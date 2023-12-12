Scott Begbie: 200 civil servant jobs for Aberdeen should mean great news for the city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: 200 civil servant jobs for Aberdeen should mean great news for the city centre

As well as boosting the energy industry, having hundreds of additional workers will boost the Granite City itself.

More workers in Aberdeen city centre would benefit businesses based there. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
More workers in Aberdeen city centre would benefit businesses based there. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

Just when you think Westminster has become a complete basket case, it goes and does something that makes sense.

Of course, it is only right that hundreds of civil servants who work for the Department For Energy Security and Net Zero should be relocated to here in Aberdeen. I mean, where else would you site a government body that’s trying to increase investor confidence in North Sea oil and gas than in the city where the industry is based?

Mind you, given the track record of the Tories, it wouldn’t have surprised me if they had decided Basingstoke would be the ideal spot.

Still, let’s not be churlish. We are about to get an influx of some 200 jobs to help bolster and transition the most important industry in the north-east, and that can only be a good thing.

Sure, there is still the argument to be had about how we get to net zero – although there is no quibbling that we need to. And, yes, leaving oil in the ground is certainly one way to do it. In fact, it’s one I support – to an extent. But it doesn’t make sense if we then import oil from elsewhere because we’re not using the stuff on our own doorstep.

All that does is boost the economies of other countries – Russia included – while making our energy needs dependent on foreign powers – Russia included. Which may not be the best of ideas. Not to mention the carbon footprint involved in shipping oil supplies.

Which means anything and everything should be done to make best use of the dwindling resource we still have while balancing the need to stop burning the planet. That, hopefully, is what this influx of civil servant jobs will help to do, right here in the heart of the energy sector’s homeland.

A major boost for Aberdeen – in more ways than one

More than anything else, though, it’s a major boost to bring hundreds of new jobs to Aberdeen. Credit is due to the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce for its tireless campaign to ensure the Westminster government does the right thing by the north-east.

As well as boosting the energy industry, having hundreds of additional workers will boost the Granite City itself. That’s an opportunity that should be seized and the most made of it.

So, let’s hope these 200 folk relocating to Aberdeen are based right in the heart of the city. And, when I say based, I mean physically in an office for most of their working week, not working remotely from wherever.

Bring back post-work drinks in 2024. Image: View Apart/Shutterstock

The more people working in the city centre, the better. They will give a much-needed boost to our shops, our cafes, our restaurants and, yes, even our bars. Let’s make after-work drinks a thing again.

A city centre needs people if it is to survive and thrive. Remote working – for all its undeniable benefits for individuals – has taken its toll on town centres and their businesses across the UK, and Aberdeen is no exception.

Now we have the possibility of a couple of hundred more civil servants arriving, can we take this as a marker and clarion call to encourage workers to get back into the office and back into the heart of Aberdeen?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation