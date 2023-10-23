Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Nicolas Maulet: Scotland’s alarming biodiversity decline requires urgent and local action

Addressing our country's worrying biodiversity decline calls for a whole-of-society approach.

Biodiversity is crucial to keeping Scotland's landscapes and animal species alive and well (Image: grafxart/Shutterstock)
Biodiversity is crucial to keeping Scotland's landscapes and animal species alive and well (Image: grafxart/Shutterstock)
By Nicolas Maulet

Scotland’s association with vibrant wildlife, marine and scenic environments tends to suggest that the nation would be naturally well placed when looking at biodiversity and environmental protection.

However, science’s reality checks reveal that the country’s biodiversity is actually declining at alarming rates.

This decline prompts an increasingly urgent need for more environmental action through Scotland’s devolved powers on environment and rural affairs. Additionally, international biodiversity commitments also require the nation’s governance to be strengthened. Scotland’s nature capital has been on a slow decline since 1950 and must be preserved and regenerated.

Addressing the biodiversity decline calls for a whole-of-society approach, which engages all people, organisations and government in the fight.

A recent report exposed Scotland as one of the world’s most nature-depleted nations. The report also shows worrying trends in suffering wildlife, with a 49% drop in the number of Scottish seabirds across 11 species, a decline in the distribution of flowering plant, and 11% of overall species threatened with national extinction.

Curbing this decline certainly requires government action – but it also calls for local people and authorities to acting as driving forces, helping to effectively deliver on policy objectives. Politicians and residents living in communities are best placed to understand where biodiversity preservation and regeneration is most needed there.

Accordingly, Scotland has announced plans to bolster its biodiversity governance and lays out reforms in its Scotland Biodiversity Strategy 2045, most recently updated in September. The approach includes relying on delivery plans that should, by law, lead to stakeholders actively working against biodiversity decline, and progress monitoring entrusted to an independent review body. The new governance’s appointment, power, and capacity are currently unknown, but these arrangements should be detailed in the upcoming Natural Environment Bill.

Aim is to turn Scotland into a nature-positive nation

The announced biodiversity legislation reflects interactive government approaches mainstreamed in Scandinavian countries’ natural capital and ecosystem services strategies. These new arrangements should provide the necessary improvements for greater biodiversity programmes and their monitoring by action-specific working groups through five-year delivery plans.

This structure will inevitably call for government reform and new funding – locally, particularly, despite stretched finances and resources. It will hinge on local capacity to contribute to the national effort for greater biodiversity outcomes.

Protecting and restoring nature is crucial to stopping Scotland’s biodiversity decline (Image: NatureScot)

These goals are not just about nature protection but nature restoration as early as 2030, by statutorily halting and reversing Scotland’s natural decline. This milestone, aimed at turning Scotland into a nature-positive nation, requires much more than shifting existing budgets from unconditional to conditional, or identifying funding gaps.

It calls for an urgent green finance rollout that should help farmers embrace the transition needed and understand how they can securely deliver more environmental benefits. This ambition includes harnessing financial services that understand how to promote investments that come with biodiversity benefits for land and nature.

We can’t let ignorance and fear stop us from doing the right thing

Understanding the need for government adaptation and Scotland’s current approach to natural capital forms part of RGU’s conference, Governing Natural Capital and Biodiversity for Scotland, coming to RGU’s Garthdee campus on November 3.

This event will feature leading figures in the sector who will join forces to discuss where the problems lie and what we can and should be doing about it. With greater indication coming from central government that progress will certainly require more local government delivery, speakers will consider the coming reforms and see how Scotland’s independent environmental agencies, government and science and education sectors will need to join forces to work more closely together.

Citizens and leaders in Scotland have no excuse for failing to act on biodiversity

The emergency raised by the current state of Scotland’s biodiversity requires greater action and accountability across society, with government becoming better at managing inter-institutional networks for policy action. This priority calls for new strength in leadership, capable of transversal strategy delivery through a whole-of-government, and whole-of-society approach to meet Scotland’s priority biodiversity actions set for 2030 and 2045.

Ignorance and fear lead humans to look away from priorities, assuming that time and the action of others will help mend what should become yesterday’s problems. Citizens and leaders in Scotland have no excuse for failing to act on biodiversity. The scientific evidence clearly shows just how fast Scotland’s natural resources and species are depleting.

Nicolas Maulet is a lecturer in energy law and policy law at Robert Gordon University

More from Opinion

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza (Image: Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Avigail Abarbanel: I grew up in Israel and saw indefensible brutality towards Palestinians first-hand
Tiredness, poor judgment and frustration can lead to serious and fatal situations on the mainly single-carriageway A9 and A96 (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: SNP is on a road to nowhere if A9 and A96 dualling…
Sea foam transformed Aberdeen beachfront during Storm Babet (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Batten doon the hatches and Neepflix and chill, if you can
The families and friends of people dealing with eating disorders need help in order to provide support (Image: Motortion Films/Shutterstock)
Kirsty Pavey: Eating disorders are an increasing problem for young people in Scotland
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of his building destroyed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Image: AP Photo/Hatem Moussa
George Mitchell: Is the west guilty of double standards?
Waves rage in Stonehaven, where flood defences held, during Storm Babet (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Devastating winter storms need undivided attention from leaders
First Minister Humza Yousaf during a late-September FMQs (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Len Ironside: Prime and First Minister's Questions have become a farce and a waste…
When your oven is in a snorl, the fix isn't always easy (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: 'Snorl' is my Doric word of the moment
Bullying is rife in north-east secondary schools, with many parents frustrated at a lack of action by those in authority. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: Why is nothing being done about bullying epidemic in north-east schools?
Keith Brown, deputy leader of the SNP, during his speech at the party's annual conference in Aberdeen (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Euan McColm: SNP rebuttal unit should start by exploring some of its own party's…

Conversation