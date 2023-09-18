Dallas King: Belmont cinema news means Aberdeen can finally have its own film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dallas King: Belmont cinema news means Aberdeen can finally have its own film festival

The creation of a festival celebrating the silver screen in the Silver City should be part of the long-term vision for Belmont Cinema.

A hungry Italian seagull eyes up some potential breakfast in Venice (Image: Dallas King)
By Dallas King

Picture the scene. I’m sitting outside the Sala Grande cinema on the Lido in Venice – the site of all the red carpet premieres for the Venice Film Festival.

The sun is shining and I am tucking into my breakfast of coffee and a chocolate croissant before heading into a press screening of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Then, out of the corner of your eye, I spot a familiar sight… a seagull.

A seagull that is trying to peck its way into a bag of rubbish to get at the food inside. It turns its head and we lock eyes. Instantly, I am transported back to Aberdeen, frantically stuffing the remains of my pastry into my tote bag as traumatic memories of stolen breakfasts flash before my eyes.

It is in that moment that it dawns on me how far I had travelled in pursuit of my dream of one day being the next Roger Ebert, Pauline Kael, Barry Norman or Mark Kermode.

One might think that the life of a film critic attending a film festival is all glitz and glamour. Hobnobbing with the stars and attending parties and premieres. In reality, it is long, 12-hour days watching four to five films back to back whilst trying to find time on no sleep to type up reviews that are hopefully well written but, at the very least, legible and coherent.

I have been lucky enough to be accredited for festivals such as Venice and Cannes, and you will never hear me complain about being able to visit those places. Closer to home, I have covered festivals in cities such as London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. What do all these places have in common? Well, simply put, they are not Aberdeen.

Distance is a barrier for Scottish film writers and makers

The Granite City is home to a number of talented film reviewers, two of whom also made the trip over to Venice. Their writing entertains and inspires me, born out of a collective love of cinema that was in no small part cultivated by trips to the Belmont. They have worked incredibly hard to be successful, in spite of the barriers that exist in the industry – a major one for Scottish writers being that of distance.

The majority of press screenings take place in London, which is a non-starter, and occasionally in Glasgow, which still involves a five to six-hour return train journey. Attending festivals is time-consuming and expensive, but can yield positive results in terms of networking and commissions.

Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
Director Jon S Baird grew up in Aberdeenshire (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

Whilst sat delayed in Heathrow on the way back from Venice, I began wondering. Instead of travelling the world in search of opportunities, why not bring the opportunities to us?

When I worked at the Belmont Picturehouse, it was one of the venues for a one-off Aberdeen City and Shire Film Festival in 2009, which shone a spotlight on filmmakers and films from and shot in the north-east.

I hosted my very first Q&A at that event for a screening of Cass, interviewing first-time feature director Jon S Baird about his biopic on the infamous West Ham football hooligan. Baird would, of course, go on to make award-winning films such as Filth and Stan & Ollie, before returning to Aberdeen in 2021 to shoot Tetris.

Silver City should host a silver screen festival

Sadly, however, when the Centre for the Moving Image operated the Belmont Filmhouse from 2014 to 2022, the notion of a film festival for Aberdeen was never explored. Blinkered tunnel vision didn’t allow CMI to see past its own backyard and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

If other Scottish places outside of the Central Belt, such as Dundee, Inverness and Shetland, can host film festivals, there is no reason why Aberdeen should not.

That is why there was even more reason to celebrate when the positive news on the future of the Belmont Cinema was announced last week. A truly independent cinema operated from Aberdeen, for Aberdeen has the opportunity to shape its own destiny.

Jessica Chastain walks the red carpet at the recent 2023 Venice Film Festival (Image: Max Montingelli/SGP/Shutterstock)

The creation of a film festival that celebrates the silver screen in the Silver City should 100% be part of the long-term vision for the cinema.

Imagine the buzz that would be generated if we were able to roll out the red carpet on Belmont Street. To have the likes of Jessica Chastain swap the bright lights of Hollywood for the Northern Lights of old Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Beach might be a long way from the Venetian Lido, but the seagulls would be a familiar sight. We would just need to warn Jessica not to eat a buttery outside, as she might find herself in the middle of a remake of The Birds.

Dallas King is a film critic, writer and podcaster from Aberdeen, and part of Belmont Community Cinema

