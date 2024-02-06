New Belmont Cinema architect says rebooted venue will be ‘inspired by Hollywood’s golden age’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Belmont Cinema architect says rebooted venue will be ‘inspired by Hollywood’s golden age’

City creative Richard Tinto and his team will be in charge of making sure the building is a hit with the critics...

By Ben Hendry
Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) appointed to direct its revamp.
Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) appointed to direct its revamp. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Efforts to reboot Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema have ramped up with an architect appointed to reimagine the historic filmhouse.

Tinto Architecture and Interiors has been recruited to help make the Belmont Street venue the “number one destination” for the region’s film fans.

Boss Richard Tinto hopes that a design paying home to the “golden era of Hollywood”, a time when “everyone went to the cinema”, will rekindle those glory days.

It comes as the Belmont Community Cinema group surges forward with its aims to have the building reopened within about a year.

The Belmont Cinema group have taken another step forward by appointing an architect. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

How will Belmont Cinema architect reimagine cherished venue?

The Aberdeen institution closed in autumn 2022.

It wasn’t until about a year later that the community-focussed group of movie fans were declared the preferred operator to bring it back to life.

The cinema shortly after it closed in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Appointing Richard Tinto as the official Belmont Cinema architect is a milestone in their quest.

Richard previously worked with the group on concept designs that helped persuade Aberdeen City Council to entrust them with the building’s future.

The visionary will now oversee plans for a new-look cafe bar, and a filmmaking education space on the top floor.

Sheltering under the Belmont Cinema canopy on a grey Aberdeen day, beside an 18-month old poster for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Richard shared some of his ideas.

‘Revamped Belmont Cinema can help city centre bounce back’

Richard, who has a “passion for regeneration”, wants to Belmont to become an attraction drawing people to the city centre.

He said: “Places like this, where people come together, are fundamental.

“We want people to be able to happily spend a day in town, and this can be a huge part of that.”

Richard explains that the team are keen to capture something of “the golden age of cinema”…

‘This has been a cinema for a century’

He explains: “We want to be quite consistent in the theme, recognising that cinematic experience that came in its golden age, when everyone went to the pictures.

“We want to celebrate that, and educate people on it.

“This has been a cinema on and off for 100 years, it will be a celebration of that – and of cinema itself… That captures the imagination.”

Belmont Community Cinema trustee Jacob Campbell said the architect showed “similar passion” for the project – and a “deep-rooted understanding of its significance”.

The entrance to the Belmont Cinema in 1966. Image: Aberdeen Cinemas

What changes would you like to see in a reopened Belmont Cinema? Let us know in our comments section below

Industry veteran to star as project manager in cinema’s revamp

Meanwhile, industry expert Rob Kenny has been appointed as project manager for the refurbishment.

Mr Kenny was previously director of cinema operations for the arthouse Curzon chain, which has venues across the UK.

He promised to help turn the Belmont into a “first-class independent cinema”.

Trustee for the Belmont Community Cinema Ltd group, Dallas King, said the new recruits would help “realise their vision” of making the picturehouse “the destination for film in Aberdeen and the north-east”.

Learn more about how you can support the campaign to reopen the Belmont Cinema here.

