Sam Morrison hails exciting time for Buckie Thistle after penning new deal

Sam Morrison is looking forward to a bright future with Buckie Thistle after overcoming injury problems and extending his contract.

The defender is one of six Jags players – Ryan Fyffe, Marcus Goodall, Josh Peters, Cohen Ramsay and Lyall Keir being the others – to have penned new deals until the summer of 2027.

Morrison missed almost all of last season due to injury, but has returned to action this term and has also had a loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

The 25-year-old, who joined Buckie in 2018, said: “I think it’s an exciting time to be at the club and to get players tied down long term is a great thing.

“I love being at the club, it’s a good squad of boys and there are exciting times ahead.

“Wanting to repay the club is part of why I wanted to stay, it was a no-brainer really.

“How I’ve been treated by the club in my time has been great.”

Setbacks last season

Reflecting on his injury issues last season, Morrison added: “I broke my left ankle in the first pre-season game against Aberdeen in the summer of 2022.

“I didn’t know I’d broken it until the day after, I drove home after the game and felt fine, but the next morning I couldn’t walk.

“When I had it looked at it turned out it was a clean break and I was out for six months or so.

“I was coming back and went on loan to Loch Ness to get game time.

“I played for 20 minutes as a sub and felt really good, but the following Monday in training I went to turn and went over my right ankle and it flared up an injury I had before I came to Buckie.

“I’ve got an extra bone in my foot and when I went over my ankle it pinched the tendons and ligaments in my foot.

“So that was the season basically written off, physically and mentally being out for that period of time was difficult.

“But the club have been great with me, the manager was in touch just about every day and that’s him as a person really.”

Trophy target

Looking to the future Morrison is eager to win silverware with Buckie.

During his time with the Jags they have finished second in the Breedon Highland League twice and been defeated in three cup finals.

Morrison said: “I think winning something is on the minds of a lot of people at Buckie.

“I’ve been at the club for five years now and my aim is to win something, we haven’t managed to do it yet and I want to be part of a winning Buckie team.

“I don’t feel we’re far away but we need to get over that final hurdle to get that success.

“All the boys are singing from the same hymn sheet in that regard and the manager drives it every week at training.”