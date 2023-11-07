Schools First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2 From Fraserburgh to Oyne, check out day two of our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo galleries. By Kieran Beattie November 7 2023, 5.00pm Share First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6243157/first-class-2023-aberdeenshire-schools-part-2/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11. Spot your wee one in any of these photos? You can purchase a printed or digital copy of your child’s First Class photo here. Here is your second gallery of photos, from Aberdeenshire schools. We’ll have one more day of Aberdeenshire P1 school photos tomorrow, before our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries start on Thursday. Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire Kennethmont School. Kinellar School. P1S. Kemnay Primary School. King Edward School. Kininmonth School. Kinellar School. P1K. Kincardine O’Neil School. Inverallochy School. Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1A. Insch School. P1GM. Insch School. P1CM. Hatton of Fintray Primary School. Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1L. Kellands Primary School. P1JC. Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1-2. Hillside School. P1-2. Keig School. Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1. Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1S. Hillside School. P1T. Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1B. Hillside School. P1MW. Kellands Primary School. P1O. Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1-2. Johnshaven School. Keithhall Primary School. Hatton Cruden School. New Pitsligo and St John’s Primary School. P1-2. Monymusk School. Mintlaw Primary School. Midmar Primary School. Oyne Primary School. Mill O’Forest Primary. P1S with Miss Stalker. Mill O’Forest Primary School. P1-2 with Mrs Hamilton and Mrs Fraser. Methlick School. Midmill School. Monquhitter School. Meiklemill Primary School. Laurencekirk Primary School. P1B with Mrs Crowther. Logie Coldstone School. Macduff Primary. P1 with Mrs O’Neill. Marykirk Primary School. Macduff Primary. P1 with Mrs Mackenzie. Lumphanan School. Laurencekirk Primary School. P1-2 with Miss MacBean. Lochpots Primary School. Laurencekirk Primary School. P1A with Ms Easton. Lairhillock School with Mrs Gill. Maud Primary School. Longside Primary School. Meethill Primary School. Kintore Primary School. P1S. Logie Durno School. Lumsden Primary School. Kintore Primary School. P1K. Kintore Primary School. P1-2.
Conversation