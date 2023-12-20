Colin Farquhar: Simple act of going out for a jog has been transformational

So, as John Lennon sang, this is Christmas.

I hope that by now you’ve done all your shopping, or you’re about to have an incredibly busy weekend. I’ve been well organised this year, and have the vast majority of my gift-buying done. Santa now just has to find time to deliver them, during the dwindling days before the big one.

I know what I’m getting as well. I’ve had a rifle under the tree, and a brand spanking new pair of running trainers seem to have my name on them.

Jogging is something that I’ve taken a break from during 2023, after suffering a sore back, on and off, through late 2022 and this year. Things on that front seem to be better, and one of my New Year’s resolutions will be to get back at it.

After a year living out in Culter, I’m now in Ferryhill and near Duthie Park. This is where I lived when I reached peak form and did a 5k run every day for a month, before catching Covid and falling out of the habit.

December has been hectic, and has served to remind me of the place running had in my life before I let the laziness creep in. It was very much a way to take a break from the stresses and strains that we all endure.

There’s really nothing like a brisk wind and a quiet, cold morning with only your own footsteps, and maybe a podcast or music, to give you some perspective on things.

Running has always been about mental rather than physical health for me

I’ve never run due to a desire to really, truly achieve any sort of physical fitness. Sure, it’s nice to know all the joints and sockets still function, but anyone who knows me knows I’m more likely to be found in a bookshop or a pub than a gym. Running has always been about mental rather than physical health for me.

Through much of my 20s, I suffered from lengthy bouts of what could be rather severe anxiety. With the benefit of hindsight, I wasn’t looking after myself well enough. Not enough sleep. Too much fun. Not enough exercise.

At around 31, after a particularly bad few months of this (my first such recurrence in some years), I decided to try a different tack. I ran along a dirt track while on holiday in Europe, where no one could see me. Then, when I got home, I repeated this around my flat in Woodside.

Soon, 250 metres, became two kilometres and then, with time, 10 kilometres. I slept better and I felt better and, eventually, I was able to manage periods of stress with more running, rather than medication. I look back on it as a really pivotal decision in my life.

Since then, I’ve covered most of Aberdeen on the running apps, and some of the Shire. I’ve completed two Baker Hughes 10ks and one Run Balmoral. The latter, sadly, was the culmination of a few months of overdoing it, and I hurt my knee quite badly. Another lesson learned.

The best quiet spots to run in Aberdeen

Due to where I’ve lived in the city, my favourite spots to run are Grandholm, around the Don, heading down to Seaton Park and the Brig O’ Balgownie, and the Deeside railway line, up to Cults and the hated Friarsfield Road. This must be one of the steepest hills in the city, and the gentle decline of Cairncry that follows is always most welcome.

I’ll never understand people who jog in the bustle of Union Street, or even at the beach, which is beautiful and level but crowded. Being left alone with my thoughts is almost as important as the exercise, and dodging dogs, dads and prams is an added difficulty I don’t need.

I’m thankful to know that, come 2024, I’ll be able to get back outside and blast away the cobwebs

So, December has been stressful. We’ve had to replace our boiler: a cost we hadn’t expected. Presents are more expensive than ever. Work is an ongoing rush to tie up loose ends before the New Year. We all eat and drink far too much for the majority of the month.

But I’m thankful to know that, come 2024, I’ll be able to get back outside and blast away the cobwebs. Here’s hoping the weather will be nice, as there’s nothing worse than the lashing wind and rain to deter good intentions.

Fingers crossed for a dry January

The best running weather, though, is crisp and clear – mornings when the temperature is low and the sun is just coming up. A dry January would be ideal, if it happens.

Now, nearing 40, I look back and wish I had started running earlier. I realise that no one could have made me believe, as a stubborn 20-something, the difference a wee bit of exercise and routine would have made. But it has been quite transformational.

It’s reassuring to know I’ll always have an outlet for improving my mood and health. All I need is to put my trainers on and go out the front door. December 26 seems like a good day to restart.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector