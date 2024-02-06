Dallas King: Inspiring action montage of Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema comeback is just beginning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dallas King: Inspiring action montage of Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema comeback is just beginning

Success in reopening the Belmont could cut through the Aberdoom and gloom, and help kickstart the rejuvenation of the city centre.

Samantha Morton as Liz Evans in 2022 film Save The Cinema
Samantha Morton as Liz Evans in 2022 film Save The Cinema. Will the Belmont eventually have its own biopic? Image: Sky UK Ltd/PA
By Dallas King

Whenever I talk to someone about how things are going with the plans to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema, my response inevitably begins to sound like the plot of a Hollywood movie.

Specifically, one of those classic underdog stories where a group of people overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to achieve the impossible. Think Rocky, Cool Runnings, Erin Brockovich, Legally Blonde, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, or 2022’s Save the Cinema, based on the real-life story of a Welsh cinema rescued by its community.

The majority of films follow the traditional three-act structure, and the journey of the Save The Belmont Cinema campaign is no different.

Act One: The inciting incident – AKA A Nightmare on Belmont Street

Picture the scene. You are at work, and your phone starts going crazy with the constant ping of notifications. You discover that the operators of the Belmont have gone into administration, and the cinema has closed with immediate effect.

The place that you had once worked at for 13 years, that had helped nurture your love of cinema which led to your side hustle of reviewing and writing about film, was suddenly gone.

One of the screens inside the former Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen which could be making a comeback
One of the screens inside the former Belmont Filmhouse, which has been closed since October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was devastating news, and you were not alone in feeling that loss. The staff, customers and wider community were all affected by the closure.

Within minutes, a Facebook group was formed, followed by a public meeting at Krakatoa a couple of days later. By the end of the meeting, it was clear that the film-loving community of Aberdeen would not accept this turn of events, and would fight to reopen the cinema.

Act Two

So, you have your cause, you have your goal. Now, you need your team. Similar to films like Ocean’s Eleven and Seven Samurai, you need to recruit the people who will help you achieve that goal.

The trustees and advisors to the charity selected as the chosen ones to restore the Belmont to not only its past but new-and-improved glory include former staff, customers, and experienced members of the local business and charity communities.

As for me, I guess in movie terms I would be the grizzled former manager and projectionist who is getting too old for this kind of thing. Coaxed out of retirement for one last job!

Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) appointed to direct its revamp.
Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle), who has been appointed to direct its revamp. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The common thread that binds us is our love for the Belmont.

It has been 17 months since the cinema’s doors closed, and we have worked tirelessly during that time – meeting every couple of weeks like the Council of Elrond, which makes us, in a way, like the Fellowship of the Ring,

Those movies proved that there is no hero’s journey without sacrifice. There will be many obstacles to overcome. That’s life. It will test the will and nerve of us all, but it will not defeat us; merely allow us to enter the final act.

Cutting through the Aberdoom and gloom

Every week, you pick up the paper or go online and see news of another great local establishment, like Olive Alexanders, closing its doors, or of Marks and Spencer’s plans to move out of St Nicholas Street in favour of Union Square.

It would be easy to become disheartened, but not when you are surrounded by the team that we have. I have often been a bit of a lone wolf when it comes to working, but I have been constantly inspired and enthused by the Save The Belmont team’s passion and commitment to giving Aberdeen the truly independent cinema it needs and deserves.

Our plans have taken huge steps forward already this year

This is the point where, in a movie, someone would stand up and deliver an inspirational speech or quote Dylan Thomas. “Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Success in reopening the Belmont could cut through the Aberdoom and gloom, be an inspiration to others and help kickstart the rejuvenation of the city centre.

Time for a montage

Our plans have taken huge steps forward already this year. We have appointed architects to work on the refurbishment, and employed a head of income generation to spearhead the fundraising that will allow us to achieve our vision.

With lots of things happening, now would be the perfect moment for a montage. Everybody loves a montage. Even Rocky had a montage!

Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
Could north-east director Jon S Baird eventually bring the story of the Belmont to the big screen? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So, when – not if – the Belmont reopens its doors, my mind might daydream to the idea of someone making an underdog movie about our story. It could have a touch of Hollywood glamour mixed with the social commentary of something like The Full Monty. (Although one can hope the campaign does not have to resort to me taking my clothes off at the final fundraiser…)

Who would play me in the adaptation? A rugged, good-looking Scot in his mid-40s? It’s got to be James McAvoy, right? He could even get his Filth director, the north-east’s own Jon S Baird, to helm the film.

The end credits have not rolled on the Belmont yet – far from it. This is merely an intermission. After all, the Belmont Cinema, and Aberdeen, deserves a Hollywood ending.

Dallas King is a film critic, writer and podcaster from Aberdeen, and part of Belmont Community Cinema

