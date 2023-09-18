Huntly Arms Hotel: Plans for three new flats to host ‘larger parties’ at revived Aboyne venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly Arms Hotel: Plans for three new flats to host ‘larger parties’ at revived Aboyne venue

The owners want to modify three unwanted retail units to the rear of the Deeside building.

By Ben Hendry
Old shops could become flats at a revived Huntly Arms Hotel
The old shop units seen facing Station Square in this aerial image could be transformed. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Unwanted shops attached to Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel could be turned into flats catering to “larger parties” in need of “spacious accommodation”.

Plans to revive the historic hotel are gathering pace after it lay empty and neglected for years.

This winter, the dilapidated building hit the headlines when it was used as a cannabis farm.

As pleas for action grew louder and louder, owner Jutinder Singh this summer confirmed he would revitalise the weathered venue.

From L-R: Dave Marshall, Malcolm Laing and Jutinder Singh at the hotel. Image: Huntly Arms Regeneration Project.

Already, he has impressed locals with plans to transform the restaurant and create a new beer garden.

And now, his architects have lodged proposals to relaunch the Huntly Arms Hotel with its own attached flats.

Work is finally taking place after it spent four years falling into disrepair. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are the new plans?

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain the latest idea.

There are three vacant shops at the rear of the 15th century building, which could all be converted if the scheme is rubber-stamped.

The documents state: “These units have been vacant for the last few years with very little interest.”

One of the old units used to be a pet shop. Image: Robert Lamb architect

Who would the new Huntly Arms Hotel flats cater to?

And with “various other vacant shops” available nearby, the owners see only “minimal need” for them to continue existing in this form.

The architects stress that the flats would be transformed with a “tasteful and modern design” befitting the C-listed building they are attached to.

This steel staircase at the rear of the old shops would be removed. Image: Robert Lamb architect

They add: “It will give an alternative type of accommodation for arriving hotel guests with larger parties, with a more spacious footprint and layout for their stay.”

“The owners are looking to bring the building back to life, and run it to its
full potential – ultimately providing Aboyne with a rejuvenated centrepiece that has been missing for years.”

Here is how one of the unwanted shops now looks. Image: Robert Lamb architect

Do you think the relaunched hotel will be a success? Let us know in our comments section below

Huntly Arms Hotel flats plan comes as part of package of work

It comes as plans to alter the layout of the ground floor have been approved by council officials.

Meanwhile, a separate application to form a new beer garden at the Charleston Road entrance remains under consideration.

It has, however, recently secured the backing of Mid Deeside Community Council – who urged the council to approve it.

The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne is falling into severe decay while campaigners await its regeneration
Dave Marshall and Claire Fraser are desperate to see Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel revived. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT Media

And local campaigner Dave Marshall, from the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project, said he was “in full support” of the aims to turn the ruin into “a viable hospitality facility”.

You can see the plans for the Huntly Arms Hotel flats here.

Read more about the beer garden plans here.

And learn all about the Aboyne residents who have fought for years to bring the hotel back from the brink.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A sign advertising the public consultation about the library closures sits outside Woodside Library
How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries
Gavin Henderson in his Inverurie care home sitting topless in front of a fan looking unhappy.
'Horrendous' heat in Inverurie care home makes life miserable for man with Down's syndrome
Breaking news image.
Aberdeen schools could shut for three days next week due to strikes
Kirsty Camero of Second Home Studio + Cafe pictured in The Gym on Huntly Street
Two Aberdeen businesses to 'move in together' and transform empty city centre coffee shop
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
Breaking news image.
Delays expected as car crashes into barrier near busy roundabout in Westhill
Stock market concept with oil rig background.
Mystery oil firm poised to snap up majority stake in near-80-million-barrel North Sea field
A number of sheep were killed in the incidents. Image: DC Thomson
Dog owner's Husky killed farmer's sheep and lambs worth £5,000
A big Manny's Pizza in Aberdeen, their shop on Howburn Place was where the crash happened
Aberdeen pizza-lover's one-way street mishap led to crash
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Conversation