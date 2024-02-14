Tom Morton: Grief and confusion have descended on Shetland after Sandness death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Morton: Grief and confusion have descended on Shetland after Sandness death

The truth is that bad - sometimes very bad - things have always taken place in Shetland, and still do.

Shetland has been shaken by recent tragic events in Sandness. Image: Marcin Kadziolka/Shutterstock
By Tom Morton

Remove one letter. That’s all you have to do with the name of a tiny, lovely community in the far reaches of Shetland’s Westside, Sandness.

Sorrow is an emotion being felt by all Shetlanders this week in the wake of a 24-year-old woman’s allegedly violent death on Sunday. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and a heavy police presence is being maintained in the area.

The news broke for many of us via social media on Sunday evening, with reports from throughout the isles of terrified young people asking parents if they were at risk, and increasingly lurid and inaccurate accounts of what was happening. This was accompanied by snatched smartphone pictures and video from the scene.

A lack of information from the police caused great frustration to some members of the local media. This may have been understandable given the pressure on the emergency services, but meant that distressing rumours and gossip were rife and unchallenged.

Since then, while calm has descended, a real sense of grief remains. Death by violence is comparatively rare in Shetland, despite its portrayal on the BBC series of the same name as a hotbed of murderous mayhem.

Bad things can and do happen here

Shetland Island Council’s Community Safety and Resilience Board, on which I serve as an elected member for the North Shetland ward – and which does not include Sandness – was due to meet on Wednesday. Members were told on Tuesday afternoon that the meeting had been postponed due to the incident in Sandness.

In the past few days, there has been a great deal of distaste expressed locally for official news organisations’ use of scene-of-crime pictures

The board was to feature a report from Shetland’s senior police officer, Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, in which “engaging with the public and communities” to prevent anti-social behaviour, violence and disorder was identified as a priority, along with protecting vulnerable people “through working with partners”. The report also states that, when it comes to murder, there has been “a five-year mean” of 0.2 murders in Shetland.

In fact, a particularly horrific murder took place in Shetland in July 2019, when two drug users, Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, attacked mother-of-two Tracy Walker, 40, with a fish filleting knife during a failed robbery in Lerwick, repeatedly stabbing her in the throat. MacDougall had his 23-year sentence reduced to 20 years on appeal, while Smith is serving 17 years and two months.

Shetland still offers a warm welcome

In the past few days, there has been a great deal of distaste expressed locally for official news organisations’ use of scene-of-crime pictures, showing the house where the recent death is alleged to have taken place. This is in addition to the many informal phone snaps showing the same thing that have appeared on Facebook.

The argument is that, in a small community, the individuals concerned in the incident are immediately identifiable simply from the appearance and location of the house.

However, others have pointed out that the coverage is no different from that of similar events on the mainland. And, to quote one local: “Everybody knew within a few hours who it was anyway.”

The grief and confusion remain. How could this happen in our beautiful community? The truth is that bad – sometimes very bad – things have always taken place in Shetland, and still do.

Jamieson's knitwear
Jamieson’s of Shetland’s woollen mill is based in Sandness. Image: Ben Mullay

Often, though, crimes go unreported, as people can feel they do not wish to upset the equilibrium of small settlements where people are very much dependent on one another. Where reputations can be ruined by a careless word, long-standing friendships sundered, neighbours shunned.

And there is the sheer pressure of isolation during these dark, stormy, winter months, which can take a real toll on relationships.

But Shetland is also a place where the need for support, healing and comfort is recognised and, indeed, deeply felt; where the bereaved can find solace as people who genuinely care for each other reach out.

Sandness is famous for its biggest business, Jamieson’s, where local Shetland yarn is spun and looms produce blankets and tweed. Visitors flock there from all over the world, taking comfort in the warmth of the textiles and wool produced there, and the welcome of local folk. That warmth and that welcome will not change.

Tom Morton is a writer, broadcaster and Shetland Islands councillor

