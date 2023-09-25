Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves

Enthusiasts queued round the block for a bottle of the new batch.

By Eve McLachlan
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock

The Isle of Harris Distillery’s ‘The Hearach’ whisky enjoyed a sell-out launch last weekend.

The award-winning company raised the first dram on Friday afternoon, and sales opened on Saturday morning.

Within less than five hours it had sold out online, with huge queues outside the distillery in Tarbert.

The anticipated demand was so high that police helped to manage crowds in the car park.

Sales of the whisky “managed to surpass all our expectations”, the distillery said in an Instagram post.

Whisky lovers who missed out on the online sales will have more opportunities to get their hands on a bottle, they said.

The whisky will be available at “specialist retailers throughout the UK” from October 2.

Visitors can also pick up a bottle from the distillery itself – while stocks last.

‘For, with, and from the Isle of Harris’

The Hearach is the distillery’s first foray into whisky after years of producing some of the world’s most acclaimed gin.

Launched in 2015 with just ten staff members, Isle of Harris Gin took home the top prize in 2022’s Global Gin Masters awards.

Now, they may be poised to conquer the world of whisky as well.

Isle of Harris Distillery production line.
Isle of Harris Distillery production line. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The days of the The Hearach’s launch were “some of the most memorable of our island lives,” the distillery said on Saturday. 

“Our distillery was built to be for, with, and from the Isle of Harris, and we’re proud to keep going from strength to strength with your help.

“By creating sustainable local jobs, we will always act as a catalyst of change and a symbol of promise for this generation and those still to come.”

