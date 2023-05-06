Neuro student gears up for 1,000-mile cycle for two causes close to his heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neuro student gears up for 1,000-mile cycle for two causes close to his heart

Drew Wong is a volunteer for Childline and plays violin for residents at an Aberdeen care home - but wants to do even more for both causes.

By Shona Gossip and Chris Cromar
Drew Wong stands beside his bike and yellow bike helmet, accompanied by a logo reading Charity Champions
Drew Wong is getting ready to cycle Britain for charity. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Welcome to Charity Champions – our weekly-round up of some of the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place.

Every Saturday we’ll share stories of individual efforts and fundraising activities happening around the north and north-east.

This week, we’re shining the light on an Aberdeen University student preparing to cycle more than 1,050 miles, a trio of friends holding a rock concert in Aberdeen for VSA, and highlighting how you can become a future Charity Champion.

Aberdeen University student Drew Wong will cycle more than 1,050 miles for two charities close to his heart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Volunteer goes the extra mile

Neurosciences student Drew Wong will set off from Aberdeen for an epic cycle next week.

The 21-year-old will cycle more than 1,050 miles across Britain for two charities close to his heart – NSPCC’s Aberdeen Childline team and care home Summerhill Home.

Mr Wong, who plans to camp his way along the route, has been volunteering with Childline for two years and knows what a difference his efforts will make.

He also plays violin to residents at the care home but wants to give something more back.

Drew Wong said the cycle will be a “great adventure” and he’s looking forward to getting started when his exams finish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched as he aims to raise £1,300, and so far has reached nearly £1,000 in total. This will be split between the two causes – going towards answering calls to children in need and buying new chairs for Summerhill Home’s living room.

Mr Wong said “It will be a great adventure. It’s a wee bit scary, but it’s for a great cause, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Gary McRobb, Frank Clifton and Tommy Webster, are organising Rock Against Dementia: In Memory of The Two Tams, this summer. Submitted picture.

Remembering ‘The Two Tams’

A trio of lifelong friends will hold a charity concert to raise money for VSA while raising awareness of dementia this summer.

Gary McRobb, Tommy Webster and Frank Clifton, friends of 40 years, are organising Rock Against Dementia: The Two Tams Smash Dementia.

Mr McRobb and Mr Webster both lost their fathers – who both named Tom and known collaboratively as The Two Tams – to the disease, and died within months of each other.

They hope the concert, which will feature performances by Connor Clark and The Matador Kings, Sibling Sons and McMontage, will not only raise money for VSA, but awareness of the work they do.

Tam McRobb and Tam Webster are the inspiration behind the VSA fundraiser. Image Supplied.

Mr Webster said: “The Two Tams lived such full, happy lives and to lose them both so close together has left a massive hole in all our hearts.

“’The Two Tams would be delighted we are organising this event. They were a sociable pair often enjoying a pint or two together, so to be able to organise something positive in their names is very special.”

  • Rock Against Dementia: The Two Tams Smash Dementia will be held on Saturday, July 1 at OGV Podium, Windmill Brae, Aberdeen. 
  • Tickets are £10, click here to buy. All money raised will go to Ruthrieston House and other VSA projects.
We Too! founder Phionna McInnes  has organised a volunteers fair for Monday – part of the Big Help Out. Image suppled: Phionna McInnes

Become a future Charity Champion

There are lots of ways to help your community – from fundraising to volunteering.

Family and children’s charity We Too! is hosting a volunteers fair at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre on Monday for anyone interested in finding out more.

Attendees can speak to representatives from more than 20 charities and community groups to find out how they can make a difference to their communities.

The event will run from 11am-2pm, and coincides with The Big Help Out – part of the coronation celebrations.

We’d love to include your event in a future Charity Champions – e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with the details.

