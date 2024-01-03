Barry Robson challenges Aberdeen to ‘motor’ up the Premiership table in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson challenges Aberdeen to ‘motor’ up the Premiership table in 2024

Aberdeen manager explains why he ditched his preferred three at the back formation in favour of a 4-2-3-1 in the 3-0 victory against Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS

Fired-up boss Barry Robson has challenged Aberdeen to start “motoring” up the Premiership table in 2024 in the bid to secure a return to Europe.

The Dons are currently languishing in the bottom six as the Scottish top flight enters the winter break.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hearts by 14 points, although Robson’s side hold three games in hand over the Tynecastle club.

Fourth-placed Kilmarnock have a nine-point advantage on the Dons who have played four games fewer.

Aberdeen went into the Premiership break buoyed by a 3-0 victory against Ross County in Dingwall.

The Dons had to balance the demands of Europa Conference League group stage action with domestic commitments in the first half of the campaign.

Now that the Euro campaign is over Robson will demand the Reds rise up the table to fight for that third-placed finish.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “We need to start motoring up the league.

“We are here to do well, to get us back to Europe again as we enjoyed that European run.

“It is get our heads down time and start moving up the league.

“We have three or four games to catch up on some teams.

“If we can perform well and get some wins it will take us right up the table early in the second half of the season.”

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Why Robson changed to back four

Robson ditched his preferred three at the back set-up in favour of a four-man back line for the win at Ross County.

The Dons boss had started with three at the back in a 3-5-2 formation in the dismal 3-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday.

Robson switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in Dingwall and it paid off.

The near 2,200 travelling Red Army applauded the Dons after the victory.

Robson explains why he switched formation.

Josh Sims in action against Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We have changed to a four quite a bit in games but started with that against Ross County.

“In the last game I watched Ross County they had a 4-2-2-2 with a box in the middle of the pitch against Hearts.

“I knew sitting with two central midfield players and three playing between the lines would catch them out a little and it freed up Bojan (Miovski).

“We thought that system might work against Ross County, and it did.”

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

How the counter-press is key

When reverting to a back four at Dingwall the Dons secured a first Premiership clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on October 8.

Aberdeen have registered only four league shut-outs in 18 matches this season.

However Robson insists the clean sheet and win was more down to his players’ application than his formation change.

He said: “We can talk about systems all we want.

“But when we have been at our best this season, no matter what system,  it has always been when we counter-pressed really well.

“And when we have pressed the ball and played through the lines really well.

“We did all those things against Ross County.

“It is more about getting the counter-press and the key actions, the things we practice every day on the training pitch.

“Getting that right makes you the team you are.”

Goal hero Miovski’s scoring impact

Midfielder Jamie McGrath bagged a first half double against Ross County to fire the Dons towards a winning start to 2024.

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski netted the Dons’ third goal, his 15th of the campaign in all competitions.

Miovski scored a superb effort when picking up possession just inside the Dons’ half-way line before powering upfield.

He shrugged off a challenge from Jack Baldwin before firing home an 18 yard left-footed drive.

The Dons are braced for interest in star striker Miovski during the January transfer window.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have monitored the North Macedonian striker with a view to a potential move this month.

Miovski is also understood to be on the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain.

Robson recently warned any clubs planning on raiding Pittodrie this month that Aberdeen do not have to sell players.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows has also confirmed the Dons hope to sign Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, on an extended deal.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “Bojan has been great.

“We try to create chances as a team and we have been good at that and have scored a few goals.

“Obviously we need to be better at keeping the back door shut.

“We maybe go a bit too gung-ho at times but that suits Bojan and he has been scoring goals.

“Jamie McGrath has been scoring a few goals now as well.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen's 3-0 win…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: A new formation for a new year provides instant success
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
'Fingers crossed this is a turning point': Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory…
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Analysis: Switch of formation pays off for Barry Robson as Aberdeen head into break…
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Lewis Ferguson, right.
Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes always felt Lewis Ferguson was destined for the top
Dons manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Willie Miller: Only wins can ease the pressure at Aberdeen

Conversation