The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Nairn

Are you visiting Nairn for the day? Expect plenty of great restaurants, cafes and more. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Have you visited any of the businesses that feature? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Have you visited any of the businesses that feature? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If you’re visiting a new area for the day, finding the best places to eat and drink can be challenging.

Whether you’re with the family or travelling solo, it’s important to make the most of the town’s top cafes, restaurants and bars during your trip. That’s where I come in.

Crowds at Nairn Farmers’ Market on High Street in 2021. Image: Supplied by Iona Gibson

In terms of the Nairn food and drink scene, it boasts something for everyone — as highlighted in my latest Town Spotlight article, which was published earlier this week.

I heard from members of the community and local business owners alike, who shared their go-to food and drink spots in the town.

The list is lengthy, so I have narrowed it down to create this guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Nairn.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

I’m sure few people will be surprised by Ashers Bakery getting a mention. I mean, it’s offering would make anyone’s mouth water — even self-confessed non foodies.

While I’d recommend stopping by one of the Nairn branches at any given time, there’s no better way to start your day in the town than tucking into a breakfast item, in my opinion.

Strawberry tarts from Ashers Bakery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oh, and you could even buy a bake or two to tuck into later. *Cough cough* A strawberry tart.

Two of the Ashers Bakery branches are located on High Street, while the third can be found at Balmakeith Park.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Moving swiftly on to a post breakfast pick-me-up — if you managed to stop yourself from getting your hands on an Ashers treat — MNM’s Cafe is a firm favourite among many locals in Nairn for coffee and cake.

Bounty cupcake and Biscoff and white chocolate blondies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Selling everything from brownies, blondies, cakes and cupcakes to sundaes, cheesecakes, cookies and iced lattes, the venue is a sweet lover’s paradise.

It serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes too.

Café Lavender, another spot known for its superb range of cakes and coffee, is a four-minute walk away from MNM’s.

Mandeltorte may be on the cards if you visit Café Lavender. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Located in Cawdor House, you’re sure to leave feeling full, satisfied and ready to tour the town after putting the options in the cake cabinet to the test.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

From boasting charity, book and arts and crafts shops to a beach, museum and community and arts centre, there is plenty to check out in Nairn.

But doing so is sure to leave you feeling peckish come lunchtime, and this is when you can take full advantage of The Sun Dancer and its incredible views.

The Sun Dancer, one of my favourite places for food and drink in Nairn, boasts panoramic views over the Moray Firth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Based on Harbour Street, The Sun Dancer is one of those establishments that, regardless of where you live, you should travel for.

And if you’re looking for recommendations — should they be available when you stop by — I’d say to give the breast of Gressingham duck, pork belly and scallops, and key lime cheesecake a go.

A selection of dishes from The Sun Dancer in Nairn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Next up, snacks.

Social enterprise and zero-waste shop The Highland Weigh has its own café area, which is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

However, the space also has a range of food and drink products available on its shelves for you to browse and purchase to take away.

Inside The Highland Weigh. Image: Supplied by Amanda MacArthur

Hot sauce, ginger shots, juice, and teas and coffees are some of the items to expect.

But if your sweet tooth has already come back, then give local coffee shop Wendy’s Hoose a go.

Here, you’ll find cakes and scones galore, as well as soups, paninis and sandwiches.

Wendy Morton, pictured in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Despite the day drawing to a close, the high calibre of Nairn food and drink businesses stays the same.

For dinner, The Classroom Bistro offers exceptional food and drinks menus (featuring cocktails) and service style that has helped establish it as one of the area’s most popular restaurants.

Outside The Classroom Bistro on Cawdor Street. Image: Supplied by Cru Holdings

If you’re thinking of stopping by, I’d urge you to save space for pudding — whether you fancy a sweet or savoury option.

Another stylish and well-loved restaurant in Nairn is One One Two on the Brae, which is also a wine bar.

One One Two on the Brae offers up a range of small plates. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Expect small plates that are perfect for sharing at the award-winning, family-run business, as well as a large selection of wines from all over the world.

Drinks

8pm to late

If wine or cocktails don’t take your fancy, then Uncle Bob’s Bar is the place for you.

Open from noon to 1am daily, the pub celebrated its 55th anniversary in March.

The bar area in Uncle Bob’s Bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It plays live sports and hosts events and live music on occasion, so it not only provides great drinks but also entertainment.

Tags

Conversation

