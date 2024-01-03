It is natural for people to spend this time of year thinking about what new things they would like to do in their lives.

Many of you reading this will be thinking of what volunteering opportunities are available for you to support others.

I applied to be a Childline counsellor when I was 18. Having just started studying neuroscience and psychology at the University of Aberdeen, I’d been looking for experiences that would complement my degree.

As someone who enjoyed working with kids, I thought it would be a rewarding experience: building some life skills, while also giving back to the community. But that is not to say it was not a daunting prospect.

I think everyone who starts at Childline is at least a little frightened before their first shift. Not knowing what you will hear during the calls or how to respond is, naturally, a nerve-racking prospect. But the team and training are incredible, with support available whenever needed.

It truly has been a rewarding experience in so many ways. Over time, I have grown and learnt so much – developing my listening skills as well as empathy, alongside a much greater understanding of where people are coming from when they need help.

Volunteers of all ages can make a huge difference

I would encourage anyone thinking about it to give volunteering a go. It is true that we hear harrowing things from children up and down the country, but having someone there to listen to them is so very important. And I have had many incredibly uplifting and memorable conversations with young people that I greatly treasure.

I would especially urge young people like myself to consider giving Childline a go. Children can sometimes appreciate that I am closer to their age when on a call. I believe it can put some of them at ease, to know they are speaking to someone who can relate to their generation a bit more.

Having said that, Childline is keen to hear from anyone who is interested – no matter their age. There are always going to be children calling who need someone to talk to. It is such an important thing to do, and can be done by anyone, regardless of age or background.

Even if you don’t have time to regularly volunteer, there are other ways you can support Childline. After seeing first-hand just how important the work of Childline and the NSPCC is, I’ve come to appreciate that it simply could not happen without the generous donations made by the public.

So, earlier this year I cycled across the country to raise money for the NSPCC, as well as Summerhill Home care home, where I also get involved playing violin for the residents. Thanks to many generous donors, funds were raised for both charities, enabling them to continue the fantastic work they do.

You could change a child’s life

Doing something incredible like volunteering for Childline can also open doors and provide experiences that you might not have thought about otherwise. My experiences with Childline have helped to shape my future goals.

Childline has helped me realise just how much I love supporting young people. Being able to have a positive impact on their lives, empowering them to reach their full potential and truly value themselves. As a result, I am now aiming towards a career in child psychiatry with CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) after I graduate next year.

Every extra volunteer we have is another person to take a call from a youngster looking for someone to talk to when they need it the most

All that is thanks to the wonderful team at Childline. While there is an incredible group there, the harsh reality is that we could always use more people to respond to calls or online contacts that come through. (Children can also get in touch with Childline through our online one-to-one counsellor chat service.)

Every extra volunteer we have is another person to take a call from a youngster looking for someone to talk to when they need it the most. That person could be you.

You really could make an impactful difference in a child’s life. If you’re heading into 2024 hoping to make a positive change in your life, I can’t think of anything more worthwhile than that.

To find out more about volunteering with Childline and the NSPCC, visit the NSPCC website

Drew Wong is 22 and has volunteered with Childline in Aberdeen since he was 18