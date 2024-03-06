Kevin Crowe: Only proper enforcement will really put an end to dangerous pavement parking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Crowe: Only proper enforcement will really put an end to dangerous pavement parking

It is in residential areas, not town or city centres, where we experience the worst problems with pavement parking.

Pavement parking became illegal in Scotland in 2019, but enforcement of the law has been slow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking became illegal in Scotland in 2019, but enforcement of the law has been slow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kevin Crowe

Imagine someone in a wheelchair who, on leaving his home, finds his way blocked by a car parked on the pavement.

He has to turn round and make his way in the other direction in order to find a dropped kerb, so he can cross the road without risking his chair overturning. But, to his dismay, he finds a car is blocking the dropped kerb, so he has to risk taking his chair over a raised one, struggling to keep himself and his chair upright.

Now, imagine this is happening on a busy street with lots of traffic, in winter, with poor visibility, a wet road and rainwater hiding hazards like potholes. In order to get around the car parked on the pavement, he has to watch out for traffic as well as keeping an eye on the slippy, uneven and damaged surface of the road.

Or, look at a mother taking her children out, one of whom is in a pram. Imagine she, too, finds she has to go into the road in order to get past a car parked on the pavement, and also discovers the dropped kerb is blocked by a vehicle. Not only does she have to get the pram down the raised kerb, she also has to keep an eye on her other children as she manoeuvres the various hazards on the busy road.

Or, it could be someone with visual impairment who uses a white stick or a guide dog – or both – to find her way to her destination. Unable to see the traffic, she may have to rely on her guide dog or on hearing oncoming vehicles.

All of these people, as well as many others (including those of us whose limited mobility requires a walking aid), are having their safety and well-being, even their lives, put at risk because of the anti-social behaviour of a minority of drivers. Yet, until recently, such behaviour was not illegal.

The penalty for pavement parking is a fine of £100, though there are some exemptions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, at last, it has been outlawed. It was during 2019, in the Transport (Scotland) Act, that the Scottish Government gave local authorities the power to ban pavement parking, and to fine drivers who ignore the ban.

However, for some reason, the legislation didn’t come into force until December 2023. The first local authority to introduce a ban was Edinburgh, followed quickly by others, including the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

The devil is in the detail

As always, the devil is in the detail. So, what exactly is now banned, and what exemptions are there?

The new rules outlaw three activities: parking on pavements and on road verges, blocking dropped kerbs, and double parking (that is, parking parallel to another vehicle). There are, of course, common-sense exemptions. So, the dropped kerb parking ban doesn’t apply if the kerb is in front of a garage, driveway or property entrance.

The exemptions to the pavement parking ban are also common-sense ones, and fall into three categories. The first is for emergency services and the provision of medical assistance, including care staff attending people in their homes. It also applies to members of the public who stop to help someone suffering a medical emergency.

People with blue disability badges for their vehicles can’t automatically park on pavements. Image: DJTaylor/Shutterstock

Vehicles used for roadworks, the removal of obstructions and local authority waste collection are exempt, as are vehicles delivering or collecting items from premises – but they can only park for a maximum of 20 minutes.

These exemptions would normally only apply if there is no alternative parking available within a reasonable distance. The council can also allow exemptions for streets where banning pavement parking would cause serious problems, for example on roads that are so narrow, a parked car would block access to other road users.

Those of us who have blue disability badges are NOT exempt.

The penalty for pavement parking is a fine of £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. Also, where a vehicle has outstanding fines of over £150, the council has the right to remove it.

Help enforce the rules where you live

Of course, the key will be enforcement. With that in mind, Raymond Bremner, the leader of the Highland Council, has told me that policing the new rules will be added to the jobs of the council’s parking enforcement officers. And they will, initially, be targeting town centres and main roads.

Clearly, with council finances being stretched, there has to be priorities, but it is in residential areas where some people can experience the worst problems

Clearly, with council finances being stretched, there has to be priorities, but it is in residential areas where some people can experience the worst problems. And Councillor Bremner did tell me the council hopes to target residential areas “based on observations and reporting by the public”.

This implies the ball is in our court: if we see illegal pavement parking in the streets we live on, then reporting it to the local council will help officers reduce the extent of this anti-social behaviour. Those who live in the Highlands can do so by emailing parking@highland.gov.uk or by phoning 01463 239786.

Kevin Crowe is a writer and former bookseller living in Wick, Caithness

