Exclusive: Roy MacGregor reveals the steps taken to prepare Don Cowie for Ross County manager role

Roy MacGregor has explained how work to prepare Don Cowie for the Ross County manager’s position began long ago.

Cowie was installed as interim boss last month following the resignation of Derek Adams.

The 41-year-old, who was previously assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay, has been tasked with keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

With 10 games of the campaign remaining, County currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, and trail Aberdeen by four points.

Cowie has claimed four points from his first five games in charge, ending a 12-match winless sequence with a crucial late 3-2 victory over Livingston on February 24.

Although MacGregor says the timing could have been more favourable to Cowie, the Staggies chairman is encouraged by the way he has risen to the challenge so far.

Cowie almost got Ross County chance previously – chairman

MacGregor said: “Don has waited patiently for this opportunity. It was something we considered giving him the time before last, but just felt we didn’t want to put him into that position in the middle of the season.

“We always had high expectations he would become a manager, but probably would have preferred it was in a close season to give him all the tools – and his players.

“Football sometimes doesn’t work that way. We have just had to accept the way it is.

“He knew Derek’s players, and he knew Malky’s players. He was in the system, and he’s going through his badges.

“You always want to give a manager the players he wants, but he’s had to accept the previous two managers’ players.

“That’s a good challenge as well – in taking what he has learned from being an assistant coach – and hopefully it can be successful.”

Cowie has come full circle with Staggies

Strathpeffer-raised Cowie, the son of former Staggies assistant boss Don Cowie senior, has a long association with the Dingwall club, having come through their youth ranks.

That was the launchpad for a highly successful career which saw Cowie earn 10 Scotland caps during spells in English football with Watford and Cardiff City.

Cowie returned for a second spell at County towards the end of his career before retiring in 2020, by which time he had started his coaching journey when he took the club’s under-18s side.

MacGregor revealed Cowie has undertaken training within his own Global Energy Group in an effort to equip him with the leadership skills required to take his own steps as a manager.

He added: “I have known Don since he was nine. He has walked that journey all the way.

“It’s quite incredible. This is our 30th anniversary of being in the Scottish League, and he has been on most of that journey in one way or another.

“Even when he was away, his heart was still here in this part of the world.

“It was a journey that he probably hoped he would make – particularly as his football career was coming to an end.

“It was good that Malky, who had worked with him as a player, took him in alongside him.

“He had a year in my own business going through a HR, and People & Culture challenge. He spent a year with Global to help him become a leader.

“We were preparing him for this challenge, and he has now got it.

“There is no right recipe for being a manager. It’s how you react when the job is there, and how you get people to follow you.

“Leadership is about getting people to follow you, so if the players get right behind him we will be fine.”

No timescale for permanent manager appointment at Ross County

Cowie is in place as interim boss at present, with no defined timescale for the Staggies to make a permanent appointment following Adams’ turbulent third spell in charge.

MacGregor insists that remains the case, with the Staggies focusing their attention fully on their on-pitch performances in the coming weeks.

“We have had a tumultuous time. It’s very obvious that we had a shock last year, and didn’t see much change this year,” MacGregor added.

“After we changed it we then had another shock off the field, and we have been coming to terms with that.

“We need to just get back to the football field, and do our talking on the football field.

“We know the challenge, and it’s a big one. The next five games are against city clubs, so that’s a challenge – and then there are another five against the teams around us.

“We need to be revived and we need to pick up a lot of points.

“We were in the same position last year – it wasn’t a nice experience, it was a painful one. We would have hoped we would have learned a lot from that, and been able to do more this season, but for a number of reasons we haven’t been able to do that.

“We still have 10 games to go – so it’s about what we do. It’s about our attitude, resilience, and the leadership from the manager and players.”