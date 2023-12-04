Chris Deerin: Obesity just one of many health issues Scottish Government is failing on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Obesity just one of many health issues Scottish Government is failing on

We have yet to hear any replacement plan for Nicola Sturgeon's proposals on tackling obesity, which leaves the nation somewhat adrift.

Proposed restrictions on promotions on unhealthy food and drink have not yet come to anything. Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock
Proposed restrictions on promotions on unhealthy food and drink have not yet come to anything. Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock
By Chris Deerin

My Fat Elvis period came in the mid to late 2010s. I was working away from home a lot, which had left me less than gruntled.

I dealt with this by eating too much, drinking too much, and wholly failing to exercise.

Gradually, I began putting on weight, which I didn’t really notice until other people started to. My BMI became TMI. It was probably inadvisable that I also shaved my hair off, which left my head resembling a thuggish Christmas bauble.

I was out of shape, too round for comfort and for contentment. And, of course, the unhappier I became with myself, the more I guzzled and supped, and the porkier and wobblier I got. What you might call a viscous circle.

Eventually, crisis point was reached. I changed jobs so that I was travelling less, stopped eating breakfast and quit the booze. We bought a boisterous dog who requires regular long walks, regardless of the conditions pertaining outside. The bulk began to fall away.

If I feel better about myself today, that period nevertheless gave me an insight into a situation that too many people inhabit, at least some of the reasons for it, and how difficult it can be to escape.

Majority of Scottish people over 16 are overweight or obese

Research published by the Tony Blair Institute estimates that Britain’s weight problem is costing the economy £98 billion a year, a figure it calculates could rise by a further 10% by 2040.

Our society is getting older, sicker, heavier and less productive. In a speech to the Royal Society on Monday night, Henry Dimbleby, the UK Government’s former food adviser, warned that “we will end up both a sick and impoverished nation”. The NHS, he added, “will suck all the money out of the other public services” and “at the same time, economic growth and tax revenue will stagnate.”

The UK has one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe: in 1970, 10% of British adults were obese, but that figure has risen to one-third today. When you add in those who are merely overweight, the statistic increases to two-thirds.

A new statue in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, dedicated to John Macleod, who co-discovered insulin. Insulin is used for the treatment and management of diabetes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This is an area where Scotland has, for a long time, punched above its, er, weight. We have some of the country’s worst health statistics when it comes to obesity-related illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and various cancers.

Statistics released earlier this year by the Scottish Public Health Observatory, based on 2020 data, found that a majority percentage of the Scottish population aged over 16 is within the overweight and obese category – 35% are categorised as obese, and 28% as overweight. More than 300,000 of these adults are in north-east Scotland. The Blair Institute’s methodology would likely inflate the figures significantly.

We should learn more about this state of affairs from the latest Scottish Health Survey, with fresh data on diet, obesity, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol and drugs. No one is expecting positive change.

Scottish Government public policy is confused

It doesn’t help that Scotland’s public policy in the area is currently confused. In May, First Minister Humza Yousaf announced he was shelving plans set out by his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon to tackle obesity.

These included proposals to ban the sale of caffeine-heavy energy drinks to under-16s, the restriction of promotions on unhealthy food and drink, and a requirement that calorie information be included on menus, including those for pre-packed food such as sandwiches, online takeaway menus, and children’s menus.

Many companies in the food and drink sector were opposed to some or all of these measures, and Yousaf’s decision was, in part, an attempt to burnish his pro-business credentials. However, we have yet to hear any replacement plan, which leaves the nation somewhat adrift.

Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson’s credibility has taken a blow as a result of ongoing scandal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Neither is it ideal that Michael Matheson, the health secretary, is currently mired in scandal. An inquiry is underway into his £11,000 expenses claim for an iPad bill which he says was due to his children watching football matches while the family was holidaying in Morocco.

Matheson has agreed to pay back the bill, but serious questions remain about his judgment and whether any further sanction should be applied. My own view is that it’s cause for resignation, especially as he initially lied to reporters about the reason for the claim.

To make matters worse, at the weekend, the Sunday Mail reported that the minister and SNP MSP had also ignored Scottish Government legislation, by failing to declare the licence and energy rating on adverts for a cottage he owns and lets out on Skye.

Obesity is far from Scotland’s only health problem

If obesity is one of Scotland’s major health problems, it is far from the only one. Our NHS is in a state of disrepair that is verging on collapse.

Today it emerged that, despite the extreme waits currently facing patients north of the border, Matheson had rejected an offer from the English health service in August of use of its spare capacity to bring down the lists.

Scotland’s population needs and deserves a government that puts its people above politics, whether they be sick, elderly or obese

This is either down to a Nationalist unwillingness to accept help from the much-loathed Tory Westminster, or to be seen to be relying on England for improvements, or simply to Matheson lacking the will to make a difference.

Whatever the reason, Scotland’s population needs and deserves a government that puts its people above politics, whether they be sick, elderly or obese. It’s not at all clear that it currently has one.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

This year's His Majesty's Theatre panto in Aberdeen is Sleeping Beauty, starring Greg McHugh (Gary: Tank Commander) and Alan McHugh (Nurse Nellie Macduff). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Best time of the year for theatre is here - oh, yes,…
When you look at this picture, what do you see and how do you interpret that? Image: Azure Alpine Artistry/Shutterstock
James Bream: Perception is reality for all of us, until we take time to…
There have been recent claims about a 'culture of bullying' at Inverurie High School. Image: Inverurie Community Campus
David Knight: School bullying is urgent issue we must shine a spotlight on
Giant panda Yang Guang has a hectic morning at Edinburgh Zoo, as visitors have one last chance to see him and Tian Tian before they go back to China. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Scotland’s giant pandas are a big pair of divas
The Elgin Marbles also known as the Parthenon Marbles, on display at the British Museum in London. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Elgin Marbles fuss seems overblown when kids today only play with…
Bullying can make children who once loved school dread going. Image: Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: Listen to your children, because bullies could change them irreparably
Campaigners protest in London during 2017 over the lack of availability of a 'life-saving' cystic fibrosis drug, Orkambi. Image: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Pharmaceutical companies have become a shameful medical mafia
Nobody wants to be the last one picked at the dance. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Single-sex schools are on their way out - but is it the…
Former NHS Scotland chief Professor Paul Gray has warned that the service is 'unsustainable' in its current form. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: How dire must NHS get before politicians do something to save it?
Jessie Ware performs in London to a sold out crowd earlier this month. Image: LivHema/Shutterstock
James Millar: Powerful but overlooked middle-aged women will decide general election winner

Conversation