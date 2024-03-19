The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?

Aberdeen and Ross County picked up much-needed victories ahead of the international break.

The Dons’ ended an 11-game winless run by beating Motherwell 1-0 to move up to ninth, while Simon Murray inspired the Staggies to a 2-1 win against Hearts.

County are now 10 points ahead of bottom of the table Livingston, while only one point behind St Johnstone and three adrift of the Dons.

Don Cowie’s side head to Pittodrie on March 30 when the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break in what could be a massive game for both sides in their bid to move away from the danger zone.

With only eight games remaining, we asked our panel of Paul Third, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner what they expect from the Dons and County between now and the end of the season.

Following their win against Motherwell, are you confident Aberdeen will escape the threat of relegation?

PAUL THIRD: Yes. The Dundee display was dire but it’s two wins from the last three games for the Dons which suggests the tide is turning at Pittodrie. With a 22-goal striker in Bojan Miovski the Dons have, despite his recent drought, an ace up their sleeve in a proven goalscorer. That gives them a good chance of not just moving away from the play-off zone but also in with a shout of being best of the rest after the split.

SOPHIE GOODWIN: Yes. There is no doubt Aberdeen have the quality in the squad to beat the drop, but the state of play now is whether they can match that with the right mentality to get themselves out of their current situation.

ANDY SKINNER: Yes. The Dons still have plenty work to do, but the victory at Fir Park came at such a crucial time. Their fate will come down to whether they can build on it, but there is no doubt they have the quality required to settle games in their favour after the split. Getting Bojan Miovski back into a scoring rhythm is vital.

What do you make of Ross County’s chances of avoiding the drop?

AS: The Staggies have long since known which fight they will be in this season, and from a difficult situation they have shown impressive resolve to pull themselves on to St Johnstone and Aberdeen’s coat-tails. County have some excellent attacking options who have all been among the goals recently. That gives them a fighting chance, but they will need to start recording a clean sheet or two along the way.

SG: Things are improving, with the win against Hearts showing their ability to secure important results. Their remaining three fixtures before the split are tough but I wouldn’t be writing the Staggies off just yet.

PT: They are the team nobody wants to swap places with but they are also showing signs of improvement. They have taken eight points from a possible 12 at home under Don Cowie and if they can maintain that return they should do enough to stay up. Crucially they have a goalscorer of their own in Simon Murray who has scored 16 goals so far this season.

Who do you think is the best candidate to be the next Aberdeen manager?

AS: Ronny Deila is now out of work after leaving Club Brugge. He has worked for some big clubs since leaving Celtic and although it may seem a long shot, the prospect of returning to Scotland to prove a point, and in doing so resurrect his own career, could be tempting for the Norwegian.

PT: It would not be a popular choice with Dons fans I fear but I would have seriously considered Neil Lennon. A proven track record, knowledge of the league, and lots of experience. Given that move won’t happen I’d look at Alex Neil who has the same qualities. Many supporters are warming to the idea of Jimmy Thelin of Elfsborg but I don’t see that one happening somehow.

SG: The new manager will have to be somebody who is experienced and knows the league, with Neil Warnock’s appointment proving the former is not a good enough sole quality to improve the situation. There have been fans hoping for a new face in Scottish football, and if that is the case then backroom staff will be vital to provide the Premiership insider knowledge – Peter Leven has been called upon to steady the ship twice now and could still have an important part to play when a new manager is appointed.

Is it only a matter of time before Don Cowie is made the County boss on a permanent basis?

SG: I would say so. If he can keep County up, then the job will definitely be his.

AS: Cowie is undoubtedly making the most of his long-awaited opportunity to stake his claim. It is unlikely to happen before County’s fate is decided but regardless of the outcome, the response he has had from the Staggies’ players surely makes him the prime candidate for the permanent role.

PT: If he keeps County up it would be harsh in the extreme not to give Cowie a chance to show what he can do with his own squad. County looked to be in serious trouble when he took over. Now they have given themselves a fighting chance of survival. If they do stay up then Cowie will have played a big role and deserves a shot at managing the club he served with distinction as a player and captain.

County head to Pittodrie on March 30 – how do you see that one going?

PT: Aberdeen have held the upper hand in the head-to-head encounters, winning all three so far, and with home advantage you would have to make them favourites. County were battered on their last visit to Pittodrie and if the Dons click into gear, as they are capable of doing, they should have too much for the Staggies. But when the stakes are as high as they are for both team showing they can handle the pressure will be as important as playing ability. I’ll go 2-0 for the Dons.

SG: Aberdeen are hoping to have a new boss in place by this game and a boost could give the home side the upper hand. The Dons have already beaten County three times this season, so that form also falls in their favour. But, as I said, you can’t write the Staggies off.

AS: Despite Aberdeen’s struggles this season they have a dominant record against County this season, which the Staggies will need to change. If the Dingwall men can avoid any early damage and succeed in frustrating the home crowd I can see this becoming a scrappy encounter which finishes all square. I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.