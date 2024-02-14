Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jane Craik: Adult stress can impact your children, too – here’s how to help them

Issues such as the cost of living and global conflicts also have an impact on children’s mental health, writes a Childline volunteer.

We may think of things like war and the cost-of-living crisis as adult problems, but they affect kids too. Image: KieferPix/Shutterstock
By Jane Craik

“January blues” might be long gone, but with the days still short and cold, it’s not unusual for people to struggle with their mental health during the first few months of the year – and that is no different for children.

Any pressure that parents and carers are under can also have an impact on a child’s mental health.

In addition to this, we know from calls to the Childline base in Aberdeen that issues such as the cost of living and global conflicts also have an impact on children’s mental health. They may seem like concerns for adults, but young people are intuitive and can pick up on cues that something is worrying their parents or carers.

That’s why events such as the recent Children’s Mental Health Week, organised by charity Place2Be, are so important. The campaign sees professionals seek to increase public awareness of the mental health pressures young people live with.

It launched in 2015, and works to empower and give every child in the country a voice. Hundreds of schools, children, parents and carers up and down the UK take part. The goal is to ensure that no child has to face a mental health problem alone.

As part of the campaign, free resources encourage children to express themselves and partake in mindfulness activities. The Childline website also has areas like the Calm Zone and Toolbox, which offer practical tips and help to manage well-being, including creative ideas, games and videos.

We know how vital measures like these are from our work supporting young people at NSPCC Scotland and our Aberdeen Childline base. Good mental health is vital if a child is to thrive and enjoy their adolescence. Poor mental well-being can impact all aspects of their life, such as education, relationships and physical health.

Regular, open and honest conversations

Our advice to parents and carers is applicable throughout the year, not just during the dark winter months.

Have regular open and honest conversations with your child about how they are feeling. Be curious and ask them what is on their mind.

In order to ensure these talks are as effective as possible, it is important that they happen regularly. That way, the discussion will feel more natural, increasing the likelihood of your child opening up and sharing how they are really feeling.

The more common and natural these conversations are, the more it should hopefully help your child feel that you are there to support them

It can also help if these chats are informal and fit into everyday activities: over a meal, during an advert break on TV, or when walking to and from school. The more common and natural these conversations are, the more it should hopefully help your child feel that you are there to support them, and that they can trust or confide in you if there is something upsetting them.

But, if they find it difficult to open up to someone they know, our Childline counsellors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Be it over the phone or through our online chat function, advice and support is available.

Step away from the online world

The Childline website also has a lot of advice and support, including moderated message boards, where children can talk to other young people about anything that may be bothering them. Plus, there are mindfulness exercises, art tools and much more for them to explore and see what works for them available on the Childline website.

Another important and timely tip for supporting your child’s mental well-being is ensuring that they are taking some time away from the online world. Stepping away from digital devices is important in order to alleviate pressure and stress – it may also encourage your child to stay active, which always works as a mood-booster.

Exercise and playing outdoors can be great for maintaining good mental health. Image: David Tadevosian/Shutterstock

Exercise can go a long way towards brightening up someone’s day, and making a positive impact on their physical and mental health.

As always, there’s more advice, information and support for parents at nspcc.org.uk.

Jane Craik has volunteered with Childline Aberdeen for around three years

