

Fans of dirty fries are sure to be thrilled about this one. Yes, Aberdam will be paying the show a visit on both days, as well.

Choose from several different Dutch fries options, such as garlic butter chicken and buffalo blue, and remember to top them with your favourite sauce.

If I were you, I’d be requesting the truffle and parmesan mayo.

Dutch fries will be served by the team at Aberdam. Image: Kath Flannery

Portsoy Ice Cream

Recommendation: Raspberry ripple ice cream

The ice cream from family-run business Portsoy Ice Cream can be enjoyed whatever the weather, in my opinion.

Even if the sun fails to make an appearance during the two-day event, I would still encourage you to secure a scoop (or two).

With more than 100 flavours in its portfolio, you’ll have to wait and see which ones owner Alex Murray and his team decide to offer at Turriff Show 2023.

Portsoy Ice Cream sundaes. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Col’s Baking Kits

Recommendation: Buttery making kit

Founded by former oil and gas worker Colin Morgan, Col’s Baking Kits has grown exponentially since its launch in April 2021.

I purchased my very own product from the brand some time ago, a buttery making kit. They came out superbly, which was a surprise considering my lack of baking skills.

However, other kits that may on offer include all the essentials to create muffins, granola bars, cookies, softies and scones.

My homemade butteries. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Ogilvy Spirits

Recommendation: Ogilvy Scottish Potato Vodka

One firm which has put vodka on the map in Scotland is Ogilvy Spirits, based in Hatton of Ogilvie near Forfar. Better still, the potato farmers use their own tattie crops to do so.

Caroline Bruce-Jarron and her husband Graham are the duo behind the popular brand, which has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Be sure to secure a bottle of their smooth and creamy vodka if you get the chance.

You’ll also catch Ogilvy Spirits inside the Pavilion. Image: Supplied by Ogilvy Spirits

The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

Recommendation: Caramel slice

Do you have a sweet tooth? Well, The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery will prove your favourite stall at Turriff Show 2023.

The list of products and flavours that owner Karen Dalgarno has whipped up over the years is extensive, to say the least.

Expect brownies, blondies, stuffed cookies, rocky roads and cupcakes galore.

A range of bakes by The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery. Image: Supplied by The Wee Brown Mouse Bakery

What else to expect in the Pavilion at Turriff Show 2023…

Over the course of the two days, there will be cooking and butchery demonstrations from local talent in the Pavilion.

This includes Craig Wilson – otherwise known as The Kilted Chef – experienced skipper and owner of Amity Fish, Jimmy Buchan, Ross Cochrane and Gary Raeburn of Huntly butcher Forbes Raeburn.

Jimmy Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Food expert and chef, Catriona Frankitti, will also be sharing stories and recipes whilst cooking up tasty meals.

For more information, visit www.turriffshow.org.

