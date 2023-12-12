Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager’s injury against St Mirren

Ross County manager Derek Adams is hopeful defender Dylan Smith will make a prompt return after coming off injured in Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren.

Teenager Smith was handed his first game time since Adams replaced Malky Mackay last month, deputising for the suspended Will Nightingale on the right-hand side of a back three.

However, Smith suffered an ankle injury early in the second half of the Premiership encounter, which brought his afternoon to an end.

Adams sent on midfielder Kyle Turner in his place in order to facilitate a switch to a back four.

The Buddies went on to net two quickfire goals, with the Staggies boss quickly bringing on George Harmon at left wing-back in order to revert to the original setup.

It was clear Smith’s withdrawal led to issues for the Staggies’ rearguard, and Adams is hopeful the defender will not face a prolonged absence.

He said: “Dylan went over his ankle which caused us a problem – as I did change the shape to a four at the back, but quite quickly after that I changed the shape back as it looked as if they were going to cause us trouble.

“I don’t think it’s that bad, he has just gone over it. It happened and we couldn’t do anything about it – we needed to get a player on.

“They were able to get that advantage.”

Smith’s outing was his first action for his club side since October – shortly after he captained Scotland’s under-19s side.

Despite his afternoon being ended abruptly, Adams was impressed with what he saw from Smith.

He added: “He’s 17 years old, and he’s been given an opportunity.

“He has played a lot of games at this level for a young boy, but it doesn’t matter what age you are – 17 or 37 – you have got to perform.

“He was given that opportunity and I thought he did well in the game.”

Staggies boss looking for more in final third

Adams felt County’s performance dipped below the levels which had seen them take seven points from a possible nine following his arrival from Morecambe.

The Staggies boss was frustrated his side did not launch a greater push to claw their way back into the game after falling two goals behind – despite Alex Samuel seeing a header thwarted by a superb save by Zach Hemming.

Adams said: “We were trying to stop them from passing the ball. We nearly nicked it a couple of times off their centre-halves, but we just weren’t good enough in that final third.

“I was a bit disappointed in the way we didn’t take the game (to them). When we were 2-0 down, we were still trying to pass it – forgetting the object of the game is to score goals.

“That was a wee bit disappointing.

“But we didn’t play as well as we can do or have done.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game.”