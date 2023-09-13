Breaking: Local film fans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life

A group of film fans and business brains who share their passion have been announced as the preferred operator of a revived Belmont Cinema.

Almost a year on from its closure, confidential talks took place about the Aberdeen institution at a council meeting today.

The local authority decided to place the future of the venue in the hands of the recently formed Belmont Community Cinema Ltd.

Who are the new Belmont Filmhouse operators?

The organisation is made up of former Belmont boss Dallas King, cinephile Jacob King and various other local experts with a passion for cinema.

They want to run it as an independent, not-for-profit cinema.

The building would also be brought back to life with a restaurant and bar in the basement, with a food offering deemed “central” to its success.

The group released a statement after the announcement.

They said: “Over the last few months, our team has worked tirelessly to put together a business plan and vision for The Belmont that puts the community front and centre of everything that we do.

“By focusing on film, education, community and customer experience, we believe we can deliver a truly independent, cultural cinema operated by the people of Aberdeen, to the benefit of every resident across our city.”

💙 We are delighted that @AberdeenCC Finance and Resources committee have adopted officers recommendations and have today appointed Belmont Community Cinema as the preferred operator for the Belmont Cinema. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/qYRiDlOtIY — The Belmont Cinema (@BelmontCinema) September 13, 2023

‘An important step’

City Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “People have missed having an independent cinema in our city centre since the Belmont Cinema closed.

“Choosing a preferred operator is a very important step towards reopening under new management.”

Following the meeting, finance convener Alex McLellan praised the “ambitious plans” the group have put together.

What happens next for new Belmont Filmhouse operators?

Now, Belmont Community Cinema Ltd will be given an “exclusivity period” agreement to undertake fundraising and finalise their redevelopment plans.

If this goes well, the group will be granted a long-term operators lease.

Though hailing the “exciting step”, the campaign group said there remains “a lot of hard work ahead”.

Could next Spielberg be discovered in Aberdeen?

Another public meeting will take place next month, where supporters can learn more about their hopes for the cinema.

They add that an “integral” part of their vision will be working alongside Tillydrone’s Station House Media Unit.

The charity will provide “an exciting education and filmmaking programme to help nurture and develop the next generation of filmmakers”.