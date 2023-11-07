Colin Farquhar: I’ve got mixed emotions about becoming an Aberdeen homeowner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Farquhar: I’ve got mixed emotions about becoming an Aberdeen homeowner

From joy to trepidation, there are countless feelings to deal with when becoming a homeowner after many years of renting.

After many years of renting, Colin Farquhar has purchased his first home. Image: Nadezhda Klimenkova/Shutterstock
By Colin Farquhar

I’m sitting among boxes. The white van we’ve hired is sitting at our new front door, empty.

Our new house is full, but our things are strewn everywhere.

There’s a huge amount still to do. Our sofas still have to arrive. Our bed still has to arrive. Our mattress still has to arrive. Then there are TV stands, lamps, bookshelves, wardrobes, dining chairs (and a table), toilet roll holders, soap dishes, shelves and the rest. Now we’re in, we keep finding things we need to fix.

I’ve previously always lived in rented properties. This is the first house I’ve ever owned. It is the first property I have to fully furnish. I have no experience or conception of how long that will take, or how much it will cost.

But I’m happy. My partner and I have been very lucky, in that – contrary to other writers who contribute words and frustrations to these pages – our house-buying journey has been reasonably frustration-free. The first house we viewed was the first we fell in love with. It was also the first house we made an offer on, and the first for which an offer was accepted. Now, it is ours.

I feel like the housing market in Aberdeen is advantageous at the moment, but I suppose that is always relative to what you want, where you want to be, and how much money you might have. When I first moved here, 20 years ago, a friend and I rented a two bedroom city centre flat for £350 per month. Imagine that.

Aberdeen then got much more expensive, and has since retreated. It appears to me now that the market has somewhat softened further, following Covid, as high interest rates push people to sell, and to perhaps move somewhere more remote, and cheaper.

The housing market in Aberdeen currently differs greatly to those in other Scottish cities. Image: William Barton/Shutterstock

I go into town most days via Great Western Road, where there appears to be a huge number of for sale signs on beautiful houses which cannot be shifted. The solicitor who showed us around the property which is now ours told us we would be the first to make an offer. Full of late Victorian character and situated in a quiet city centre street, but unsellable, until us.

As I understand it, this is not the case in Glasgow. It is certainly not the case in Edinburgh, whose high rent rates went some way to inspiring our house purchase in Aberdeen. “Why pay someone else’s mortgage?” Certainly not at that price.

I feel lucky – after 20 years of adulthood unable to afford a house

We’ve been moving for a few weeks, the white van currently at my front door representing the last push. We were in the fortunate position of not having to rush.

Having been in the less fortunate position of having to rush a move several times in the past, I’m glad I didn’t have to this time. It’s given us time to get to know the house, slowly.

I feel the weight of my privilege, knowing how hard it can be for so many others

We’ve been learning which doors stick and which floorboards creak. Trying to decide which imperfections we can live with and which will have to be sorted or repaired. When is a crack more than a crack? Will the furniture left by the seller “do for now”, or will it just, like everything else, become ours?

I feel lucky. I have spent 20 years of adulthood not being able to afford a house, and now I can. I feel the weight of my privilege, knowing how hard it can be for so many others.

I’ll try not to worry

Aberdeen teeters on the cusp of another energy boom, apparently. We shall see. Oil licences being promised doesn’t mean oil licences will be signed. No matter what the UK Government says, the world is turning toward renewables. For the first time, I ask myself: “What will this do to the value of my house?”

Will it keep the market buoyant and, one day, mean I might get slightly more back than I put in? Or will it send it soaring, leaving another generation unable to afford a more permanent home until they’re nearly 40?

The future direction of the energy industry could heavily impact house prices in Aberdeen and the wider north-east. Image: Arild Lilleboe/Shutterstock

Soon the boxes will empty, and books and shirts will find themselves on shelves and hangers. Everything will be tidied and straightened and sorted behind my front door: my very first. I’ll try not to spill on the sofa, and I’ll eyeball others if they don’t use a coaster.

And I’ll try not to worry if interest rates don’t come down, or if house prices don’t go up, and be comfortable in my house, on my street, in Aberdeen, which I feel very lucky to have.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector

