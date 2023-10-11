Aberdeen misses out on house price boom – but are better times ahead?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen misses out on house price boom – but are better times ahead?

Some areas of Scotland have seen prices rise by a third since the pandemic, but Aberdeen’s values have dropped further.

By Rob McLaren
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.

New figures show house prices have risen strongly in almost every area of Scotland since the pandemic – but not Aberdeen.

The new analysis by property firm DJ Alexander shows the average home in Scotland has risen in value by 27% since March 2020.

But the Aberdeen statistics tell a different story.

In March 2020, the average sale price in the Granite City was £141,192 and this has since seen a 2.2% fall to £138,110.

Why are Aberdeen house prices falling behind?

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander, said the reason for the lower prices is all about supply and demand.

As a direct result of the fluctuating fortunes of the oil and gas industry, there has been an “oversupply” of homes in the city.

He said: “Prices in Aberdeen have remained subdued because of the sheer volume of properties available.

David Alexander, chief executive officer of estate agency and lettings firm DJ Alexander Scotland, has commented on Aberdeen’s falling house prices. Image: DJ Alexander

“This month alone there are over 2,500 properties on the market in Aberdeen which is the same as Glasgow and more than Edinburgh.

“With so many properties available and an average time on the market of 423 days it has been difficult for momentum to build and prices to rise.”

Is city’s property market turning a corner?

However, Mr Alexander said there might be a brighter future for homeowners.

He said a renewed focus on oil and gas exploration could be a catalyst for more demand.

He adds: “There has, for a long time, been an oversupply in the market due to uncertainty over the oil and gas sector.

“But this may be about to change with the recent announcement of an expansion of exploration and the potential for many more people to come to work in Aberdeen in the future.

“If the opening up of new fields results in an increase in the workforce, then we will see prices rise in the future.”

House price boom in other Scottish cities

The collapse in Aberdeen’s prices compared to the rest of Scotland is even more stark when taken over a longer period.

At the end of 2016, the city’s average house price was £167,654 – 21% ahead of the Scottish average of £138,206.

Less than seven years later, they are now 28% behind the Scottish average.

Since March 2020, Glasgow has had the greatest increase of any Scottish city with average prices rising by 33.5% while Edinburgh and Dundee are both up 21.4%. The highest gain has been in East Lothian, with prices up 59.7%.

Mr Alexander adds: “These figures show that, despite media concerns that house price increases have slowed in recent months this is actually because they have risen at such an enormous rate since the start of the pandemic.

“Even without higher interest rates there would have to be a slowing of house prices simply because they have been rising at an unusually high pace.

“It is unlikely that these increases can continue in the long term because there must come a point at which affordability issues kick in.

“There will be a stabilising of prices and a return to lower annual increases, but we may not be at that point just yet and some parts of Scotland remain extremely popular.”

More from Business

Kingston upon Hull is among the locations that first-time buyers may want to consider, according to Halifax (Richard McCarthy/PA)
‘Up-and-coming’ locations for first-time buyers revealed
Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe (Liam McBurney/PA)
Budget a ‘fundamental reform’ of public finances, Irish finance minister says
Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research founded by Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court on Tuesday (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/PA)
Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president
Co-founder couple Kate MacDonald and Jonny Ingledew of North Uist Distillery
North Uist Distillery gains first B Corp status in Hebrides
General view outside New Look retail store in Elgin.
New Look search for new Elgin home continues after pledging to stay in town
A view of Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport union elects its first female general secretary
UK gas prices soared after it emerged that Finland believes a leak in the underwater Balticconnector pipeline was caused by ‘external activity’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK gas prices surge as Finland says pipeline leak caused by ‘external activity’
Brian and Morley Thompson produced a new world record of £20,000.
New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’
Sandy MacPherson, Abersky, Torness, with his champion Blackface ram, pictured with judge Dan Walton from Wanwood Hill, Alston. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Abersky sells champion Blackface for £3,000 at Dingwall

Conversation