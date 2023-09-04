Bryan Rutherford: We’ll have no women left if men keep getting away with murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryan Rutherford: We’ll have no women left if men keep getting away with murder

The gunshot death of Natalie Ryan-Fraser is yet another example of a violent domestic abuser spiralling out of control. When will this vicious cycle end?

Gun fan Wayne Fraser, from Aberdeenshire, had a dark side that came to light in a US courtroom prosecuting him for his wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser's death. Image: Facebook
By Bryan Rutherford

A paralysed woman was shot dead in her wheelchair by her own husband, but most of us never even heard about it.

Let that sink in for a second.

I’m proud of The Press and Journal’s unrivalled coverage of the murder trial of Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s killer. It was much more prolific and detailed than reports from America’s own media, despite its reporters actually living and working where the university professor was gunned down in Mississippi by one of the north-east’s own.

That more attention wasn’t given to a disabled wheelchair user being blasted by her Aberdeenshire spouse should prompt a frightening realisation about how desensitised to gun violence the USA has become.

It yet again exposes the dangers of the free gun culture over the pond that I believe let down Natalie. Who really even needs a gun, other than the police and military?

However, poor gun control is the least of our worries, and not the issue I want to raise right now. Please forgive me for writing this in anger, but I cannot sleep until I’ve said it, even if it doesn’t quite come out right.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser was 55 at the time of her death (Image: Facebook)

Natalie’s slaying is just the latest example of the exponential escalation of violence against women that is spreading like a virus, attacking our increasingly sick society.

I welcome Mintlaw man Wayne Fraser’s conviction, but I’m devastated that the charge was twice downgraded from first-degree murder to culpable negligent homicide. It reminded me of the cop-out Scottish juries perpetrate against victims of crime when they vote “not proven”, when they should have the courage to commit to being decisive in the selfless interests of delivering justice.

Time will tell if jurors made the right decision

Natalie couldn’t have known that the man with whom she vowed to spend the rest of her life was about to snuff it out forever. But she probably wouldn’t have been completely surprised either.

Photos found on her mobile phone showed her face blackened with bruises. Emails between the tragic couple confirmed that Natalie’s beloved “monkey” – her nickname for Fraser – had been physically abusing his “chicken”.

Society could have and would have been safer had Fraser been found guilty of murder

So, the keen drinker’s violent rage when intoxicated was, considering the incriminating evidence against his already poor character, inevitably going to end in tears – Natalie’s family’s tears.

Society could have and would have been safer had Fraser been found guilty of murder and given the mandatory lifetime imprisonment sentence that the offence carries. But, instead, he could be released back into the community early after serving only half of his 20-year jail term.

Time will tell if the jurors made the right decision. I certainly hope that none of their aunts, daughters, grandmothers, mothers or sisters ever find themselves with Fraser as their new neighbour.

Bryan Rutherford is a crime and courts reporter for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

Read more about the former Aberdeenshire resident who swapped his north-east Scotland life with the American dream that turned into a nightmare

