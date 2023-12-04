Scott Begbie: Best time of the year for theatre is here – oh, yes, it is!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Best time of the year for theatre is here – oh, yes, it is!

It doesn’t matter how you feel when you head into a panto - you are guaranteed to leave that theatre with a huge smile on your face.

This year's His Majesty's Theatre panto in Aberdeen is Sleeping Beauty, starring Greg McHugh (Gary: Tank Commander) and Alan McHugh (Nurse Nellie Macduff). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

It’s now officially my favourite time of the year in the theatre world – oh, yes, it is!

Because, of all the West End shows, top-flight comedians, stunning dance works and, yes, even world-class opera (I’m a snob, sue me), the one thing guaranteed to light up my night is a good panto.

I’ve already got one under my belt: Attic’s rip-roaring knockabout, Beauty and the Beast, that comes with a delightful wee twist at the Tivoli.

And I am beside myself with glee at the prospect of heading to His Majesty’s Theatre for Sleeping Beauty, to be reunited with Aberdeen panto treasures like Alan McHugh, Danielle Jam and PJ Corrigan, with the added bonus this year of Gary: Tank Commander, eh?

I’m fairly easy to spot at any given pantomime. I’m the old boy who’s shouting “oh, no, you’re not!” at the top of his lungs, the baldy mannie who’s first on his feet for the singalongs, and the one needing a sooky sweetie on the way out because I’m hoarse with all the cheering and hissing.

I love the spectacle of panto; I love the lights, the costumes, the laughs and, above all, the sheer daft capering of folk on that stage, having a great time while they ensure the audience have an even better time.

Eden Court is also staging Sleeping Beauty this year. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

And there is such a special warmth about the way that, at this the time of year, theatres across the country dismantle the fourth wall and talk directly to the folk sitting in the auditorium, making them feel as much a part of the show as the actors and tech team.

More than anything else, though, I love the way pantos celebrate the culture and community where they take place. In amongst all the standard panto jokes, there are always local references, digs at current affairs (usually at the expense of the council), and the prodding of well-kent local faces.

That’s true whether it’s Sleeping Beauty at HMT or Jack and the Beanstalk in Stonehaven Town Hall; Rapunzel at Aberdeen Arts Centre, or the other Rapunzel at Inverurie Town Hall. It’s a hoot, and we are all in on the joke.

Support your local panto

It doesn’t matter how you are feeling when you head into a panto, what might be worrying you, whether you are fed up of the cold and the dark – you are guaranteed to leave that theatre two hours later with a huge smile on your face and the spirit of Christmas in your heart.

But, behind all the fun and games and silliness, pantomime serves a more serious purpose for our theatres – helping to keep the lights on. These next few weeks are crucial for getting bums on seats and sales revenue coming in, so our precious venues have a fighting chance of weathering the financial storms that have not yet abated.

It’s thanks to the dames and daft laddies, the princes and the princesses, and the boo-able baddies that we can enjoy shows and performances all year round

It’s thanks to the dames and daft laddies, the princes and the princesses, and the boo-able baddies that we can enjoy shows and performances all year round. And that really is magic.

So, whatever else you are doing this festive season, make time to support your local pantomime. Because panto truly is theatre for the people.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

