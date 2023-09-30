Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen police pups could teach Joe Biden’s dog how to behave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen police pups could teach Joe Biden’s dog how to behave

Two sprocker spaniels get ready to start training as sniffer dogs with police in Aberdeen while President Biden’s German Shepherd is back in the dog house

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Police dogs Russell and Dee could show Joe Biden's dog how to behave, says Jacqueline Wake Young. Supplied by DCT Media.
There has been an emphasis on very old things in recent days, with the Skye ferry crossing, whisky from the 1800s and Joe Biden all making the headlines.

The 89-year-old crossing was awarded The Red Wheel plaque by the National Transport Trust in recognition of its place in transport heritage.

Fewer than 30 plaques have been awarded in Scotland, with the Glenfinnan Viaduct and the Churchill Barriers in Orkney among the other recipients.

All three date back more than half a century, and while transport project HS2 may never be a contender, it feels like we’ve been hearing about it for almost as long.

MV Glenachulish, the last manually operated turntable ferry in Scotland, leaving Glenelg crossing the Kylerhea Straits to Skye. Image: Shutterstock.

Joe Biden’s pet pooch Commander is back in the dog house after nipping another Secret Service agent.

Unfortunately the German Shepherd didn’t make it as far as the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC where Suella Braverman was attempting to redefine the word ‘persecution’.

Why she thought the US capital was the right place for a British home secretary to discuss Europe’s immigration issues is depressingly transparent and straight out of the Boris Johnson playbook.

Refugee Convention ‘has saved millions of lives’

As she eyed the Tory conference and the leadership, she must have calculated that dissing the 1951 UN Refugee Convention on the world stage would make her look like a global player, when in fact it made her look like a heartless numpty.

The UN Refugee Agency highlighted the UK’s 175,000-person asylum backlog and rejected an overhaul of the convention, saying it is “as relevant as ever” and has saved “millions of lives”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Back at the White House, everyone was too busy bringing the president’s pets under control to take any notice of Suella, and dogs were also stealing the limelight closer to home.

Sprocker spaniel puppies Russell and Dee have joined the police in Aberdeen and will soon start training as sniffer dogs to detect drugs and explosives.

Such tasks are a piece of cake for sprockers – a cross between a springer and a cocker – as they are notoriously clever.

My own sprocker regards any attempt to train her as an insult to her intelligence and I sense resents me for holding her back from a glittering career in law enforcement.

Perhaps in time Russell and Dee will turn their paws to more complex matters, such as solving crimes and working out how to drive around Aberdeen while avoiding bus gates once the Beach Boulevard closes early next year as part of the city Masterplan.

New recruits Russell and Dee. Image: North East Police Division.

Police called in to manage whisky queue

If only there had been a sprocker sniffer dog at Blair Castle, then 40 bottles of nearly 200-year-old whisky found behind a hidden cellar door might have been discovered earlier.

Carbon dating suggests the whisky might be the oldest in existence, dating back to the early 1800s and may even have been enjoyed by Queen Victoria.

In November, 24 of the bottles will go up for auction while at the Isle of Harris Distillery this week, a new dram sold out within five hours.

Customers queued round the block for a bottle of The Hearach, with police having to manage the crowds.

The Hearach and blender Shona Mcleod as a new single malt is released from the Isle of Harris Distillery. Image: Muckle Media.

Chips off the menu?

Tourists queued for the chance of a dram at St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen, which enjoyed it busiest summer thanks to cruise ship visitors.

As my alma mater, the St Machar Bar is close to my heart but it was crammed enough back then with Aberdeen University students and lecturers, let alone tourists.

Sometimes it was so busy I even considered going to class if only to get a seat.

At least tourists will be able to tuck into tasty treats, especially if the university gets the go-ahead for a food truck, unlike offshore workers who can only have chips once a week.

German tourists off a cruise ship queue outside St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen this summer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Figures show North Sea workers are getting bigger, with their average weight jumping from under 12 stones in 1975 to more than 15-and-a-half-stones in 2023.

The industry is now revising equipment, lifeboat capacity and menus.

Back on dry land, M&S has been given permission to serve Prosecco along with its sumptuous afternoon teas and may soon serve mulled wine with mince pies.

Let’s not mention this to anyone going offshore soon though.

An M&S afternoon tea with cakes, sandwiches, scones and fizz. Image: Marks and Spencer.

