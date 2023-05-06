Neuro student gears up for 1,000-mile cycle for two causes close to his heart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week, we’re shining the light on an Aberdeen University student preparing to cycle more than 1,050 miles, a trio of friends holding a rock concert in Aberdeen for VSA, and highlighting how you can become a future Charity Champion.

Volunteer goes the extra mile

Neurosciences student Drew Wong will set off from Aberdeen for an epic cycle next week.

The 21-year-old will cycle more than 1,050 miles across Britain for two charities close to his heart – NSPCC’s Aberdeen Childline team and care home Summerhill Home.

Mr Wong, who plans to camp his way along the route, has been volunteering with Childline for two years and knows what a difference his efforts will make.

He also plays violin to residents at the care home but wants to give something more back.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched as he aims to raise £1,300, and so far has reached nearly £1,000 in total. This will be split between the two causes – going towards answering calls to children in need and buying new chairs for Summerhill Home’s living room.

Mr Wong said “It will be a great adventure. It’s a wee bit scary, but it’s for a great cause, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Remembering ‘The Two Tams’

A trio of lifelong friends will hold a charity concert to raise money for VSA while raising awareness of dementia this summer.

Gary McRobb, Tommy Webster and Frank Clifton, friends of 40 years, are organising Rock Against Dementia: The Two Tams Smash Dementia.

Mr McRobb and Mr Webster both lost their fathers – who both named Tom and known collaboratively as The Two Tams – to the disease, and died within months of each other.

They hope the concert, which will feature performances by Connor Clark and The Matador Kings, Sibling Sons and McMontage, will not only raise money for VSA, but awareness of the work they do.

Mr Webster said: “The Two Tams lived such full, happy lives and to lose them both so close together has left a massive hole in all our hearts.

“’The Two Tams would be delighted we are organising this event. They were a sociable pair often enjoying a pint or two together, so to be able to organise something positive in their names is very special.”

Rock Against Dementia: The Two Tams Smash Dementia will be held on Saturday, July 1 at OGV Podium, Windmill Brae, Aberdeen.

Tickets are £10, click here to buy. All money raised will go to Ruthrieston House and other VSA projects.

Become a future Charity Champion

There are lots of ways to help your community – from fundraising to volunteering.

Family and children’s charity We Too! is hosting a volunteers fair at Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre on Monday for anyone interested in finding out more.

Attendees can speak to representatives from more than 20 charities and community groups to find out how they can make a difference to their communities.

The event will run from 11am-2pm, and coincides with The Big Help Out – part of the coronation celebrations.

We’d love to include your event in a future Charity Champions – e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk with the details.