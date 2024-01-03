Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drew Wong: Volunteering can help others and change your life for the better

No matter your age, volunteering for a charity such as Childline can improve your life as well as someone else's.

Volunteering to answer phones at Childline can be nerve-racking at first, but it's incredibly rewarding. Image: SynthEx/Shutterstock
By Drew Wong

It is natural for people to spend this time of year thinking about what new things they would like to do in their lives.

Many of you reading this will be thinking of what volunteering opportunities are available for you to support others.

I applied to be a Childline counsellor when I was 18. Having just started studying neuroscience and psychology at the University of Aberdeen, I’d been looking for experiences that would complement my degree.

As someone who enjoyed working with kids, I thought it would be a rewarding experience: building some life skills, while also giving back to the community. But that is not to say it was not a daunting prospect.

I think everyone who starts at Childline is at least a little frightened before their first shift. Not knowing what you will hear during the calls or how to respond is, naturally, a nerve-racking prospect. But the team and training are incredible, with support available whenever needed.

It truly has been a rewarding experience in so many ways. Over time, I have grown and learnt so much – developing my listening skills as well as empathy, alongside a much greater understanding of where people are coming from when they need help.

Volunteers of all ages can make a huge difference

I would encourage anyone thinking about it to give volunteering a go. It is true that we hear harrowing things from children up and down the country, but having someone there to listen to them is so very important. And I have had many incredibly uplifting and memorable conversations with young people that I greatly treasure.

I would especially urge young people like myself to consider giving Childline a go. Children can sometimes appreciate that I am closer to their age when on a call. I believe it can put some of them at ease, to know they are speaking to someone who can relate to their generation a bit more.

Having said that, Childline is keen to hear from anyone who is interested – no matter their age. There are always going to be children calling who need someone to talk to. It is such an important thing to do, and can be done by anyone, regardless of age or background.

Drew Wong now hopes to begin a career in child psychiatry as a result of his time spent volunteering at Childline in Aberdeen

Even if you don’t have time to regularly volunteer, there are other ways you can support Childline. After seeing first-hand just how important the work of Childline and the NSPCC is, I’ve come to appreciate that it simply could not happen without the generous donations made by the public.

So, earlier this year I cycled across the country to raise money for the NSPCC, as well as Summerhill Home care home, where I also get involved playing violin for the residents. Thanks to many generous donors, funds were raised for both charities, enabling them to continue the fantastic work they do.

You could change a child’s life

Doing something incredible like volunteering for Childline can also open doors and provide experiences that you might not have thought about otherwise. My experiences with Childline have helped to shape my future goals.

Childline has helped me realise just how much I love supporting young people. Being able to have a positive impact on their lives, empowering them to reach their full potential and truly value themselves. As a result, I am now aiming towards a career in child psychiatry with CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) after I graduate next year.

Every extra volunteer we have is another person to take a call from a youngster looking for someone to talk to when they need it the most

All that is thanks to the wonderful team at Childline. While there is an incredible group there, the harsh reality is that we could always use more people to respond to calls or online contacts that come through. (Children can also get in touch with Childline through our online one-to-one counsellor chat service.)

Every extra volunteer we have is another person to take a call from a youngster looking for someone to talk to when they need it the most. That person could be you.

You really could make an impactful difference in a child’s life. If you’re heading into 2024 hoping to make a positive change in your life, I can’t think of anything more worthwhile than that.

Drew Wong is 22 and has volunteered with Childline in Aberdeen since he was 18

Conversation