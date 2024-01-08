Moray Council urged to use powers to clamp down on illegal pavement parking in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council urged to use powers to clamp down on illegal pavement parking in Elgin

Councils now have the authority to issue £100 fines, but Moray Council says further talks are needed.

David Mackay
Multiple cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Elgin shoppers and businesses regularly report cars parked on High Street pavements. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has been urged to use new powers to enforce a pavement parking ban in Elgin.

There are widespread concerns about the number of cars and vans mounting kerbs in the town centre.

Elgin Bid has warned “lives are at risk” due to motorists ignoring existing rules.

During just five hours last month, the Press and Journal spotted 12 drivers parked on High Street pavements.

Now Moray Council has been urged to use new powers granted by the Scottish Government giving local authorities the ability to issue fines for those ignoring the rules.

However, it remains uncertain whether the powers will be used to enforce the pavement parking ban in Elgin and the rest of the region.

Will pavement ban be enforced in Moray?

Powers giving councils the ability to issue £100 fines, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, came into force on December 11.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop described the issue as “unsafe and unfair”, particularly for those with mobility issues and for parents with prams.

Neil Alexander on Plainstones in Elgin town centre.
Neil Alexander, leader of Moray Liberal Democrats.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Highland councils have all stated they will begin enforcement later this year following an initial grace period where warning letters will instead  be issued.

However, Moray Council says the new powers will be subject to “further discussion” before being used.

Elgin resident Neil Alexander, leader of Moray Liberal Democrats, described the current situation in the town centre as “chaos”.

He said: “The issue of illegal parking has been long standing with the council leadership failing to take action

“This is about the safety of pedestrians and supporting local businesses. It’s time the council stood up and took decisive action.

Three cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Three cars parked on the same stretch of pavement in December. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt and the council should be taking action to prevent that from happening now.”

Despite not planning to enforce the pavement parking ban in the short-term, Moray Council has already outlined some streets that will be exempt to allow access for emergency services and service vehicles.

What is being done to solve Elgin’s parking problems?

Police have already had powers to fine drivers for parking on pavements.

However, local officers say they do not have the resources to monitor the issue and other complaints routinely.

Map of where traffic bollards could go in Elgin town centre.
Where traffic bollards could be installed in Elgin town centre. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council has proposed installing bollards at key locations in the town centre that would rise and fall to coincide with existing pedestrianisation timings.

The installations would mean drivers would be physically blocked from parking on the central section of the High Street during those times.

However, the bollards will not extend to the west end of the High Street, where pavement parking concerns have been widely reported.

One every three minutes: I ‘hand out’ £10,000 in fines in just one day in Elgin as I hit the streets as a traffic warden

