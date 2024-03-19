Vicki Appleby: Workplaces should provide safe support for people experiencing domestic abuse like I did

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicki Appleby: Workplaces should provide safe support for people experiencing domestic abuse like I did

Equipping people to spot signs of domestic abuse and provide support to their colleagues would change and save lives.

Following intervention from friends, Vicki Appleby (left) was able to safely leave her abusive relationship - but she now wishes she could have spoken up at work
By Vicki Appleby

At work, I’m used to supporting people and projects. However, I’m proud to be using my lived experience as a survivor of domestic abuse to really help those around me.

My journey to where I am now began during a previous relationship, where I was physically, verbally and psychologically attacked. At the start, we were able to enjoy each other’s company, but it quickly turned toxic. If a single day went by when I wasn’t called something nasty, I would consider it a success. At the time, I didn’t realise that I was in an abusive relationship.

Looking back, I wish somebody had told me that the control I was experiencing wasn’t normal or healthy. But, back then, mental health wasn’t a “thing”, and toxic behaviour, including coercive control, gaslighting and love bombing, wasn’t recognised or understood.

Years of walking on eggshells combined with constant threats to life and safety led to emotional and psychological trauma. I lived every day in survival mode, slowly becoming unable to recognise the person I was becoming.

I’m naturally a problem solver, and I thought the situation was something else that I could fix. Broken promises kept me holding out hope that things would change for years. I was always assured that it was a one-off – but told that it was my fault.

Vicki Appleby learned she was suffering from complex post-traumatic stress disorder after an abusive relationship, but is now using her experience to help others

The abuse was regular and continuous, regardless of where I was. Even at work, I’d receive controlling and abusive calls and text messages. There was no escape or place to feel safe. My breaking point was the lowest I’d ever been. I was mentally exhausted and felt physically drained. I knew I needed to get out.

Following intervention from friends, I was able to leave the family home. The bruises and cuts healed over time, but the psychological damage wasn’t evident until much later, when, in 2020, during the pandemic, I found myself home alone and unsure how to cope with the trauma triggers that surfaced.

Coming to terms with what I’d been through

It was at this point that I turned to local support service Grampian Women’s Aid for help. The charity gave me the confirmation, space and time to come to terms with what I’d been through, and helped me plan a way forward, embarking on a journey of healing and acceptance.

I went through a mixture of emotions. I learned I was suffering from complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and felt validation that what I had suffered wasn’t right. At the same time, I didn’t like the connotations of being called a victim. I needed to rewire my brain, navigate a way out of my own trauma and repair the damage.

I often find myself wondering what might have happened if people around me when I was in that toxic relationship had been more equipped to deal with domestic abuse

I often find myself wondering what might have happened if people around me when I was in that toxic relationship had been more equipped to deal with domestic abuse. If workplaces had policies and awareness training back then, I may have felt safe to tell someone that my situation at home was dangerous.

After moving jobs to Xodus and being impressed by their people-focused approach to initiatives and programmes, I spoke to HR about my experience. Alongside Grampian Women’s Aid, we launched a domestic abuse support policy.

Victim-survivors should feel safe and understood at work

The policy encompasses training and awareness programmes for managers and employees, and is designed to help employers both understand domestic abuse and support those who have experienced or are currently experiencing it. As its ambassador, I am empowered to share my story and, in turn, to help protect others.

The aim is that people will feel comfortable enough to speak out at work if they are suffering. Through the workshops we have been running alongside Grampian Women’s Aid, we provide colleagues with information on how domestic abuse can occur, and how to approach conversations if they recognise signs that someone they know or work with may be at risk.

It also offers a framework for policy users that includes paid leave for attending court hearings and counselling sessions, as well as enabling a more flexible working routine.

Cupcakes at the launch of Xodus’s domestic abuse support policy, in partnership with Grampian Women’s Aid

Xodus is now aiming for all of its global sites to introduce an active, informed domestic abuse support policy, with each office creating a workplace culture in which victim-survivors feel safe and understood. The hope is that it will spread to other companies and workplaces. I’m proud to lead the programme.

I’m still learning every day about the trauma I suffered, and about me. I love learning new things about myself. I can’t change the past, but I can try to change the future for others.

Vicki Appleby is a contracts and commercial advisor at global energy consultancy, Xodus, based in Aberdeen

