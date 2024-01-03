Barry Robson challenges Aberdeen to ‘motor’ up the Premiership table in 2024

Fired-up boss Barry Robson has challenged Aberdeen to start “motoring” up the Premiership table in 2024 in the bid to secure a return to Europe.

The Dons are currently languishing in the bottom six as the Scottish top flight enters the winter break.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hearts by 14 points, although Robson’s side hold three games in hand over the Tynecastle club.

Fourth-placed Kilmarnock have a nine-point advantage on the Dons who have played four games fewer.

Aberdeen went into the Premiership break buoyed by a 3-0 victory against Ross County in Dingwall.

The Dons had to balance the demands of Europa Conference League group stage action with domestic commitments in the first half of the campaign.

Now that the Euro campaign is over Robson will demand the Reds rise up the table to fight for that third-placed finish.

He said: “We need to start motoring up the league.

“We are here to do well, to get us back to Europe again as we enjoyed that European run.

“It is get our heads down time and start moving up the league.

“We have three or four games to catch up on some teams.

“If we can perform well and get some wins it will take us right up the table early in the second half of the season.”

Why Robson changed to back four

Robson ditched his preferred three at the back set-up in favour of a four-man back line for the win at Ross County.

The Dons boss had started with three at the back in a 3-5-2 formation in the dismal 3-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday.

Robson switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in Dingwall and it paid off.

The near 2,200 travelling Red Army applauded the Dons after the victory.

Robson explains why he switched formation.

He said: “We have changed to a four quite a bit in games but started with that against Ross County.

“In the last game I watched Ross County they had a 4-2-2-2 with a box in the middle of the pitch against Hearts.

“I knew sitting with two central midfield players and three playing between the lines would catch them out a little and it freed up Bojan (Miovski).

“We thought that system might work against Ross County, and it did.”

How the counter-press is key

When reverting to a back four at Dingwall the Dons secured a first Premiership clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on October 8.

Aberdeen have registered only four league shut-outs in 18 matches this season.

However Robson insists the clean sheet and win was more down to his players’ application than his formation change.

He said: “We can talk about systems all we want.

“But when we have been at our best this season, no matter what system, it has always been when we counter-pressed really well.

“And when we have pressed the ball and played through the lines really well.

“We did all those things against Ross County.

“It is more about getting the counter-press and the key actions, the things we practice every day on the training pitch.

“Getting that right makes you the team you are.”

Goal hero Miovski’s scoring impact

Midfielder Jamie McGrath bagged a first half double against Ross County to fire the Dons towards a winning start to 2024.

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski netted the Dons’ third goal, his 15th of the campaign in all competitions.

Miovski scored a superb effort when picking up possession just inside the Dons’ half-way line before powering upfield.

He shrugged off a challenge from Jack Baldwin before firing home an 18 yard left-footed drive.

The Dons are braced for interest in star striker Miovski during the January transfer window.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have monitored the North Macedonian striker with a view to a potential move this month.

Miovski is also understood to be on the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain.

Robson recently warned any clubs planning on raiding Pittodrie this month that Aberdeen do not have to sell players.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows has also confirmed the Dons hope to sign Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, on an extended deal.

Robson said: “Bojan has been great.

“We try to create chances as a team and we have been good at that and have scored a few goals.

“Obviously we need to be better at keeping the back door shut.

“We maybe go a bit too gung-ho at times but that suits Bojan and he has been scoring goals.

“Jamie McGrath has been scoring a few goals now as well.”