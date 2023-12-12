Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager’s injury against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager’s injury against St Mirren

Defender Smith was forced off injured shortly before the Buddies netted the opening goal of the defeat in Paisley.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County manager Derek Adams is hopeful defender Dylan Smith will make a prompt return after coming off injured in Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren.

Teenager Smith was handed his first game time since Adams replaced Malky Mackay last month, deputising for the suspended Will Nightingale on the right-hand side of a back three.

However, Smith suffered an ankle injury early in the second half of the Premiership encounter, which brought his afternoon to an end.

Adams sent on midfielder Kyle Turner in his place in order to facilitate a switch to a back four.

The Buddies went on to net two quickfire goals, with the Staggies boss quickly bringing on George Harmon at left wing-back in order to revert to the original setup.

It was clear Smith’s withdrawal led to issues for the Staggies’ rearguard, and Adams is hopeful the defender will not face a prolonged absence.

Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS.

He said: “Dylan went over his ankle which caused us a problem – as I did change the shape to a four at the back, but quite quickly after that I changed the shape back as it looked as if they were going to cause us trouble.

“I don’t think it’s that bad, he has just gone over it. It happened and we couldn’t do anything about it – we needed to get a player on.

“They were able to get that advantage.”

Smith’s outing was his first action for his club side since October – shortly after he captained Scotland’s under-19s side.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Despite his afternoon being ended abruptly, Adams was impressed with what he saw from Smith.

He added: “He’s 17 years old, and he’s been given an opportunity.

“He has played a lot of games at this level for a young boy, but it doesn’t matter what age you are – 17 or 37 – you have got to perform.

“He was given that opportunity and I thought he did well in the game.”

Staggies boss looking for more in final third

Adams felt County’s performance dipped below the levels which had seen them take seven points from a possible nine following his arrival from Morecambe.

The Staggies boss was frustrated his side did not launch a greater push to claw their way back into the game after falling two goals behind – despite Alex Samuel seeing a header thwarted by a superb save by Zach Hemming.

Adams said: “We were trying to stop them from passing the ball. We nearly nicked it a couple of times off their centre-halves, but we just weren’t good enough in that final third.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

“I was a bit disappointed in the way we didn’t take the game (to them). When we were 2-0 down, we were still trying to pass it – forgetting the object of the game is to score goals.

“That was a wee bit disappointing.

“But we didn’t play as well as we can do or have done.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game.”

More from Ross County

A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end
Ross County's James Brown protests following St Mirren's opening goal. Image: SNS
James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren's opener against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership…
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says no surprises will be in store for Ross County against St…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager for Ross County to further reduce gap to St Mirren above…
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington relishing chance to link up with Derek Adams again at Ross County
Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with…
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County's flying start under Derek Adams continues with 3-0 triumph over Motherwell
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Yan Dhanda already striking strong understanding with new Ross County boss Derek Adams

Conversation