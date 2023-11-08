First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3

From Elrick to Whitehills, check out day three of our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo galleries.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 10.

Spot your wee one in any of these photos? You can purchase a printed or digital copy of your child’s First Class photo here.

Here is your third gallery of photos, from Aberdeenshire schools.

Our Aberdeen City primary 1 school galleries starts tomorrow.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire

First class of 2023 from Aberdeenshire school, Rathen Primary School, two rows of four pupils in their class room
Rathen Primary School.
Class P1A at Uryside School arranged in rows with their teacher Miss Anderson
Uryside School. P1A with Miss Anderson.
Class P1-2 with Miss Westwood
Uryside School. P1-2 with Miss Westwood.
Five primary 1 pupils standing on an small wooden arched bridge in the Udny Green School playground. They are the First class of 2023 at the Aberdeenshire school
Udny Green School.
Class P1C from Uryside School arranged in three rows with their teacher sitting next to them
Uryside School. P1C with Miss Kelman.
Class P1-2 outside Turriff Primary with two members of staff. They are the first class of 2023 at the aberdeenshire school
Turriff Primary. P1-2 with Mr Crocket.
Class P1A sitting on large brick stairs outside the Turriff Primary school
Turriff Primary. P1A with Miss Mclean.
First class of 2023 at Whitehills School in Aberdeenshire arranged in rows in their classroom
Whitehills School.
Class P1A at Westhill Primary School standing and sitting in three rows in the gym hall. They are the first class of 2023 at the Aberdeenshire school
Westhill Primary School. P1A.
Class P1B in the gym hall at Westhill Primary School
Westhill Primary School. P1B.
Three school boys at Westfield School in Fraserburgh, they are the first class of 2023 at the aberdeenshire school
Westfield School, Fraserburgh.
P1B outside Turriff Primary with their teacher Miss Marr
Turriff Primary. P1B with Miss Marr.
Class P1B at Uryside School with their teacher Miss Stewart sitting beside them
Uryside School. P1B with Miss Stewart.
First class of 2023 at St Combs Primary School in Aberdeenshire sitting in two rows in the library
St Combs Primary School.
Class P1S at Strathburn School, the First Class of 2023 at the Aberdeenshire school. Their teacher is sitting on a chair next to the three rows of pupils.
Strathburn School. P1S.
Three pupils from Tullynessle Primary School, standing outside surrounded by greenery
Tullynessle Primary School.
three rows of Torphins Primary School pupils from 2023 first class in the aberdeenshire schools in the gym hall
Torphins Primary School.
Seven pupils standing in the playground at Towie School
Towie School.
First class 2023 at Tarland Primary School in Aberdeenshire standing in two rows in the school's PE hall
Tarland Primary School.
Class P1CM at Strathburn School with their teacher sitting on a chair next to them
Strathburn School. P1CM.
First class of 2023 at St Cyrus School. The class is split into two rows in the PE hall
St Cyrus School.
Strichen School's first class of 2023 in the playground of the Aberdeenshire school
Strichen School.
Four Strathdon Primary School pupils sitting around a well
Strathdon Primary School.
A large class of Tarves School pupils in four rows against a bright yellow wall
Tarves School.
St Fergus Primary School pupils sitting in two rows in the gym hall
St Fergus Primary School.
A small primary one class at Tough School.
Tough School.
Class P1M at Strathburn School with their teacher sitting next to them
Strathburn School. P1M.
A single primary 1 girl at Tipperty Primary School, pictured with her arm around a tree
Tipperty Primary School.
Rosehearty School primary 1 pupils with Mrs J Hutton kneeling next to them
Rosehearty School with Mrs J Hutton.
Class P1H at St Andrews Primary sitting in two rows outside the school with their teacher standing next to them
St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh. P1H.
Class P1-2D at St Andrews Primary arranged in two rows outside the school with their teacher standing next to them
St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh, P1-2D.
First class of 2023 at Rhynie Primary School in Aberdeenshire. Five pupils are sitting on a bench and two are sitting on the floor at the front
Rhynie Primary School.
Two girls from Slains Primary School sitting on a bench in the PE hall
Slains Primary School.
Three Skene School pupils, a colourful mural on the wall behind them
Skene School.
First class 2023 at Aberdeenshire school Rothienorman Primary. The pupils are in two rows in front of a wall with a colourful mural, one row standing and the other sitting on a bench at the front.
Rothienorman Primary.
Four Redmyre School pupils sitting on a bench with a mural of flowers behind them
Redmyre School.
Six Sandhaven School primary 1 pupils lined up with a stone wall of the school building behind them
Sandhaven School.
Class P1S standing in rows on the grass in the playground at Elrick Primary School
Elrick Primary School. P1S.
Class P1M arranged in three rows in the gym hall in New Machar School
New Machar School. P1M.
Mr Burr's P1B class at Newtonhill School in Aberdeenshire
Newtonhill School. P1B.
Peterhead Central School pupils with two members of staff
Peterhead Central School.
First class of 2023 at Portlethen Primary School in Aberdeenshire in three rows in the PE hall.
Portlethen Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Portsoy Primary School in Aberdeenshire lined up in three rows in their classroom
Portsoy Primary School.
Eight pupils from Old Rayne School Primary sitting on a set of stairs outside the school
Old Rayne School Primary.
Class P1A from Newtonhill School, in four rows with their teacher beside them
Newtonhill School. P1A with Mrs Gatt.
Three Glenbervie School pupils sitting on a bench with a wooden fence behind them, colourful bunting above them and a chalkboard sign in the middle pupil's hands reading: 'welcome to P1!'
Glenbervie School.
Eight Port Elphinstone School pupils split into two rows, four girls are sat on a bench and four boys are standing behind them
Port Elphinstone School.
First class of 2023 at Pitfour School in Aberdeenshire
Pitfour School.
Two p1 pupils from Premnay Primary School, leaning against a tree
Premnay Primary School.
Ordiquhill Primary pupils sitting on a picnic bench in the playground
Ordiquhill Primary.
Five primary 1 pupils on a bench outside Rayne North School.
Rayne North School.
Newburgh Mathers Primary School pupils standing in two rows outside the school
Newburgh Mathers Primary School.
Class P1R at New Machar School, in three rows in the gym hall
New Machar School. P1R.
Port Erroll School pupils in three rows
Port Erroll School, Cruden Bay.
Aberdeenshire's Pitmedden Primary School pupils smiling at the camera for their First Class 2023 photo
Pitmedden Primary School.

Conversation