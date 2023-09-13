Breaking: Local film fans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breaking: Local film fans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life

The news comes almost a year after the cherished institution's shock closure.

By Ben Hendry
Dallas King updated fans on the Belmont Filmhouse reopening plans
Dallas King updated fans on the Belmont Filmhouse reopening plans at a public event this year. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A group of film fans and business brains who share their passion have been announced as the preferred operator of a revived Belmont Cinema.

Almost a year on from its closure, confidential talks took place about the Aberdeen institution at a council meeting today.

The local authority decided to place the future of the venue in the hands of the recently formed Belmont Community Cinema Ltd.

Staff leaving the Belmont Cinema as locks were changed by administrators. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Who are the new Belmont Filmhouse operators?

The organisation is made up of former Belmont boss Dallas King, cinephile Jacob King and various other local experts with a passion for cinema.

They want to run it as an independent, not-for-profit cinema.

The building would also be brought back to life with a restaurant and bar in the basement, with a food offering deemed “central” to its success.

Jacob Campbell spearheaded the Save The Belmont Cinema campaign, which took off just hours after the doors were slammed shut. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

The group released a statement after the announcement.

They said: “Over the last few months, our team has worked tirelessly to put together a business plan and vision for The Belmont that puts the community front and centre of everything that we do.

“By focusing on film, education, community and customer experience, we believe we can deliver a truly independent, cultural cinema operated by the people of Aberdeen, to the benefit of every resident across our city.”

‘An important step’

City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “People have missed having an independent cinema in our city centre since the Belmont Cinema closed.

“Choosing a preferred operator is a very important step towards reopening under new management.”

Following the meeting, finance convener Alex McLellan praised the “ambitious plans” the group have put together.

Scores of people packed into the Blue Lamp for an update on the plans in March. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

What happens next for new Belmont Filmhouse operators?

Now, Belmont Community Cinema Ltd will be given an “exclusivity period” agreement to undertake fundraising and finalise their  redevelopment plans.

If this goes well, the group will be granted a long-term operators lease.

Though hailing the “exciting step”, the campaign group said there remains “a lot of hard work ahead”.

With the cinema closed last winter, the campaign group kept its traditions alive with a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at Aberdeen University instead. Image: Cameron Roy

Could next Spielberg be discovered in Aberdeen?

Another public meeting will take place next month, where supporters can learn more about their hopes for the cinema.

They add that an “integral” part of their vision will be working alongside Tillydrone’s Station House Media Unit.

The charity will provide “an exciting education and filmmaking programme to help nurture and develop the next generation of filmmakers”.

The future of Aberdeen

