Education Schools

First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2

From Fraserburgh to Oyne, check out day two of our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo galleries.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Spot your wee one in any of these photos? You can purchase a printed or digital copy of your child’s First Class photo here.

Here is your second gallery of photos, from Aberdeenshire schools.

We’ll have one more day of Aberdeenshire P1 school photos tomorrow, before our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries start on Thursday.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire

First class of 2023 Kennethmont School in aberdeenshire sitting in their classroom
Kennethmont School.
P1S at Kinellar School outside, surrounded by greenery
Kinellar School. P1S.
First class of 2023 at Kemnay Primary School in Aberdeenshire standing in two rows against a wall in the school
Kemnay Primary School.
Two primary 1 pupils from King Edward School standing on playground equipment
King Edward School.
Kininmonth School's three P1 pupils standing outside the school
Kininmonth School.
P1K at Kinellar School sitting around planters on the school grounds
Kinellar School. P1K.
Four pupils from primary 1 at Kincardine O'Neil School
Kincardine O’Neil School.
First class of 2023 at Inverallochy School in aberdeenshire sitting in two rows outside the school building
Inverallochy School.
Class P1A at Gordon Primary School in Huntly.
Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1A.
First Class of 2023 at Insch School in Aberdeenshire standing against a wall
Insch School. P1GM.
Insch School pupils in three rows in their classroom
Insch School. P1CM.
Three primary 1 pupils at Hatton of Fintray Primary School with a stone wall behind them.
Hatton of Fintray Primary School.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School primary 1 pupils in the playground
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1L.
First class of 2023 at Kellands Primary School in Aberdeenshire, arranged in three rows in the gym hall, a basketball net on the wall behind them
Kellands Primary School. P1JC.
Three rows of Primary 1 pupils in the gym hall at Fraserburgh South Park Primary School
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1-2.
Hillside School pupils in the playground
Hillside School. P1-2.
Two pupils at Keig School.
Keig School.
First class of 2023 at Gordon Primary School in Aberdeenshire, arranged in four long rows
Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1.
Class P1S at Fraserburgh South Park Primary School.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. P1S.
Class P1T and their teacher outside Hillside School
Hillside School. P1T.
Class P1B at Gordon Primary School, sitting in two rows against a brick wall inside the school
Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1B.
Class P1MW at hillside School with their teacher outside in the playground
Hillside School. P1MW.
Class P1O at Kellands Primary School, sitting outside the school
Kellands Primary School. P1O.
P1-2 of the First class 2023 at Gordon Primary school in Aberdeenshire, sitting on a bench against a wall in a classroom
Gordon Primary School, Huntly. P1-2.
Five Johnshaven School pupils outside surrounded by greenery
Johnshaven School.
Seven Keithhall Primary School pupils from the first class of 2023 sitting outside the Aberdeenshire school, a greenhouse behind them.
Keithhall Primary School.
The first class of 2023 at Hatton (Cruden) School, sitting on a bench in the gym hall with their teacher standing beside them
Hatton Cruden School.
New Pitsligo and St John's Primary School P1-2 pupils in two rows with a granite wall behind them
New Pitsligo and St John’s Primary School. P1-2.
First class of 2023 from Monymusk School in Aberdeenshire with trees behind them.
Monymusk School.
Mintlaw Primary School pupils in three rows at the front of their class room, the whiteboard behind them
Mintlaw Primary School.
Four P1 pupils from Midmar Primary School, sitting on a set of stairs in the playground.
Midmar Primary School.
Five Oyne Primary School pupils, three of the pupils have their arms around each others shoulders.
Oyne Primary School.
Class P1S at Mill O Forest Primary with their teacher Miss Stalker
Mill O’Forest Primary. P1S with Miss Stalker.
P1-2 with Mrs Hamilton and Mrs Fraser at Mill O Forest Primary School arranged in three rows
Mill O’Forest Primary School. P1-2 with Mrs Hamilton and Mrs Fraser.
The first class of 2023 at Methlick School in Aberdeenshire in three rows in the gym hall
Methlick School.
Pupils at Midmill School, sitting and standing against a concrete wall with the schools name engraved in it.
Midmill School.
First class of 2023 at Monquhitter School in Aberdeenshire in two rows in the assembly hall
Monquhitter School.
Four rows of pupils at Meiklemill Primary School in the gym hall.
Meiklemill Primary School.
Class P1B at Laurencekirk Primary School, with their teacher Mrs Crowther standing beside them outside the school
Laurencekirk Primary School. P1B with Mrs Crowther.
A single primary 1 pupil at Logie Coldstone School.
Logie Coldstone School.
Macduff Primary's first class of 2023 in three rows inside the Aberdeenshire school's assembly hall
Macduff Primary. P1 with Mrs O’Neill.
Three P1 pupils at Marykirk Primary School.
Marykirk Primary School.
Mrs Mackenzie's class at Macduff Primary split into three rows with the assembly hall stage behind them
Macduff Primary. P1 with Mrs Mackenzie.
Lumphanan School's two P1 pupils sitting on a bench with a curtain behind them
Lumphanan School.
P1-2 at Laurencekirk Primary School with Miss MacBean standing next to them outside
Laurencekirk Primary School. P1-2 with Miss MacBean.
First class of 2023 at Lochpots Primary School in Aberdeenshire. The children are in three rows in their classroom
Lochpots Primary School.
Class P1A at Laurencekirk Primary School with Ms Easton standing with them outside the school
Laurencekirk Primary School. P1A with Ms Easton.
Aberdeenshire primary school, Lairhillock School's first class of 2023 in three short rows in the school library with Mrs Gill.
Lairhillock School with Mrs Gill.
Four pupils at Maud Primary School, three boys sat on the floor and one girl standing on a bench with her arms in the air
Maud Primary School.
Longside Primary School's first class of 2023 in the playground, chalk drawings on the tarmac below them and a field of grass behind them. They are arranged in three rows with their teacher standing beside them.
Longside Primary School.
Meethill Primary School's P1 class in three rows with their teacher sitting on the bench beside them
Meethill Primary School.
Class P1S at Kintore Primary School in two rows standing in the brightly coloured lobby of the building
Kintore Primary School. P1S.
Seven P1 pupils standing and sitting on the playground equipment outside the school
Logie Durno School.
Lumsden Primary School's two P1 pupils in a classroom
Lumsden Primary School.
Class P1K at Kintore Primary School in the bright green lobby of the school with their teacher
Kintore Primary School. P1K.
Class P1-2 at Kintore Primary School sitting on a bench with their teacher sitting on the floor next to them
Kintore Primary School. P1-2.

