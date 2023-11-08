Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Clark: Swap pork, beef and chicken for sustainable Scottish game this week

Venison and other game are not only seasonal at the moment and nutritious, but also exceptionally sustainable.

Game meat can become part of a normal meal plan, as an alternative to beef or pork. Image: stockcreations/Shutterstock
By Peter Clark

This week (Nov 6-12) is Great British Game Week, and for BASC and the shooting sector it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Scotland’s natural and wild larder.

Game is gaining popularity. In fact, the British game market has grown 7% since 2018.

Venison and other game are not only seasonal at the moment and nutritious, but also exceptionally sustainable, as they represent the epitome of free-range meat. While those within the shooting and deer stalking community already recognise these advantages, Great British Game Week serves as a platform to introduce the concept of game meat to people who may have never encountered it before. This expansion in awareness is crucial for the sector, as it plays a pivotal role in fostering new markets and securing the future of shooting and conservation.

Many individuals are discouraged by the misconception that preparing or cooking game is challenging. However, this no longer holds true, as both butchers and supermarkets now offer a wide variety of pre-prepared game meat cuts or prepared items, such as pies and sausages.

Importantly, it is all versatile and easy to use. Substitute beef mince in a lasagne with some venison mince for a change. In your air fryer, you can make spicy pheasant goujons by taking pheasant breasts, dipping them in a beaten egg wash, then rolling them in cornflour and spices. Simple recipes are often the best.

Whether it’s grouse, pheasant or partridge, there is an extensive range of oven-ready, prepped game birds available these days, making the cooking process truly enjoyable. If you do want to get hands-on, the preparation of the bird is highly rewarding, completing that entire field to fork journey.

A crispy buttermilk pheasant burger (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Aside from low food miles, game and venison are renowned for being low in fat and high in protein. In comparison to other sources of protein, they are lean and healthy, with essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and B vitamins, making it a healthy choice for those who seek a nutritious and low-fat protein source.

Game and venison have a depth of flavour that is distinctive, with a rich, earthy taste that can be attributed to the animals’ wild, natural diet. Wild deer and gamebirds enjoy a varied, foraged diet of wild berries and insects, as well as an abundance of free-range exercise across moorlands, glens and open lowland farmland. This uniqueness sets game apart from traditional meats like beef or pork.

Support the rural economy with your knife and fork

BASC constantly lobbies and urges policymakers to do more to help people access wild food and drive down food miles. We want to see greater emphasis on recreational deer hunters being provided with community deer larders, offering an environmentally-friendly and sustainable source of wild food on their doorsteps.

The work of the countryside doesn’t stop there: game and venison are leading the way in tackling food poverty in Scotland. BASC works with the Country Food Trust, which provides nutritious meals to over one million people in need, utilising donations of game and venison from various land managers and estates across the UK.

I would encourage you, irrespective of whether you have before, to buy game from one of the north and north-east’s fantastic game dealers or butchers this week

They believe that everyone deserves access to healthy and nourishing food, and we are committed to helping make this a reality through our efforts, having a positive impact on the lives of those who are struggling with food poverty and insecurity. The Country Food Trust has already donated over 2.8 million meals to people in need since its inception in 2015.

Great British Game Week has such a positive story, showcasing the very best of Scotland’s abundance of excellent local food, but also helping to provide rural livelihoods and tackle food poverty.

I would encourage you, irrespective of whether you have before, to buy game from one of the north and north-east’s fantastic game dealers or butchers this week. Support the rural economy with some beautiful local game or venison, because, rest assured, you won’t be disappointed.

Peter Clark is Scotland director for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC)

