Huntly Arms Hotel: Plans for three new flats to host ‘larger parties’ at revived Aboyne venue

Unwanted shops attached to Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel could be turned into flats catering to “larger parties” in need of “spacious accommodation”.

Plans to revive the historic hotel are gathering pace after it lay empty and neglected for years.

This winter, the dilapidated building hit the headlines when it was used as a cannabis farm.

As pleas for action grew louder and louder, owner Jutinder Singh this summer confirmed he would revitalise the weathered venue.

Already, he has impressed locals with plans to transform the restaurant and create a new beer garden.

And now, his architects have lodged proposals to relaunch the Huntly Arms Hotel with its own attached flats.

What are the new plans?

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain the latest idea.

There are three vacant shops at the rear of the 15th century building, which could all be converted if the scheme is rubber-stamped.

The documents state: “These units have been vacant for the last few years with very little interest.”

Who would the new Huntly Arms Hotel flats cater to?

And with “various other vacant shops” available nearby, the owners see only “minimal need” for them to continue existing in this form.

The architects stress that the flats would be transformed with a “tasteful and modern design” befitting the C-listed building they are attached to.

They add: “It will give an alternative type of accommodation for arriving hotel guests with larger parties, with a more spacious footprint and layout for their stay.”

“The owners are looking to bring the building back to life, and run it to its

full potential – ultimately providing Aboyne with a rejuvenated centrepiece that has been missing for years.”

Huntly Arms Hotel flats plan comes as part of package of work

It comes as plans to alter the layout of the ground floor have been approved by council officials.

Meanwhile, a separate application to form a new beer garden at the Charleston Road entrance remains under consideration.

It has, however, recently secured the backing of Mid Deeside Community Council – who urged the council to approve it.

And local campaigner Dave Marshall, from the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project, said he was “in full support” of the aims to turn the ruin into “a viable hospitality facility”.

